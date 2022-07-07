 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 BVarsity All-Area boys track and field team

d036df45-079f-4358-91a0-d90084a1fd49

Nicholas Godbehere of Shafter finished seventh in the discus and 11th in the shot put at this weekend's CIF State Championships.

 Submitted photo

 

Athlete of the year

Nick Godbehere, Shafter, senior: SSL, Division II and Masters champion in the shot put and discus. The Cal-commit was eighth in the discus and 11th in the shot put at the CIF State championships. He won both throwing events at the Kern Invitational and Patriot Games, and closed his season by throwing a personal best to finish third in the shot put (63-8.25) and discus (191-10.25) at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Others nominated: Devon Sundgren, Shafter; Noah Wright, North.

Coach of the year

Jordan Lewis, Shafter: Despite not having the use of a track on campus, while the Generals’ stadium is completing renovations, guided his team to a South Sequoia League title and a runner-up finish at the Central Section Division II championships. The team tied for sixth at Masters.

Others nominated: Justin Evans, Frontier; Christopher Medina, South; Eric Newton, Taft; Ryan Renz, Liberty.

First team

John Appleton, Frontier, junior: Was fifth in 300 hurdles and eighth in long jump at Masters, and also competed in the 400 and 1600 relays at the event.

Grant Buckey, Liberty, junior: Runner-up in the SWYL discus, was third at the D-I meet and fifth at Masters. Was fourth in the shot put at SWYL championships.

Shane Carr, South, junior: SEYL, D-II and Masters champion placed 15th at state in the triple jump. Was second in the long jump at D-II meet, 15th at Masters.

Christian Edwards Liberty, junior: Was third in long jump and triple jump at Masters and finished in the top 20 in both at state. Ran as part of 400 relay team at Masters.

Isaac Fabelina, Frontier, senior: Cal State Fullerton commit, SWYL champion in 100, was ninth at Masters. Also ran as part of 400 and 1600 relay teams at Masters.

Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, junior: SWYL champion in the 800, was fifth at Masters in a PR of 1:56.35. Finished second in the SWYL championships in the 1600.

Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, junior: SWYL runner-up in 100 and 200, finished 13th in the 100 and 17th in the 200 at Masters. Ran for 400 relay team at Masters, placing fifth.

Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, junior: SWYL champion in the 200 and 400, was fourth in the 400 at Masters. Ran as part of 400 relay team that was fifth at Masters.

Colby Miller, Stockdale, senior: Division-II champion in the 300 hurdles was fourth at Masters. Won SWYL title in the 110 hurdles and was fourth in the D-II meet.

Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, senior: Masters long jump champ, was 14th at state. Fresno State-commit won SSL title in 100, 200 and long jump, was 12th in 100, ninth in 200 at Masters.

Devon Sundgren Shafter, senior: Division II champion in 100 and 200, was fifth at Masters and 13th in state at 100. Fresno State-commit was10th in 200 and ran in 400 relay at Masters.

Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore: Finished sixth in long jump and also ran in 400 relay at Masters. Placed in the top 20 in the 100 at the Division-I championships.

Andrew Trottier, Liberty, senior: SWYL champion in both throwing events, finished ninth in the state in the shot put and was seventh in the discus at Masters.

Noah Wright, North, senior: SEYL and Division-III high jump champion, was sixth at the CIF State championships after finishing as runner-up at Masters.

Second team

Malik Bolton, Bakersfield, senior

Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, junior

Curtis Franklin, Independence, senior

Trey Franklin, Independence, senior

Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Bryton King, Frontier, junior

Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior

Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, senior

Walker Maino, Shafter, senior

Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, freshman

Travis Plugge, Garces, senior

Jarrell Rogers, South, senior

Zephan Stevens, Highland, senior

Demani Sweeney, West, senior

Brock Turner, Liberty, sophomore

Verquel Turner, North, junior

Honorable mention

Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, sophomore;

Jose Ayala, Foothill, sophomore;

Manuel Ayon, Kennedy, senior;

Cole Boutros, Liberty, senior;

Isaac Castro, Shafter, senior;

Jack Evans, Centennial, senior;

Stefan Evans, West, sophomore;

Anthony Evens, Independence, junior;

EJ Flores, Frontier, junior;

Noah Ford, South, junior;

Edgar Gil, Arvin, freshman;

Trejon Fulton, Liberty, sophomore;

Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, senior;

Ethan Guzman, South, junior;

Daniel Hartman, Stockdale, junior;

Evan Haviland, Independence, junior;

Richard Jennings, Taft, junior;

Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley, senior;

Guy Katz, Taft, senior;

Luke Krauss, Liberty, senior;

Ryan Lopez, Ridgeview, senior;

Abelino Magana, Foothill, senior;

David Martinez, Arvin, sophomore;

Ifeany Mbagwu, Stockdale, senior;

Grant Middlekauff, Liberty, senior;

Andrew Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, junior;

Jacob Perez, Frontier, junior;

Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, junior;

Jose Perezchica, McFarland, senior;

Koa Rhodes, Shafter, junior;

Nathanael Rodriguez, East, senior;

Josue Ruiz, North, sophomore;

Aamir Smith, Independence, freshman;

Jose Luis Vergara, McFarland, senior;

Kai Wilkins, Frontier, freshman.

TOP ATHLETES THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Nick Godbehere, Shafter

2021 Luis-Ramon Torres, Stockdale

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Daniel Viveros, Liberty

2018 Daniel Viveros, Liberty

2017 Daniel Viveros, Liberty; Moises Medrano, Highland

2016 Dennis Hicks, Liberty

2015 Isaac Trevino, Centennial

2014 Blake Haney, Stockdale

2013 Blake Haney, Stockdale

2012 Blake Haney, Stockdale

2011 Christian King, Centennial

2010 Johnny Carter, Ridgeview and Matt Darr, Frontier

2009 Matt Darr, Frontier and Chris Schwartz, Foothill

2008 Dayshan Ragans, Foothill

2007 Dayshan Ragans, Foothill

2006 Jason Ward, South

2005 Brandon Rooney, Tehachapi

2004 Eddie Cornell, Burroughs

2003 Rudy Burgess, Desert

2002 Thomas Mack and Blake Mackey, Bakersfield; Eugene Hutchinson and Rudy Burgess, Desert

2001 Ismael Arrenaviz, Foothill and Gemayel Alexander, Bakersfield.

2000 Brandon Matlock, Stockdale

1999 Brandon Matlock, Stockdale; Rodney Leisle, Ridgeview; Royce Jennings, Bakersfield; StanWright, Ridgeview; Sylvester Okeke, West; Gemayel Alexander, Bakersfield; Jordan Lewis, Shafter; Scott Weighall,Highland

1998 Van Mounts, Bakersfield; Rodney Leisle, Ridgeview; Gerardo Carrasco, Shafter; D.J. McCoy, Bakersfield; Jose Perezchica, McFarland; EddieMiller, Delano.

1997 Nick Ray, Ridgeview; Jason Howard, Ridgeview; Van Mounts, Bakersfield; Jose Arambula, McFarland; Kevin Carter, South; Ryan Beasley, Bakersfield

1996 Wynzell Lynn, South; Glenn Valdez, Stockdale; Luis Olivares, Centennial; Ryan Pearce, Bakersfield.

1995 Marques Holiwell, West; Wayne Armour, Bakersfield; Rey Sanchez, Delano; David Larsen, Stockdale

1994 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Marques Holiwell, West; Robbie Weighall, Highland; Chuck Bishop, Taft, Jeremy Staat, Bakersfield

1993 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Ricardo Brewer, North; Robbie Weighall, Highland; Chuck Bishop, Taft

1992 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Marques Holiwell, West; Jeff Buckey, Bakersfield.

1991 Vondre Armour, Bakersfield; Ryan Renz, West; Jeff Buckey, Bakersfield; Offord Rollins, Wasco

1990 Bryan Adams and Jon Frank, Bakersfield

1989 Bryan Adams, Bakersfield; Derek Stevens, Bakersfield; DeAndre Roberson, West.

1988 Steve Dirkse, South and Mike Stubblefield, Taft

1987 Torrey Edwards, Bakersfield and McArthur Anderson, Bakersfield

1986 Darrin Maiden, South and Mike Stubblefield, Taft

1985 Sean Langer and Terrance Strong, Bakersfield

1984 John Bender, Shafter

TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Jordan Lewis, Shafter

2021 Dave Lonsinger and Tyus Thompson Stockdale

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Justin Evans, Frontier;

2018 Rick Mayberry, Highland;

2017 Rick Mayberry, Highland

2016 Rick Mayberry, Highland

2015 Steven Anderson and Kim Jenkins, Bakersfield

2014 David Gaeta, Frontier

2013 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale

2012 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale

2011 David Gaeta, Frontier

2010 Ryan Renz, Centennial, and Adam Setser, Ridgeview

2009 Adam Setser, Ridgeview

2008 Steven Anderson, Bakersfield

2007 Dale Tedrow, Liberty

2006 Amador Ayon, McFarland

2005 Dale Tedrow, Liberty

2004 Dale Tedrow, Liberty

2003 Bobby Gridiron, Bakersfield

2002 Bobby Gridiron, Bakersfield

2001 Ryan Renz, Shafter

2000 Geri Antoine, South

1999 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale

1998 Mark Perry, Bakersfield

1997 Brad Harris, Ridgeview

1996 Steve Strauss, South

1995 Dallas Plater, Shafter

1994 Dirk McJunkin, West

1993 Mark Perry, Bakersfield

1992 Joe Garrett, West

1991 Art Dalzell, Bakersfield

1990 Scott Semar, Bakersfield

1989 Art Dalzell, Bakersfield.

Coronavirus Cases