2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Golf team
Player of the year
David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale, senior: Had an area-best 72.14 scoring average for the Mustangs, helping to propel his team to a SWYL title, second place in section and into the SoCal Regionals. Won the Stockdale Invitational, and although he was not playing his best golf at the end of the season — he shot an 86 at section and an 83 at the regionals — his leadership and overall body of work earned him the BVarsity All-Area boys golf Player of the Year.
Coach of the year
Nick Kaiser, Stockdale: Guided the Mustangs to a ninth-place finish at the Southern California Regionals after placing second at the Central Section championships and winning the Southwest Yosemite League title. It is the fifth time that Kaiser has been recognized as BVarsity All-Area coach of the year in the past 12 years.
First team
Manik Anand, Stockdale, freshman: Tied for the second-best scoring average in the SWYL at 77.43, tied for 11th at section with a 76 and shot 82 at SoCal Regionals.
Palmer Bank, Garces, senior: Had the eighth-best scoring average in the SWYL at 81.0 and shot an 80 at the Central Section championships.
Jacob Borda, Liberty, senior: Had the fifth-best scoring average in the Southwest Yosemite League at 78.0 and shot a 79 at the Central Section championships.
Akhil Gorla, Stockdale, senior: Had the fourth-best scoring average in the SWYL with a 77.86, tied for 11th at section with a 76 and shot a 79 at SoCal Regionals.
Michael Killmer, Highland, sophomore: Had the lowest scoring average in the SEYL, tied for second in D-III with a 75, was fourth at section with a 72 and shot 84 at regionals.
Christopher “Bear” Riddle, Desert, freshman: High Desert League champion had a 77 scoring average, shot an 83 at the Area tournament and a 79 at section.
Eric Schroeder, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Was fourth at the Division II tournament with a 72, third at section with a 72 and shot an 81 at the SoCal Regionals.
Aidan Sorci, Garces, junior: Had the sixth-best scoring average in the SWYL with a 79.14 and shot an 87 at the Central Section championships.
Carson Sorci, Garces, freshman: Had the seventh-best scoring average in the SWYL and shot a 78 at the Central Section championships.
Ty Weaver, Liberty, freshman: Tied for the second-best scoring average in the SWYL (77.43), tied for fifth at section (75) and shot an 83 at SoCal Regionals.
Isaac Wells, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Had the second lowest scoring average in the SYL with a 79, shot a 73 at the Division II tournament and an 85 at section.
Second team
Aiden Frando, Centennial, sophomore
Dylan Hale, Liberty, senior
Grant Harrer, Centennial, senior
Pierce Idolyantes, Stockdale, senior
Bennet Michaud, Garces, freshman
Jaxon Ochoa, Liberty, sophomore
Shawn Petty, Centennial, senior
Blaize Radar, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Payton Richey, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Jacob Roland, Stockdale, freshman
Dean Simos, Frontier, sophomore
Ryan Surgener, Garces, sophomore
Andrew Yacoub, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Third team
Landon Brown, Liberty, sophomore
Jack Cummings, Frontier, senior
Ethan Debuskey, Liberty, freshman
Luke Dickinson, Centennial, junior
Joseph Garcia, Frontier, junior
Cash McClain, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Frank Mitacek, Centennial, senior
Gus Page, Frontier, junior
Grant Periera, Garces, freshman
Seth Plemmons, Centennial, senior
Evan Sidhu, Independence, senior
Vincent Van Fossen, Ridgeview, senior
Honorable mention
Matt Alonso, Ridgeview
Nathan Chen, Stockdale
Ishann Chinna, Chavez
Aftab Grewal, Ridgeview
Carrick Hentges, Stockdale
Ethan Irvine, Bakersfield
Tom James, Frontier
Farmer Moreno, Wasco
Emile Rodrigue, Frontier
Ryan Rojas, Chavez
Brady Ruffner, Highland
Jacob Salazar, North
Logan Stone, Centennial
Players of the year, through the years
TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale
2021 Adam Duncan, Liberty
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Dakota Ochoa, Liberty
2018 Dakota Ochoa, Liberty
2017 Garrison Chavez, Liberty
2016 Warren Miller, Liberty
2015 Tyler Burnes, Centennial
2014 Tyler Burnes, Centennial
2013 Christian Sanders, Garces
2012 Brett Kettler, Liberty; Ryan O’Leary, Highland
2011 Bryce Keene, Stockdale
2010 Manav Shah, Centennial
2009 Manav Shah, Centennial
2008 Pete Fernandez, Stockdale
2007 Bhavik Patel, Bakersfield; Stephen Hale, Garces
2006 Bryan Hogan, Stockdale
2005 Bryan Hogan, Stockdale
2004 Kirk Harper, Liberty; Stephen Hale, Garces
2003 James Bae, Stockdale
2002 Brady Baguio, Highland
2001 John Kastner, Stockdale
2000 Ryan Briscoe, Centennial
1999 Arlo Reimert, Stockdale; Derek Stone, Foothill
1998 Daryl Friesen, Stockdale; Jimmy Laughlin, Shafter
1997 Gary Champlin, Highland; Kenny Lake, West
1996 Russ Hiney, East; Andy French, West
1995 Erik Pounds, Joey Pearl, Garces; Jimmy Sisneros, Highland
1994 Erik Pounds, Garces
1993 Joey Pearl, Erik Pounds Garces; Jeff Barter, East; David Whitson, Stockdale; Jeff Brumfield, South
1992 Joey Pearl, Garces
1991 Billy Faeth, West
1990 Billy Faeth, West
1989 Jason Fisher, West
1988 Darin Osborn, Taft
1987 Darin Osborn, Taft
1986 Chris Robinson, Highland
1985 Chris Robinson, Highland
1984 Chris Robinson, Highland
TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
2021 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty; Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty
2018 Jeff Reller, Frontier
2017 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
2016 Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
2015 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
2014 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
2013 Jim Keene, Stockdale
2012 Nick Vallejo, Garces
2011 Andy Muro, Centennial
2010 Nick Kaiser, Frontier
2009 Keith Perkins, Garces
2008 Jim Keene, Stockdale
2007 Tom Underhill, Bakersfield Christian
2006 Craig Holliday, Garces
2005 Kirk Bowyer, Liberty
2004 Mike Griebling, Stockdale
2003 Tom Adame Jr., Foothill
2002 Jeff Reller, Centennial
2001 Mark Hance, Stockdale
2000 Mark Hance, Stockdale
1999 Don Gabbitas, West
1998 Don Gabbitas, West
1997 Howard Hanna, Foothill
1996 Tim Cater, Stockdale
1995 Steve Walker, Tehachapi
1994 Tim Cater, Stockdale
1993 Al Sandrini, Garces
1992 Mike Bayne, East
1991 Don Gabbitas, West
1990 Don Gabbitas, West
1989 Don Gabbitas, West
1988 Don Gabbitas, West