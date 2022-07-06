2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Swim team
Swimmers of the year
Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Was second in the 100 butterfly, third in the 100 backstroke and part of the fifth-place 400 free relay and eighth-place 200 free relay teams at the Central Section Division I championships. Placed 38th in both the 100 fly and 100 back at the CIF State championships.
Julian Moseley, Liberty, senior: Finished third in the 200 IM, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and was part of the fourth-place 200 medley relay and seventh-place 200 free relay teams at the Central Section Division I championships. Placed 36th in the 200 IM at the CIF State championships.
Divers of the year
Alex Seaney, Liberty, Junior: SWYL champion finished 12th at Central Section championships.
Gunner Smith, Liberty, freshman: Finished seventh at Central Section championships.
Coaches of the year
Chaz Harker, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to South Yosemite League title and a 10th-place finish at Central Section Division I championships.
Marc Urmston, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a sixth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships.
First team
Mason Davis, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Placed 12th in 50 free, 21st in 100 free and was part of fifth-place 400 free relay and eighth-place 200 free relay teams at the Central Section D-I championships.
Wyatt Greene, Centennial, junior: Finished 13th in 500 free, 19th in 200 free and was part of 10th-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Cody Hart, Liberty, junior: Finished eighth in 100 free, ninth in 200 free and was part of the fourth-place 200 medley relay and seventh-place 200 free relay teams at the D-I section meet.
Dawson Hoff, Centennial, senior: Finished ninth in 100 backstroke and was part of the 10th-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Emeliano Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Was 13th in the 500 free, 18th in the 100 free and was part of the fifth-place 400 free relay and eighth-place 200 free relay teams at the section D-I meet.
Hovig Ohanessian, Liberty, sophomore: Finished 13th in 100 breaststroke, 16th in 200 IM and part of the fourth-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Bryce Rodriguez, Tehachapi senior: Finished 11th in the 100 back, 13th in the 100 fly and was part of the 12th-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Riley Truong, Stockdale, sophomore: Finished 11th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 500 free and was part of the eighth-place 400 relay and 13th-place 200 medley relay teams at the section D-I championships.
Drew Urmston, Liberty, junior: Helped Patriots capture the SWYL by posting victories in the 100 fly and 100 back, then finished eighth in the 100 back at the Central Section Division I championships.
Carter Yeomans, Tehachapi, junior: Finished 12th in the 200 IM, 15th in the 100 free and was part of the 12th-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Second team
Austin Crist, Liberty, senior
Andrew Davila, Wasco, junior
Youssef Farouk, Stockdale, senior
Ethan Frias, Frontier, senior
Zane Gabriel, Stockdale, junior
Xavier Noble, Centennial, junior
Dylan Perez, Shafter, senior
Thomas “Finn” Rogers, Stockdale, freshman
Iven Sandholdt, Tehachapi, junior
Matthew Velasquez, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Thomas Ward, Shafter, senior
Lucas Wright, Stockdale, sophomore
Honorable mention
Josh Bell, Independence, senior;
Israel Blaauw, Highland, sophomore;
Henry Blodorn, Stockdale, junior;
Isaac de Julian, Wasco, senior;
Malachi Dewitt, Shafter, senior;
Jared Garza, Wasco, senior;
David Guillen, Stockdale, freshman;
David Hernandez, Centennial, sophomore;
Jaden Nguyen, Stockdale, junior;
Luke Porcaro, Independence, junior;
Lodum Roquemore, Independence, junior;
Tyler Regan, Tehachapi, senior;
Conner Smith, Liberty, senior;
Gage Taylor, East, junior;
Landon Valderrama, Shafter, senior;
Jaxon Willard, Independence, senior;
Neil Xu, Stockdale, junior;
Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, freshman
Players of the year
2022 Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian; Julian Moseley, Liberty
2021 Rory Begin, Garces
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Nathan Roodzant, BCHS; Alex Castro, Centennial
2018 Colin Rabanal, Frontier
2017 Julio Alcantar, Liberty
2016 Michael Hart, Liberty
2015 Evan Rabanal, Frontier
2014 Brock Bonetti, Stockdale
2013 Eric Sande, Stockdale
2012 Joshua Hanson, Immanuel Christian
2011 Andy Castilleja, Stockdale
2010 Randy Aakhus, Frontier
2009 Dan Wickensheimer, Stockdale
2008 Michael Halaska, Tehachapi
2007 Michael Halaska, Tehachapi
2006 Griffin Bracke, East
2005 Matt Scanlan, Stockdale
2004 Joe Whittington, Garces
2003 Joe Whittington, Garces
2002 Grant Hurst, Stockdale
2001 Grant Hurst, Stockdale
2000 Robbie Bowers, Bakersfield
1999 Tommy Zauder, Bakersfield; Josh
Ayers, Stockdale; Dustin Gardenhire,
Bakersfield; Kim Wong, Wasco
1998 Kim Wong, Wasco; Dustin Gardenhire, Bakersfield
1997 Gabe Woodward, Stockdale; Tommy Zauder, Bakersfield
1996 Gabe Woodward, Stockdale; David Chan, Burroughs
1995 Chad Brock, Bakersfield; Bryan Pearson, Bakersfield; Gabe Woodward, Stockdale; David Chan, Burroughs
1994 Chad Brock, Bakersfield; Andy Lopez, Burroughs, David Chan, Burroughs
1993 Chad Brock, Bakersfield
1992 David Sway, Bakersfield
1991 Mike Jakovich, Bakersfield
1990 Todd Newman, Shafter
1989 Guido Helsloot, Mike Marott, Bakersfield
1988 Jimmy Glinn, Highland; John Dorsey, Bakersfield
1987 Brad Hibbard, Brent Katzer, Bakersfield
1986 Brad Hibbard, Bakersfield
1985 Rick Graves, Bakersfield
1984 Barry Hibbard, Bakersfield
Divers of the year
2022 Alex Seaney; Gunner Smith, Liberty;
2021 Andrew Reneau, Bakersfield;
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Joel Akey, Stockdale;
2018 Joel Akey, Stockdale;
2017 Joel Akey, Stockdale;
2016 Dante Scatena, Garces;
2015 Ethan Meadows, Frontier;
2014 Ethan Meadows, Frontier;
2013 David Hamilton, Stockdale;
2012 David Hamilton, Stockdale;
2011 Adam Villanueva, East;
2010 Jake Tittl, Liberty;
2009 Bryce Ogden, Centennial;
2008 Bryce Ogden, Centennial;
2007 Nick Bailey, West;
2006 Peter LaFranchise, Liberty;
2005 Sam Helvie, Garces;
2004 Sam Helvie, Garces;
2003 Sam Helvie, Garces.
Coaches of the year
2022 Marc Urmston, Liberty; Chaz Harker, Bakersfield Christian;
2021 Shelby Bayne, Garces;
2020 None selected (COVID-19);
2019 Sara Klang, Highland;
2018 David Graves, Centennial;
2017 Jessica Pavletich, Garces;
2016 Brian Marsh, South;
2015 Tracey Warren, Frontier;
2014 David Graves, Centennial;
2013 David Graves, Centennial;
2012 Brad Rappleye, Highland;
2011 Brad Rappleye, Highland;
2010 Brian Patton, Tehachapi
2009 Adam Bledsoe, Stockdale;
2008 Joey Neptune, Tehachapi;
2007 Adam Bledsoe, Stockdale;
2006 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2005 Ken Anderson, Taft;
2004 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
2003 David Graves, Centennial;
2002 Mickey Padilla, Stockdale;
2001 Bill Potter, Garces;
2000 Bill Potter, Garces;
1999 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1998 David Graves, Centennial;
1997 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1996 Chuck Monaco, Garces;
1995 Kathy Kinoshita, Stockdale;
1994 Charlie Lattig, Burroughs;
1993 Brad Rappleye, Highland;
1992 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1991 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1990 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1989 Ken Anderson, Taft.