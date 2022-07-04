 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys tennis team

Centennial senior Brett Yackovich is recognized as the BVarsity All-Area boys tennis player of the year for the second straight season.

 Submitted photo

Player of the year

Brett Yackovich, Centennial, senior: Golden Hawks’ No. 1 player went 32-3 overall, which included 13-1 in singles and 19-2 in doubles. Only singles loss came to defending section champion Vraj Patel from Clovis East in his opening singles and doubles matches of the year. Followed with 32 straight victories. Teamed with Max Geissel to reach the Central Section doubles finals.

Singles player of the year

Eli Noel, Bakersfield, freshman: The Drillers’ No. 1 player captured the Southwest Yosemite League singles title, finished in the top four at the South Area tournament, entered the Central Section playoffs as the top-ranked singles player and finished third.

Doubles team of the year

Max Geissel and Brett Yackovich, Centennial, seniors: Duo combined to go 19-2, winning 19 straight matches during one stretch, to win the Southwest Yosemite League title and finish as runner-up in the Central Section individual doubles championships.

Coach of the year

Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III championship with a team that featured a semifinalist in the section singles and doubles individual semifinals.

Others considered: Abelino Garza, Independence; Dave Hillestad, Stockdale; Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial; Stephanie Ollivier, Liberty; Robert Smith, West.

First team

Jonah Barks, Stockdale, jr.: Mustangs’ No. 2 player teamed with Avya Shukla to reach the Central Section doubles quarterfinals and place in third in SWYL.

Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: Eagles’ No. 1 player led team to Central Section Division III title and finished fourth in section after winning SYL singles title.

Bradley Campoy, Liberty, jr.: Patriots’ No. 1 player teamed with Thomas Lehman to reach the section doubles quarterfinals and finish runner-up in SWYL.

Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian, fr.: Eagles’ No. 4 player teamed with Zeb Duket to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.

Nikhil Datta, Liberty, sr.: Patriots’ No. 3 singles player went undefeated in SWYL play and advanced to the South Area quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed.

Zeb Duket, Bakersfield Christian, fr.: Eagles’ No. 2 player teamed with Austin Cusator to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.

Max Geissel, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 2 player, teamed with Brett Yackovich to win the SWYL title and finish as Central Section doubles runner-up.

Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi, fr.: Warriors’ No. 1 player qualified for the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.

Vadim Keenan, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 3 singles player was key contributor for team that earned a sixth seed for the Central Section Division III playoffs.

Thomas Lehman, Liberty, sr.: Patriots’ No. 2 player paired with Bradley Campoy to reach the section doubles quarterfinals and finish runner-up in the SWYL.

Kabir Rahal, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 1 player, advanced to the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.

Avya Shukla, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 6 player teamed with Jonah Barks to reach the Central Section doubles quarterfinals and place third in the SWYL.

Second team

Justin Barker, Stockdale, junior

Alex Bejarano, Stockdale, junior

Braeden Burrow, Centennial, senior

Beneditto Caroccio, BCHS, senior

Nico Fanucchi, Garces, junior

Luca Garone, Liberty, freshman

Malcom Hess, Bakersfield, sophomore

Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior

Brysen Limpias, Garces, freshman

Arek Plate, Liberty, sophomore

Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview, senior

Alex Soriano, Liberty, junior

Third team

Angel Castro, Wasco, sophomore

Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley, junior

Michael Garcia, Garces, sophomore

Abelino Garza, Independence, senior

Manny Gonzales, Highland, senior

Jordan Jiang, Independence, senior

Alan Menchaca, Chavez, senior

John Nillo, Highland, senior

Isaac Ocampo, Wasco, sophomore

Julian Olea, East, senior

Alexis Ordaz, Foothill, senior

Jonathan Pelayo, Wasco, senior

Juan Sanchez, Golden Valley, senior

Danilo Zapata, Independence, senior

Honorable mention

Ricardo Acevedo, West

Aziz Baamuer, East

Josh Banducci, Bakersfield Christian

Jesse Campos, Golden Valley

Ismael Catalan, Chavez

Jacob Cove, Liberty

Oscar Cruz, West

Daniel Esmond, Ridgeview

Alfredo Flores, West

Alonzo Francisco, Mira Monte

Gabriel Garcia, East

Alexander Gomez, Mira Monte

Chris Guerrero, Highland

Elijah Guzman, Chavez

David Ortiz, Mira Monte

Jesus Ortiz, South

Lukas Osario, Highland

Emerson Reyes, West

Luis Rocha, Golden Valley

Brandon Rodriguez, Foothill

Jose Rodriguez, South

Sricharan Samudrala, Highland

Lucas Soza, South

Israel Villegas, Golden Valley

Mark Virtudazo, West

Himanshu Wahi, Liberty

Gus Waterhouse, Shafter

