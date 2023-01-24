 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area boys water polo team

Garces' Peter Gonzalez prepares to take a shot against Porterville during a Central Section Division II playoff game.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Player of the year

Peter Gonzalez, Garces, senior: SYRL offensive player of the year led the Rams to the Central Section Division II title game. Scored 74 goals and typically guarded the opposition’s bigger diver. Coach Greg Enloe describes him as a hard-nosed grinder and a great all-around talent that was multifaceted in his ability to score.

