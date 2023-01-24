2022 BVarsity All-Area boys water polo team

Player of the year
Peter Gonzalez, Garces, senior: SYRL offensive player of the year led the Rams to the Central Section Division II title game. Scored 74 goals and typically guarded the opposition’s bigger diver. Coach Greg Enloe describes him as a hard-nosed grinder and a great all-around talent that was multifaceted in his ability to score.
Others considered: Jack Merickel, Bakersfield; Johnny Starr, Garces.
Coaches of the year
Mark Brewer, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to the South Yosemite Valley League title and entered the Central Section Division II playoffs, where they lost an 18-17 game to Visalia-Golden West.
Greg Enloe, Garces: First-year coach guided the Rams to the South Yosemite River League title and Central Section Division II final, where they lost 10-9 to Clovis West.
Others considered: Danny Kinder, Stockdale; Brooke Richter, Liberty.
First team
Ethan Cobbs, Stockdale, senior: First-team All-SYRL led Mustangs goals to help team reach first Central Section playoffs.
Ivan Correa, Ridgeview, junior: First-team All-SYVL led the Wolf Pack in scoring, finishing with half his team’s goals.
Zane Gabriel, Stockdale, senior: First-team All-SYRL ran the offense and used his speed to set up teammates.
Cody Hart, Liberty, senior: First team All-SYRL, led Patriots in goals, steals and assists, scoring 11 goals against Frontier and eight against Centennial.
Tyren Manalastas, Independence, senior: First-team All-SYVL, scored 33 goals with five assists and three steals.
Levi McKay, Garces, junior: SYRL goalkeeper of the year had 207 blocks and is described as very athletic and a sturdy rock the team could always count on.
Alejandro Medina, Centennial, junior: First-team All-SYRL had 32 goals, 26 assists, 22 steals and nine blocks this season for the Golden Hawks.
Johnny Mendiburu, Garces, junior: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 106 goals and the Ram’s primary big man as they reached the Central Section Division II final.
Jack Merickel, Bakersfield, junior: SYVL offensive player of the year, had a team-high 89 goals along with 19 assists and 12 steals for the Drillers.
Johnny Starr, Garces, junior: SYRL defensive player of the year was very mobile in the water and scored 56 goals, utilizing his skills as a crafty diver and an explosive leg to elevate.
Aeden Thompson, Bakersfield, senior: First-team All-SYVL had 19 goals, 20 assists and 23 steals for the Drillers.
Jacob Young, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYVL defensive player of the year scored 32 goals with 28 assists in 19 games to lead the Eagles.
Second team
Vance Black, Centennial, junior
Andrew Davis, Highland, sophomore
Conrad Espinoza, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Ethan Gebhardt, Centennial, junior
Christian Giumarra, Garces, junior
Jeremy Hall, Bakersfield, junior
David Hernandez, Centennial, junior
Ethan Irvine, Bakersfield, junior
Max Lobos, Ridgeview, senior
Donovan Lupul, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Bronson Tobin, Bakersfield, junior
Nathan Urmston, Liberty, senior
Third team
Ayden Carballo, Garces, senior
Isaiah Chrisco, Garces, junior
Mason Davis, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Noah Elisondo, Frontier, senior
Brock Hartman, Frontier, junior
Mathieu Hill, Independence, junior
Alias Johnson, Independence, junior
John Khalil, Bakersfield Christian sophomore
Nicholas Lira, Bakersfield, junior
Xavier Noble, Centennial, senior
Quinlan Ray, Frontier, sophomore
Thomas Rogers, Stockdale, sophomore
Honorable mention
Rigdon Both, Liberty, sophomore
Josh Braun, Garces, senior
Noah Haushalter, Bakersfield, junior
Jensen Henry, Liberty, senior
Malcolm Hess, Bakersfield, junior
Maxwell Kutzner, Stockdale, junior
Jorge Magana, Ridgeview, sophomore
Will Ritchie, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Huntington Sierra, Highland, sophomore
Ben Smith, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Nathaniel Taylor, Highland, junior