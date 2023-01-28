2022 BVarsity All-Area football team

Player of the year
Kresean Kizzy, Liberty, WR/DB/KR/PR: Co-SYRL defensive player of the year had 1,950 yards in total offense and scored 19 touchdowns. He had a team-high 46 catches for 1,038 yards and 12 scores, and also returned four punts, a kickoff and two interceptions for TDs. As a defensive back, he had four interceptions, seven pass deflections and forced a fumble.
Co-offensive players of the year
Jalen Hankins, Liberty, senior, running back: Co-SYRL offensive player of the year rushed for 1,422 yards and 20 touchdowns, and also returned punts and kickoffs. He also had five sacks, an interception, pass deflection and a fumble recovery on defense.
Jaxton Santiago, Centennial, wide receiver: Co-SYRL offensive player of the year had 49 catches for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had five interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Others considered: AJ Anderson, Tehachapi; Zamir Hall, Ridgeview; Malakhi Statler, Frontier
Defensive player of the year
Grant Buckey, Liberty, senior, defensive lineman: Co-SYRL defensive player of the year had 64 tackles, including nine for a loss, and a team-high eight sacks. He also had four pass deflections and forced and recovered a fumble.
Others considered: Nate Abbott, Golden Valley; Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy; Wyatt Richie, Tehachapi.
Coach of the year
Bryan Nixon, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the South Yosemite River League title, and followed that up with the Southern California Regional I-A and CIF State I-A championships.
Others considered: James Cain, Golden Valley; Darren Carr, Bakersfield Christian; Brian Durkan, Taft; Kris Krempien, Tehachapi; Mario Millan, Kennedy; Jesse Ortega, Chavez; Jerald Pierucci, Shafter; Robert Riley, Arvin.
First-team offense
Nicholas Abbott, Golden Valley, senior, wide receiver: Co-SYHL offensive player of the year had 1,238 yards in total offense and 11 TDs. He had 42 catches for 803 yards and 10 scores.
Silas Akins, Centennial, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-South Yosemite River League, helped team average 368 yards in total offense.
AJ Anderson, Tehachapi, junior, running back: SYML offensive player of the year rushed for 1,549 yards and 18 touchdowns and also caught 10 passes for 310 yards and three scores.
Shane Carr, South, senior, wide receiver: First-team All-SYML had 1,191 all-purpose yards, and also returned three interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown.
David Chaves, North, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYML helped the Stars rush for 2,932 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.
Xander Chisolm, Liberty, senior, wide receiver: First-team All-SYRL had 21 catches for 483 yards and seven TDs, and also returned a kickoff, a fumble and an interception for scores.
Devin Cockren, Frontier, senior, wide receiver: All-SYRL performer had 80 catches for 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 149 yards and four scores.
Jesus Figueroa, Shafter, senior, wide receiver: First-team All-SSL had 52 catches for 1,174 yards and 13 touchdowns to help Generals to CIF State 5-A title game.
Cade Gretlein, Liberty, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL, helped the Patriots average 365.2 yards in total offense en route CIF State 1-A title.
Zamir Hall, Ridgeview, senior, running back: SYVL offensive player of the year rushed for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff for a score.
Max Juarez, Liberty, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL, helped the Patriots average 365.2 yards in total offense en route to their first CIF State championship. Also had 35 tackles on defense.
Davis May, Garces, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL helped open holes for a potent Rams’ rushing attack that produced 2,539 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Grant Meadors, Liberty, senior, kicker: First-team All-SYRL converted 63 of 66 extra points and seven field goals, with a long of 47 yards. Also one of the area’s top punters.
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior, quarterback: First-team All-SYVL threw for 1,213 yards and nine scores, and also rushed for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ezekiel Osborne, Shafter, freshman, quarterback: SSL player of the year threw for 3,368 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead the Generals to the NorCal Regional Division 5-A title.
Travis Perry, Frontier, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL helped provide protection for a high-powered Titans’ passing attack that finished with 3,554 yards and 31 TDs.
Anthony Rico, Independence, senior, running back: First-team All-SYVL led the Falcons in total yards and touchdowns this season.
Malakhi Statler, Frontier, junior quarterback: First-team All-SYRL threw for 3,544 yards and 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Also rushed for 170 yards and five scores.
Devin Talkington, Ridgeview, senior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SYVL helped open holes for a potent Wolf Pack rushing attack that averaged 232,4 yards per game.
Parker Valderama, Shafter, junior, offensive lineman: First-team All-SSL, was key component for offense that averaged 369.5 yards and won the regional 5-A title.
First-team defense
Nate Abbott, Golden Valley, junior, defensive lineman: First-team All-SYHL had 90 tackles, 13 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
John Appleton, Frontier, senior, defensive back: First-team All-SYRL had 79 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass deflections, recovered four fumbles, and blocked three punts and a field goal.
Emilio Arjon, Golden Valley, junior, linebacker: SYHL defensive player of the year had a team-high 133 tackles, including 15 for a loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Cotton Bennett, Garces, senior, defensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL had 18 tackles and shared a sack for the Rams this season.
Bo Carr, Bakersfield Christian, defensive lineman: First-team All-SYVL had 43 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, a team-high 8.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Daniel Estrada, Liberty, senior, defensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL had 42 tackles, including four for a loss, two sacks, an interception and pass deflection.
Trejon Fulton, Liberty, junior, defensive back: All-SYRL performer had a team-high six interceptions and 78 tackles, 10 pass deflections and a forced fumble and recovery.
Chase Furtado, Bakersfield Christian, junior, defensive back: SYVL defensive player of the year had nine interceptions, 66 tackles, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles and a recovery.
Juan Gonzalez, Foothill, junior, punter: First-team All-SYHL led the area with a 45.6 average, with more than half his kicks downed inside the opposing 20-yard line.
Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy, senior, linebacker: SSL defensive player of the year had a team-high 106 tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy, senior, defensive lineman: First-team All-SSL tied for the team lead with seven sacks, had 92 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble.
Mike Jones, Tehachapi, junior, linebacker: First-team All-SYML had 114 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and three pass deflections.
Jackson Provensal, Liberty, senior, linebacker: First-team All-SYRL had 78 tackles, including three for a loss, and a forced fumble.
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, defensive lineman: SSL lineman of the year led the Titans in tackles and sacks to help his team to a share of second place in league.
Wyatt Richie, Tehachapi, senior, linebacker: SYML defensive player of the year had 143 tackles, seven sacks, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and a recovery.
Jalani Smith, Garces, senior, defensive lineman: First-team All-SYRL had 49 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Rams this season.
Julian Smith, Garces, senior, defensive back: First-team All-SYRL had 47 tackles, an interception, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, junior, linebacker: First-team All-SYRL had 75 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and blocked a field goal.
Drew Underwood, Liberty, linebacker: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 98 tackles, along with three sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Cage Williams, Garces, junior, linebacker: First-team All-SYRL had 36 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections for the Rams.
Second-team offense
Adam Copus, Centennial, junior, quarterback
Austin Davis, Independence, junior, offensive lineman
Chris Garcia, Highland, senior, offensive lineman
Cyris Gaylord, Taft, senior, running back
Israel Gonzalez, Chavez, junior, running back
Gamiez Helm, Kennedy, senior, utility
George Inguito, Delano, senior, wide receiver
Ty’Jon Jones, Golden Valley, senior, running back
Dillon Kyle, North, junior, running back
Jackson McDonald, Centennial, senior, running back
Farmer Moreno, Wasco, senior, offensive lineman
Simon Nycamp, Bakersfield Christian, junior, kicker
Cole O’Brien, Liberty, junior, quarterback
Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, senior, running back
Koa Rhodes, Shafter, senior, running back
Tyler Shelton, Liberty, junior, offensive lineman
David Smith, Garces, senior, running back
Andre Stephens, Tehachapi, senior, offensive lineman
Mason Tapia, Frontier, senior, wide receiver
Bryson Waterman, Bakersfield Christian, senior, ATH
Second-team defense
Ethan Adkins, Frontier, junior, defensive lineman
Adrian Arjon, Golden Valley, senior, linebacker
Jacob Ayala, Ridgeview, junior, defensive line
Cayden Boen, Centennial, senior, defensive back
Daniel Bonales, Bakersfield Christian, senior, linebacker
Dylan Delgado, Liberty, junior, defensive lineman
Luis Gonzalez, Foothill, junior, punter
Bryan Guevara, Kennedy, senior, defensive back
Shaine Heriford, Bakersfield Christian, senior, defensive back
Derrick Ray Hinkey, Kern Valley, senior, linebacker
Richard Jennings, Taft, senior defensive back
Drahcir Mackey, Bakersfield, junior, linebacker
Beckam Nilsson, Liberty, senior, linebacker
Isaiah Nunez, Ridgeview, senior, linebacker
Caleb Reiswig, Liberty, senior, defensive back
Evan Riley, Centennial, senior, defensive lineman
Anthony Rivera, Bakersfield, senior, defensive lineman
Martin Rodriguez, Tehachapi, senior, defensive lineman
Nathaniel Rosas, Centennial, senior, defensive line
Braydon Schufletowski, North, junior, defensive lineman
Ques Seward, Stockdale, senior, defensive back
Third-team offense
Brison Abbott, Bakersfield, sophomore, running back
Carson Bennett, North, junior, quarterback
Ryder Crane-Finch, Frontier, sophomore, kicker
Xarionn Foreman, North, senior, ATH
Roberto Garcia, Delano, sophomore, running back
Jordan Gallegoz, Garces, senior, quarterback
Ernesto Guerrero, Shafter, junior, kicker
Ethan Guzman, South, senior, outside lineman
Kadin Johansen, Bakersfield Christian, senior, offensive lineman
Izaiah Juarez, Wasco, senior, running back
Jack Kasinger, Arvin, junior, wide receiver
Lennox Laulu, West, senior, offensive lineman
Isiah Morgan, Boron, sophomore, running back
Ulysis Nieves, Independence, senior, offensive lineman
Rylnd Sanchez, Bakersfield Christian, senior, offensive lineman
Mariyon Sloan, Shafter, freshman, wide receiver
TJ Stocker, Ridgeview, senior, wide receiver
Karson Tiewater, Tehachapi, junior, running back
Manuel Veleta, Highland, senior, wide receiver
James Webster, South, junior, wide receiver
Third-team defense
Jaye Blackett, Independence, senior, linebacker
Carson Burkhead, Boron, senior, defensive lineman
Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy, senior
Mason DeLeon, Centennial, senior, linebacker
Nicholas Gonzales, Highland, sophomore, linebacker
Bryan Chris Holley, Frontier, junior, defensive lineman
Caleb Kozloski, Taft, senior, linebacker
Ram Lopez, Wasco, junior, linebacker
Christian Morse, Tehachapi, senior, defensive lineman
Jack Parks, West, junior, linebacker
Adrian Pina, Tehachapi, sophomore, defensive back
Jorge Pineda, Independence, senior, linebacker
Jonathan Rico, Independence, junior, defensive back
Harvey Rogers III, Bakersfield, sophomore, defensive back
Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter, senior, defensive lineman
Nick Smith, Tehachapi, senior, defensive lineman
Dominick Thompson, Golden Valley, junior
Eli Vazquez, Wasco, senior, linebacker
Nathaniel Wallace, Garces, junior, defensive back
Syaun Wallace, South, senior, defensive back
Honorable mention offense
Isaiah Acosta, Wasco, junior
Andres Alcaraz, Arvin, senior
Mateo Alvarez, Arvin, junior
Ricardo Andrade, Wasco, senior
Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, junior
Parker Bryant, Taft, senior
Simon Chitay, Highland, senior
Demareya Cooks, Mira Monte, senior
Damian Cruz, Mira Monte, senior
Dylan Dadey, Boron, senior
Cameron Dangerfield, Liberty, senior
Konnor Davis, Frontier, senior
Erik De La Garza, Frontier, senior
Mehki Delouth, Liberty, junior
Ethan Dunlap, Shafter, sophomore
Prince Ellis, Independence, senior
Chris Espinoza, Shafter, sophomore
Jason Garcia, Tehachapi, senior,
John Gonzalez, Stockdale, senior
Richard Gooden, Independence, junior
Gabe Gutierrez, East, senior
Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, senior
Cobe Herron, South, senior
Adrian Juarez, Highland, senior
Jayden Martinez, Foothill, senior
JoJo Mata, Highland, senior
Jayce Moore, Taft, senior
Blaine Neudorf, Taft, junior
Jeremiah Noriega, East, senior
Julian Orozco, Kennedy, senior
Josh Papp, Kern Valley, senior
Omar Pardo, Arvin, senior
Dar’rion Rodriguez, Foothill, junior
Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield, senior
Anthony Romero, Mira Monte, senior
Damyan Ruiz, Chavez, senior
Ryan Ruiz, Chavez, senior, wide receiver
Mathew Smith, Frontier, senior, offensive lineman
Ben Spears, Stockdale, junior, wide receiver
Evan Siffing, North, senior
Monico Urquizo, McFarland, senior
Jeff Vanderpoel, Shafter, senior
Evaristo Zepeda, McFarland, senior
Miguel Zepeda, McFarland, senior
Honorable mention defense
Alex Aguirre, Shafter, junior
Ezekiel Bagsby, Independence, sophomore
Jalen Bailey, Highland, junior
Carlos Calderon, Kennedy, junior
Chris Carlos, Arvin, senior
Johnny Chavez, Golden Valley, senior
Gavin Conteras, Kennedy, junior
Tyrone Cooper, Arvin, senior
Brandon Del Rio, Kennedy, sophomore
Michael Dominguez, Wasco, junior
Sebastian Duran, Kennedy, senior
Nico Fanucchi, Garces, senior
Jonathan Garcia, Chavez, senior
Matthew Garcia, Chavez, junior
Matthew Guerra, Chavez, junior
Jayden Gurrola, Delano, junior
Joel Gutierrez, Shafter, senior
Ricky Heath, Golden Valley, senior
Thomas Henry, Kern Valley, senior
Maximus Howard, Boron, senior
Jeremy Jackson, Highland, junior
David Landa, Golden Valley, senior
David Leon, West, senior
Jonathan Lester, Garces, junior
Tyler Lewis, Liberty, junior
Joan Maldonado, Delano, junior
Joaquin Manzo, South, senior
Kyran Marshall, Centennial, senior
Steven Martinez, Arvin, junior
Christian Morse, Tehachapi, senior
Sammy Organista, South, junior
Yahir Ortiz, East, junior
Graysen Rogers, Highland, junior
Elias Roman, Arvin, senior
Nick Rosette, Shafter, freshman
Logan Slaton, Garces, sophomore
Leon Smith, Stockdale, senior
Kaleb Songer, Tehachapi, junior
Parker Straw, Ridgeview, senior
Skylar Sutherland, Taft, senior
Bradley Taylor, Stockdale, junior
Elias Trevino, Foothill, senior
Julian Vargas, Highland, junior