2022 BVarsity All-Area boys cross country team

Frontier's Jacob Perez, pictured, and Burroughs' Zion Ortiz are the co-runners of the year this season.

 Henry Greenstein / The Californian

Co-runners of the year

Jacob Perez Frontier, senior: PR’d with a 16:03.3 to win the South Yosemite River League title and finished fourth in the Central Section Division II with a 16:18.2 and a 16:13.2 at the CIF State Championships. Also won the Del Oro Rising Suns Invitational and was eighth at the Woodbridge Classic with a 3-mile PR of 15:05.2.

