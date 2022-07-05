 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Golf team

20220517-bc-boysgolf

David Chhuon Chan from Stockdale places his ball in front of his marker to finish out his putt on the 18th hole at the Central Section championships at Rio Bravo Country Club in May.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Player of the year

David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale, senior: Had an area-best 72.14 scoring average for the Mustangs, helping to propel his team to a SWYL title, second place in section and into the SoCal Regionals. Won the Stockdale Invitational, and although he was not playing his best golf at the end of the season — he shot an 86 at section and an 83 at the regionals — his leadership and overall body of work earned him the BVarsity All-Area boys golf Player of the Year.

Coach of the year

Nick Kaiser, Stockdale: Guided the Mustangs to a ninth-place finish at the Southern California Regionals after placing second at the Central Section championships and winning the Southwest Yosemite League title. It is the fifth time that Kaiser has been recognized as BVarsity All-Area coach of the year in the past 12 years.

First team

Manik Anand, Stockdale, freshman: Tied for the second-best scoring average in the SWYL at 77.43, tied for 11th at section with a 76 and shot 82 at SoCal Regionals.

Palmer Bank, Garces, senior: Had the eighth-best scoring average in the SWYL at 81.0 and shot an 80 at the Central Section championships.

Jacob Borda, Liberty, senior: Had the fifth-best scoring average in the Southwest Yosemite League at 78.0 and shot a 79 at the Central Section championships.

Akhil Gorla, Stockdale, senior: Had the fourth-best scoring average in the SWYL with a 77.86, tied for 11th at section with a 76 and shot a 79 at SoCal Regionals.

Michael Killmer, Highland, sophomore: Had the lowest scoring average in the SEYL, tied for second in D-III with a 75, was fourth at section with a 72 and shot 84 at regionals.

Christopher “Bear” Riddle, Desert, freshman: High Desert League champion had a 77 scoring average, shot an 83 at the Area tournament and a 79 at section.

Eric Schroeder, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Was fourth at the Division II tournament with a 72, third at section with a 72 and shot an 81 at the SoCal Regionals.

Aidan Sorci, Garces, junior: Had the sixth-best scoring average in the SWYL with a 79.14 and shot an 87 at the Central Section championships.

Carson Sorci, Garces, freshman: Had the seventh-best scoring average in the SWYL and shot a 78 at the Central Section championships.

Ty Weaver, Liberty, freshman: Tied for the second-best scoring average in the SWYL (77.43), tied for fifth at section (75) and shot an 83 at SoCal Regionals.

Isaac Wells, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Had the second lowest scoring average in the SYL with a 79, shot a 73 at the Division II tournament and an 85 at section.

Second team

Aiden Frando, Centennial, sophomore

Dylan Hale, Liberty, senior

Grant Harrer, Centennial, senior

Pierce Idolyantes, Stockdale, senior

Bennet Michaud, Garces, freshman

Jaxon Ochoa, Liberty, sophomore

Shawn Petty, Centennial, senior

Blaize Radar, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Payton Richey, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Jacob Roland, Stockdale, freshman

Dean Simos, Frontier, sophomore

Ryan Surgener, Garces, sophomore

Andrew Yacoub, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Third team

Landon Brown, Liberty, sophomore

Jack Cummings, Frontier, senior

Ethan Debuskey, Liberty, freshman

Luke Dickinson, Centennial, junior

Joseph Garcia, Frontier, junior

Cash McClain, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

Frank Mitacek, Centennial, senior

Gus Page, Frontier, junior

Grant Periera, Garces, freshman

Seth Plemmons, Centennial, senior

Evan Sidhu, Independence, senior

Vincent Van Fossen, Ridgeview, senior

Honorable mention

Matt Alonso, Ridgeview

Nathan Chen, Stockdale

Ishann Chinna, Chavez

Aftab Grewal, Ridgeview

Carrick Hentges, Stockdale

Ethan Irvine, Bakersfield

Tom James, Frontier

Farmer Moreno, Wasco

Emile Rodrigue, Frontier

Ryan Rojas, Chavez

Brady Ruffner, Highland

Jacob Salazar, North

Logan Stone, Centennial

Players of the year, through the years

TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale

2021 Adam Duncan, Liberty

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Dakota Ochoa, Liberty

2018 Dakota Ochoa, Liberty

2017 Garrison Chavez, Liberty

2016 Warren Miller, Liberty

2015 Tyler Burnes, Centennial

2014 Tyler Burnes, Centennial

2013 Christian Sanders, Garces

2012 Brett Kettler, Liberty; Ryan O’Leary, Highland

2011 Bryce Keene, Stockdale

2010 Manav Shah, Centennial

2009 Manav Shah, Centennial

2008 Pete Fernandez, Stockdale

2007 Bhavik Patel, Bakersfield; Stephen Hale, Garces

2006 Bryan Hogan, Stockdale

2005 Bryan Hogan, Stockdale

2004 Kirk Harper, Liberty; Stephen Hale, Garces

2003 James Bae, Stockdale

2002 Brady Baguio, Highland

2001 John Kastner, Stockdale

2000 Ryan Briscoe, Centennial

1999 Arlo Reimert, Stockdale; Derek Stone, Foothill

1998 Daryl Friesen, Stockdale; Jimmy Laughlin, Shafter

1997 Gary Champlin, Highland; Kenny Lake, West

1996 Russ Hiney, East; Andy French, West

1995 Erik Pounds, Joey Pearl, Garces; Jimmy Sisneros, Highland

1994 Erik Pounds, Garces

1993 Joey Pearl, Erik Pounds Garces; Jeff Barter, East; David Whitson, Stockdale; Jeff Brumfield, South

1992 Joey Pearl, Garces

1991 Billy Faeth, West

1990 Billy Faeth, West

1989 Jason Fisher, West

1988 Darin Osborn, Taft

1987 Darin Osborn, Taft

1986 Chris Robinson, Highland

1985 Chris Robinson, Highland

1984 Chris Robinson, Highland

TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale

2021 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty; Nick Kaiser, Stockdale

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty

2018 Jeff Reller, Frontier

2017 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale

2016 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale

2015 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

2014 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

2013 Jim Keene, Stockdale

2012 Nick Vallejo, Garces

2011 Andy Muro, Centennial

2010 Nick Kaiser, Frontier

2009 Keith Perkins, Garces

2008 Jim Keene, Stockdale

2007 Tom Underhill, Bakersfield Christian

2006 Craig Holliday, Garces

2005 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty

2004 Mike Griebling, Stockdale

2003 Tom Adame Jr., Foothill

2002 Jeff Reller, Centennial

2001 Mark Hance, Stockdale

2000 Mark Hance, Stockdale

1999 Don Gabbitas, West

1998 Don Gabbitas, West

1997 Howard Hanna, Foothill

1996 Tim Cater, Stockdale

1995 Steve Walker, Tehachapi

1994 Tim Cater, Stockdale

1993 Al Sandrini, Garces

1992 Mike Bayne, East

1991 Don Gabbitas, West

1990 Don Gabbitas, West

1989 Don Gabbitas, West

1988 Don Gabbitas, West

