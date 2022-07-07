2022 BVarsity All-Area boys track and field team

Athlete of the year
Nick Godbehere, Shafter, senior: SSL, Division II and Masters champion in the shot put and discus. The Cal-commit was eighth in the discus and 11th in the shot put at the CIF State championships. He won both throwing events at the Kern Invitational and Patriot Games, and closed his season by throwing a personal best to finish third in the shot put (63-8.25) and discus (191-10.25) at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Others nominated: Devon Sundgren, Shafter; Noah Wright, North.
Coach of the year
Jordan Lewis, Shafter: Despite not having the use of a track on campus, while the Generals’ stadium is completing renovations, guided his team to a South Sequoia League title and a runner-up finish at the Central Section Division II championships. The team tied for sixth at Masters.
Others nominated: Justin Evans, Frontier; Christopher Medina, South; Eric Newton, Taft; Ryan Renz, Liberty.
First team
John Appleton, Frontier, junior: Was fifth in 300 hurdles and eighth in long jump at Masters, and also competed in the 400 and 1600 relays at the event.
Grant Buckey, Liberty, junior: Runner-up in the SWYL discus, was third at the D-I meet and fifth at Masters. Was fourth in the shot put at SWYL championships.
Shane Carr, South, junior: SEYL, D-II and Masters champion placed 15th at state in the triple jump. Was second in the long jump at D-II meet, 15th at Masters.
Christian Edwards Liberty, junior: Was third in long jump and triple jump at Masters and finished in the top 20 in both at state. Ran as part of 400 relay team at Masters.
Isaac Fabelina, Frontier, senior: Cal State Fullerton commit, SWYL champion in 100, was ninth at Masters. Also ran as part of 400 and 1600 relay teams at Masters.
Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, junior: SWYL champion in the 800, was fifth at Masters in a PR of 1:56.35. Finished second in the SWYL championships in the 1600.
Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, junior: SWYL runner-up in 100 and 200, finished 13th in the 100 and 17th in the 200 at Masters. Ran for 400 relay team at Masters, placing fifth.
Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, junior: SWYL champion in the 200 and 400, was fourth in the 400 at Masters. Ran as part of 400 relay team that was fifth at Masters.
Colby Miller, Stockdale, senior: Division-II champion in the 300 hurdles was fourth at Masters. Won SWYL title in the 110 hurdles and was fourth in the D-II meet.
Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, senior: Masters long jump champ, was 14th at state. Fresno State-commit won SSL title in 100, 200 and long jump, was 12th in 100, ninth in 200 at Masters.
Devon Sundgren Shafter, senior: Division II champion in 100 and 200, was fifth at Masters and 13th in state at 100. Fresno State-commit was10th in 200 and ran in 400 relay at Masters.
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore: Finished sixth in long jump and also ran in 400 relay at Masters. Placed in the top 20 in the 100 at the Division-I championships.
Andrew Trottier, Liberty, senior: SWYL champion in both throwing events, finished ninth in the state in the shot put and was seventh in the discus at Masters.
Noah Wright, North, senior: SEYL and Division-III high jump champion, was sixth at the CIF State championships after finishing as runner-up at Masters.
Second team
Malik Bolton, Bakersfield, senior
Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, junior
Curtis Franklin, Independence, senior
Trey Franklin, Independence, senior
Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Bryton King, Frontier, junior
Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior
Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, senior
Walker Maino, Shafter, senior
Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, freshman
Travis Plugge, Garces, senior
Jarrell Rogers, South, senior
Zephan Stevens, Highland, senior
Demani Sweeney, West, senior
Brock Turner, Liberty, sophomore
Verquel Turner, North, junior
Honorable mention
Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, sophomore;
Jose Ayala, Foothill, sophomore;
Manuel Ayon, Kennedy, senior;
Cole Boutros, Liberty, senior;
Isaac Castro, Shafter, senior;
Jack Evans, Centennial, senior;
Stefan Evans, West, sophomore;
Anthony Evens, Independence, junior;
EJ Flores, Frontier, junior;
Noah Ford, South, junior;
Edgar Gil, Arvin, freshman;
Trejon Fulton, Liberty, sophomore;
Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, senior;
Ethan Guzman, South, junior;
Daniel Hartman, Stockdale, junior;
Evan Haviland, Independence, junior;
Richard Jennings, Taft, junior;
Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley, senior;
Guy Katz, Taft, senior;
Luke Krauss, Liberty, senior;
Ryan Lopez, Ridgeview, senior;
Abelino Magana, Foothill, senior;
David Martinez, Arvin, sophomore;
Ifeany Mbagwu, Stockdale, senior;
Grant Middlekauff, Liberty, senior;
Andrew Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, junior;
Jacob Perez, Frontier, junior;
Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, junior;
Jose Perezchica, McFarland, senior;
Koa Rhodes, Shafter, junior;
Nathanael Rodriguez, East, senior;
Josue Ruiz, North, sophomore;
Aamir Smith, Independence, freshman;
Jose Luis Vergara, McFarland, senior;
Kai Wilkins, Frontier, freshman.
TOP ATHLETES THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Nick Godbehere, Shafter
2021 Luis-Ramon Torres, Stockdale
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Daniel Viveros, Liberty
2018 Daniel Viveros, Liberty
2017 Daniel Viveros, Liberty; Moises Medrano, Highland
2016 Dennis Hicks, Liberty
2015 Isaac Trevino, Centennial
2014 Blake Haney, Stockdale
2013 Blake Haney, Stockdale
2012 Blake Haney, Stockdale
2011 Christian King, Centennial
2010 Johnny Carter, Ridgeview and Matt Darr, Frontier
2009 Matt Darr, Frontier and Chris Schwartz, Foothill
2008 Dayshan Ragans, Foothill
2007 Dayshan Ragans, Foothill
2006 Jason Ward, South
2005 Brandon Rooney, Tehachapi
2004 Eddie Cornell, Burroughs
2003 Rudy Burgess, Desert
2002 Thomas Mack and Blake Mackey, Bakersfield; Eugene Hutchinson and Rudy Burgess, Desert
2001 Ismael Arrenaviz, Foothill and Gemayel Alexander, Bakersfield.
2000 Brandon Matlock, Stockdale
1999 Brandon Matlock, Stockdale; Rodney Leisle, Ridgeview; Royce Jennings, Bakersfield; StanWright, Ridgeview; Sylvester Okeke, West; Gemayel Alexander, Bakersfield; Jordan Lewis, Shafter; Scott Weighall,Highland
1998 Van Mounts, Bakersfield; Rodney Leisle, Ridgeview; Gerardo Carrasco, Shafter; D.J. McCoy, Bakersfield; Jose Perezchica, McFarland; EddieMiller, Delano.
1997 Nick Ray, Ridgeview; Jason Howard, Ridgeview; Van Mounts, Bakersfield; Jose Arambula, McFarland; Kevin Carter, South; Ryan Beasley, Bakersfield
1996 Wynzell Lynn, South; Glenn Valdez, Stockdale; Luis Olivares, Centennial; Ryan Pearce, Bakersfield.
1995 Marques Holiwell, West; Wayne Armour, Bakersfield; Rey Sanchez, Delano; David Larsen, Stockdale
1994 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Marques Holiwell, West; Robbie Weighall, Highland; Chuck Bishop, Taft, Jeremy Staat, Bakersfield
1993 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Ricardo Brewer, North; Robbie Weighall, Highland; Chuck Bishop, Taft
1992 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Marques Holiwell, West; Jeff Buckey, Bakersfield.
1991 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Ryan Renz, West; Jeff Buckey, Bakersfield; Offord Rollins, Wasco
1990 Bryan Adams and Jon Frank, Bakersfield
1989 Bryan Adams, Bakersfield; Derek Stevens, Bakersfield; DeAndre Roberson, West.
1988 Steve Dirkse, South and Mike Stubblefield, Taft
1987 Torrey Edwards, Bakersfield and McArthur Anderson, Bakersfield
1986 Darrin Maiden, South and Mike Stubblefield, Taft
1985 Sean Langer and Terrance Strong, Bakersfield
1984 John Bender, Shafter
TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Jordan Lewis, Shafter
2021 Dave Lonsinger and Tyus Thompson Stockdale
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Justin Evans, Frontier;
2018 Rick Mayberry, Highland;
2017 Rick Mayberry, Highland
2016 Rick Mayberry, Highland
2015 Steven Anderson and Kim Jenkins, Bakersfield
2014 David Gaeta, Frontier
2013 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2012 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2011 David Gaeta, Frontier
2010 Ryan Renz, Centennial, and Adam Setser, Ridgeview
2009 Adam Setser, Ridgeview
2008 Steven Anderson, Bakersfield
2007 Dale Tedrow, Liberty
2006 Amador Ayon, McFarland
2005 Dale Tedrow, Liberty
2004 Dale Tedrow, Liberty
2003 Bobby Gridiron, Bakersfield
2002 Bobby Gridiron, Bakersfield
2001 Ryan Renz, Shafter
2000 Geri Antoine, South
1999 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
1998 Mark Perry, Bakersfield
1997 Brad Harris, Ridgeview
1996 Steve Strauss, South
1995 Dallas Plater, Shafter
1994 Dirk McJunkin, West
1993 Mark Perry, Bakersfield
1992 Joe Garrett, West
1991 Art Dalzell, Bakersfield
1990 Scott Semar, Bakersfield
1989 Art Dalzell, Bakersfield.