2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys tennis team
Player of the year
Brett Yackovich, Centennial, senior: Golden Hawks’ No. 1 player went 32-3 overall, which included 13-1 in singles and 19-2 in doubles. Only singles loss came to defending section champion Vraj Patel from Clovis East in his opening singles and doubles matches of the year. Followed with 32 straight victories. Teamed with Max Geissel to reach the Central Section doubles finals.
Singles player of the year
Eli Noel, Bakersfield, freshman: The Drillers’ No. 1 player captured the Southwest Yosemite League singles title, finished in the top four at the South Area tournament, entered the Central Section playoffs as the top-ranked singles player and finished third.
Doubles team of the year
Max Geissel and Brett Yackovich, Centennial, seniors: Duo combined to go 19-2, winning 19 straight matches during one stretch, to win the Southwest Yosemite League title and finish as runner-up in the Central Section individual doubles championships.
Coach of the year
Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III championship with a team that featured a semifinalist in the section singles and doubles individual semifinals.
Others considered: Abelino Garza, Independence; Dave Hillestad, Stockdale; Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial; Stephanie Ollivier, Liberty; Robert Smith, West.
First team
Jonah Barks, Stockdale, jr.: Mustangs’ No. 2 player teamed with Avya Shukla to reach the Central Section doubles quarterfinals and place in third in SWYL.
Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: Eagles’ No. 1 player led team to Central Section Division III title and finished fourth in section after winning SYL singles title.
Bradley Campoy, Liberty, jr.: Patriots’ No. 1 player teamed with Thomas Lehman to reach the section doubles quarterfinals and finish runner-up in SWYL.
Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian, fr.: Eagles’ No. 4 player teamed with Zeb Duket to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.
Nikhil Datta, Liberty, sr.: Patriots’ No. 3 singles player went undefeated in SWYL play and advanced to the South Area quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed.
Zeb Duket, Bakersfield Christian, fr.: Eagles’ No. 2 player teamed with Austin Cusator to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.
Max Geissel, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 2 player, teamed with Brett Yackovich to win the SWYL title and finish as Central Section doubles runner-up.
Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi, fr.: Warriors’ No. 1 player qualified for the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.
Vadim Keenan, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 3 singles player was key contributor for team that earned a sixth seed for the Central Section Division III playoffs.
Thomas Lehman, Liberty, sr.: Patriots’ No. 2 player paired with Bradley Campoy to reach the section doubles quarterfinals and finish runner-up in the SWYL.
Kabir Rahal, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 1 player, advanced to the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.
Avya Shukla, Stockdale, sr.: Mustangs’ No. 6 player teamed with Jonah Barks to reach the Central Section doubles quarterfinals and place third in the SWYL.
Second team
Justin Barker, Stockdale, junior
Alex Bejarano, Stockdale, junior
Braeden Burrow, Centennial, senior
Beneditto Caroccio, BCHS, senior
Nico Fanucchi, Garces, junior
Luca Garone, Liberty, freshman
Malcom Hess, Bakersfield, sophomore
Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior
Brysen Limpias, Garces, freshman
Arek Plate, Liberty, sophomore
Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview, senior
Alex Soriano, Liberty, junior
Third team
Angel Castro, Wasco, sophomore
Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley, junior
Michael Garcia, Garces, sophomore
Abelino Garza, Independence, senior
Manny Gonzales, Highland, senior
Jordan Jiang, Independence, senior
Alan Menchaca, Chavez, senior
John Nillo, Highland, senior
Isaac Ocampo, Wasco, sophomore
Julian Olea, East, senior
Alexis Ordaz, Foothill, senior
Jonathan Pelayo, Wasco, senior
Juan Sanchez, Golden Valley, senior
Danilo Zapata, Independence, senior
Honorable mention
Ricardo Acevedo, West
Aziz Baamuer, East
Josh Banducci, Bakersfield Christian
Jesse Campos, Golden Valley
Ismael Catalan, Chavez
Jacob Cove, Liberty
Oscar Cruz, West
Daniel Esmond, Ridgeview
Alfredo Flores, West
Alonzo Francisco, Mira Monte
Gabriel Garcia, East
Alexander Gomez, Mira Monte
Chris Guerrero, Highland
Elijah Guzman, Chavez
David Ortiz, Mira Monte
Jesus Ortiz, South
Lukas Osario, Highland
Emerson Reyes, West
Luis Rocha, Golden Valley
Brandon Rodriguez, Foothill
Jose Rodriguez, South
Sricharan Samudrala, Highland
Lucas Soza, South
Israel Villegas, Golden Valley
Mark Virtudazo, West
Himanshu Wahi, Liberty
Gus Waterhouse, Shafter