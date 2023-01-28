 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 BVarsity All-Area football team

Player of the year

Kresean Kizzy, Liberty, WR/DB/KR/PR: Co-SYRL defensive player of the year had 1,950 yards in total offense and scored 19 touchdowns. He had a team-high 46 catches for 1,038 yards and 12 scores, and also returned four punts, a kickoff and two interceptions for TDs. As a defensive back, he had four interceptions, seven pass deflections and forced a fumble.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases