2022 BVarsity All-Area boys cross country team

Co-runners of the year
Jacob Perez Frontier, senior: PR’d with a 16:03.3 to win the South Yosemite River League title and finished fourth in the Central Section Division II with a 16:18.2 and a 16:13.2 at the CIF State Championships. Also won the Del Oro Rising Suns Invitational and was eighth at the Woodbridge Classic with a 3-mile PR of 15:05.2.
Zion Ortiz Burroughs, sophomore: Mojave River League champion PR’d at the 3-mile Woodbridge Classic in 14:34.4 and then finished eighth in Division IV at the CIF State Championships with a 5K personal-best of 15:31.5.
Others considered: Liam McKnight, Bakersfield; Alex Valencia, Bakersfield.
Coaches of the year
Paul Contreras, Foothill: Guided Trojans to SYHL title and third-place finish in Central Section Division III to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Jose Orozco, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to the South Yosemite Valley League title and to eighth-place in Central Section Division I Championships.
Ephraim Washburn, Burroughs: Led Burros to a seventh-place finish in Southern Section and 14th-place at the CIF State D-IV Championships.
Others considered: Amador Ayon, McFarland; Nicole Nelson, Frontier.
First team
Atzin Anguiano, Shafter, senior: PR’d with a 16:17.4 to win the SSL title and placed seventh at the Central Section Division II meet in 16:40.83 to qualify for state meet.
Ozni Boyar, Foothill, senior: SYHL champion placed seventh at Central Section Division III championships with a PR of 16:59.2 to help Trojans reach the state meet.
Jose Bravo, North, senior: South Yosemite Mountain League champion finished 11th at the Central Section Division III Championships.
Ricardo Guerrero, Delano, senior: Finished runner-up in SSL with PR of 16:24.8, then placed seventh in Central Section Division IV to qualify for state championships.
Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, senior: Finished third in the SYVL and then ran a 16:49.3 to finish 39th in the Central Section Division I Championships.
Hayden Herstad, Frontier, senior: PR’d with a 16:49.8 to finish runner-up in the SYRL and then 10th at the Central Section Division II Championships in 16:55.58.
Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, sophomore: Won Kern County Championship and finished runner-up in SYVL before running a 16:25.6 at Central Section D-I Championships.
Landon Noel, Bakersfield, junior: Finished fourth in the SYVL and then PR’d with a 16:54.9 at the Central Section Division I Championships.
Ishmael Nungaray, Foothill, senior: SYHL runner-up finished 13th in Central Section Division III, then PR’d with a 17:09.0 at the CIF State Championships.
Cael Rivera, Burroughs, freshman: Finished seventh in the Mojave River League, then PR’d with a 17:15.0 at the CIF State Championships.
Ethan Saiki, Liberty, senior: Had a season-best 17:11.6 at Asics Clovis Invitational, was 12th in SYRL and ran a 17:14.5 at Central Section Division I Championships.
Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, sophomore: SYVL champion PR’d with a 16:10.6 to finish 23rd at the Central Section Division I Championships.
Second team
Alexis Aguilar, West, senior
Cesar Cabral, Shafter, senior
Anthony Cadena, Bakersfield, junior
Kade Fetterman, Taft, junior
Edgar Gil, Arvin, sophomore
Talen Monaco, Frontier, junior
Ryan Morrison, Burroughs, sophomore
Jacob Nungaray, Foothill, senior
Isiah Polanco, Liberty, senior
Richard Rangel, Bakersfield, junior
Shane Sparks, Centennial, freshman
Jaxon Sweet, Highland, junior
Third team
Silas Aberer, Burroughs, freshman
Francisco Benitez, McFarland, senior
Brady Butcher, Stockdale, senior
Noah Garza, Frontier, sophomore
Jackson Giumarra, Stockdale, junior
Estevan Gonzalez, McFarland, sophomore
Alberto Guevara, Foothill, senior
Conrad Meyer, Liberty, senior
Henry Perezchica, McFarland, junior
Damian Plancarte, Arvin, freshman
Pishoy Resk, Stockdale, junior
Christopher Wells, Frontier, freshman
Honorable mention
Andres Alvarado, South, junior
Roman Avelar, Frontier, junior
Eliam Bravo, Arvin, senior
Dustin Bui, Burroughs, freshman
John Calipusan, Delano, senior
Robert Chavez, Golden Valley, senior
Josiah Chavira, North, freshman
Bryan Cisneros, Arvin, freshman
Adam Coffey, Liberty, sophomore
Brian Contreras, North, junior
Jose Delgadillo, McFarland, freshman
Nick Diaz, McFarland, sophomore
Dominick Dominguez, Centennial, junior
Anthony Dunham, Stockdale, junior
Alex Garcia, Del Oro, freshman
Israel Gutierrez, Del Oro, sophomore
Noel Huato, Arvin, freshman
Manuel Lopez Vargas, Ridgeview, senior
Jaice Lundin, Centennial, freshman
Antonio Maldonado, Wasco, sophomore
Angel Martinez, South, freshman
Matthew Martinez, Shafter, senior
Sebastian Mendez, Liberty, junior
Cesar Mendoza, Stockdale, junior
Trenton Morgan, Ridgeview, senior
Juan Nava, McFarland, sophomore
Aaron Ramirez, Independence, junior
Axel Ramirez, East, junior
Gabe Reyes, Liberty, freshman
Kevin Rivera, Wasco, sophomore
Joshua Rodriguez, Del Oro, freshman
Jesus Salgado, Wasco, senior
Tristan Sievers, Burroughs
Logan Tomlinson, Burroughs
Angel Valencia, Bakersfield, junior
Joshua Vargas, McFarland, freshman
Elijah Zepeda, Stockdale, sophomore