2022 BVarsity All-Area Baseball team
Player of the year
Austin Charles, Stockdale, senior: Committed to play at UC Santa Barbara next year, the talented 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher and shortstop is expected to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft. A unanimous choice as BVarsity All-Area player of the year, Charles batted .483 with 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBIs to lead the Mustangs to Southwest Yosemite League and Central Section Division I championships. The league player of the year was also 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA with two saves, finishing with 66 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
Pitcher of the year
Hudson Barrett, Frontier, senior: Committed to pitch at UC Santa Barbara next year, Barrett was named the Southwest Yosemite League pitcher of the year after finishing 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA. The left-hander had 107 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings, helping the Titans reach the Central Section Division I semifinals and finish third in the ultra-competitive SWYL. He also hit six home runs with 22 RBIs.
Others nominated: Ryan Featherston, Stockdale; Christopher Hernandez, Independence; Bradley Perez, Ridgeview; Toby Twist, Bakersfield Christian.
Coaches of the year
Mario Garza, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to the Central Section Division III championship, the program's first section title since 1970.
Brad Showers, Stockdale: Guided Mustangs to the Southwest Yosemite League and Central Section Division I championships.
Others nominated: Brandon Boren, Frontier; Robert Chavez, East; Matt Davis, Taft; Jacob Fragoso, Kennedy; Mike Garza, Highland; Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview; Eduardo Lopez, Arvin; Tony Mills, Liberty; Mark Ratekin, Bakersfield Christian.
First team
Logun Clark, Taft, senior, Catcher: Co-SSL player of the year batted .439 with two home runs, five triples, 12 doubles and 33 RBIs to help Wildcats share a league title.
Mason Brassfield, BCHS, soph., Pitcher: SYL pitcher of the year helped Eagles win league title, finishing 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA and batting .423 with four home runs and 27 RBIs.
Cutter Coffey, Liberty, sr., Infielder: Texas-commit and MLB Draft prospect was first-team all-SWYL, batting .442 with 12 home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 32 RBIs.
Adam Enyart, Stockdale, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .398 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 48 RBIs to help the Mustangs to SWYL and section D-I titles.
Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, jr., Pitcher: First-team all-SWYL was 10-2 with a 2.20 ERA, striking out 82 in 57 1/3 innings. Batted .308 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.
Tanner Forbus, Centennial, jr., Outfielder: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League batted .321 with a home run, triple, three doubles and 13 RBIs for the Golden Hawks.
Luis Fuentes, Liberty, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .324 with a home run, two triples, nine doubles and 30 RBIs to help Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.
Alejandro Garza Highland, jr., Utility: SEYL player of the year batted a team-high .510 with five home runs, and 30 RBIs, and 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA to lead Scots to league title.
Cooper Gerecke, Liberty, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SWYL batted .372 with two home runs, five doubles and 20 RBIs, helping Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.
Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview, sr., Utility: First-team all-SYL batted a team-high .561 with seven home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 33 RBIs, and also stole 21 bases.
Owen May, Liberty, sr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .451 with four home runs, a triple, seven doubles and 31 RBIs to help Patriots reach D-I semifinals.
Bradley Perez Ridgeview, jr., Pitcher: First-team all-SYL was 9-3 with a 1.58 ERA and three saves. He had 105 strikeouts in 71 innings and batted .292 with 14 RBIs.
Brady Reynolds, Liberty, jr., Utility: First-team all-SWYL batted .275 with eight home runs, a triple, six doubles and 17 RBIs to help Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.
Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .419 with five home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs to help Mustangs to SWYL and Central Section D-I titles.
Matt Torres, Stockdale, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .495 with two home runs, a triple, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs to lead Mustangs to SWYL and D-I titles.
Toby Twist, BCHS, jr., Pitcher/utility: SYL player of the year was 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA to lead Eagles to league title. Batted team-high .449 with four home runs and 33 RBIs.
Second team
Evan Cloyd, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Nathan Coffey, Liberty, junior
Carson Dahlstrom, North, senior
Colin Dickson, Wasco, senior
Brady Durkan, Frontier, freshman
Daniel Flores, Rosamond, junior
Josh Gaeta, Ridgeview, senior
Christopher Hernandez, Independence, junior
Bryson Leyva, Highland, junior
Emelio Martinez, Wasco, junior
Jordan Mora, Centennial, junior
Julian Orozco, Kennedy, junior
Andres Rivera, Ridgeview, junior
Andrew Sherrell, Taft, senior
Lloyd Tinoco, Arvin, senior
Manuel Veleta, Highland, junior
Third team
Garrett Austin, Centennial, senior
Miguel Barraza, Kennedy, junior
Jackson Berry, Taft, senior
Nick Brown, Stockdale, senior
Wyatt Caid, Bakersfield, freshman
Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy, junior
David Escobar, Garces, senior
Orlando Guerra, Arvin, junior
Isaiah Juarez, Wasco, junior
Jacob Minnear, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Liam O’Rielly, Garces, senior
Liam Taft, Bakersfield, senior
Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier, junior,
Brock Thompson, Liberty, sophomore
Isaac Torres, Independence, junior
Ben Ullyott, Frontier, junior
Honorable mention
Wyatt Ashe, Bakersfield, junior
Nathaniel Becerra, North, sophomore
Owen Bolich, Stockdale, junior
Franklyn Cardoza, Foothill, sophomore
Cash Clark, Taft, freshman Dylan Dadey, Boron, junior
Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, senior
Hayden Elchlepp, Stockdale, freshman
Josh Encinas, South, freshman
Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy, junior
Shane Heriford, Stockdale, junior
Manny Herrera, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Oscar Islas, South, senior
Jacob Jiles, Chavez, senior
Logan Judd, Frontier, sophomore
Johnnie Lee, Bakersfield, senior
Trent Martin, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Seth Meadows, Highland, senior
Kaleb Monsen, North, junior
Jonah Morales, East, senior
Ryan Morales, Highland, junior
Isaiah Moreno, Arvin, senior
Anthony Nunez, Stockdale, sophomore
Caleb Paul, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Ryan Perez, East, senior
Aaron Ramos, East, senior
Christian Rios, Wasco, junior
Richard Rivas, Rosamond, senior
Adam Salazar, Ridgeview, sophomore
Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy, junior
TJ Sanders, Kern Valley, junior
Sean Sharp, Wasco, senior
Connley Short, Liberty, senior
Rayden Singer, Boron, senior
Dylan Smith, Frontier, senior
Haden Smith, South, sophomore
Carlos Vela, East, sophomore
TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Austin Charles, Stockdale
2021 Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Isiah Fajardo, Highland
2018 Sean Mullen, Stockdale
2017 Sean Mullen, Stockdale
2016 Sean Mullen, Stockdale
2015 Andrew Hansen, Centennial
2014 Christian Deaton, Frontier
2013 Jake Sweaney, Garces
2012 A.J. Ramirez, BCHS and Jake Sweaney, Garces
2011 Blayne Ontiveros, Frontier
2010 Tyler Painton, Centennial
2009 K.C. Hobson, Stockdale
2008 K.C. Hobson, Stockdale
2007 Dustin Robinson, Centennial
2006 Luke Yoder, Liberty
2005 Brent Morel, Centennial and Juan Martinez, South
2004 Ricky Orton, North
2003 John Gardiner, Garces
2002 Garett White, Centennial
2001 J.D. Martin, Burroughs
2000 Ty Soto, Centennial
1999 Pat Osborn, Bakersfield
1998 Pat Osborn, Bakersfield
1997 Matt Pearl, Garces
1996 Tim Hooper, Stockdale
1995 Ryan Merkle, Garces
1994 Corey Parrent, Taft
1993 Greg Romo, Wasco
1992 Bill Rutherford, North
1991 Gerardo Gonzalez, Arvin
1990 Kurt Miller, West
1989 Jeramie Gonzales, South
1988 Scott Patton, West
1987 Mike Lewis, Garces
1986 Kyle Duey, West
1985 Carlos Sierra, South
1984 Phillip Duran, South
1983 Mel McClanahan, Highland
TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Brad Showers, Stockdale and Mario Garza, Bakersfield
2021 Tony Mills, Liberty and Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Mike Garza, Highland;
2018 Brad Showers, Stockdale;
2017 Rick Sawyer, Highland and Jeff Wedel, Wasco;
2016 Brad Showers, Stockdale
2015 Scott Neal, Chavez
2014 Mike Gibson, Golden Valley
2013 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
2012 Guy Dees, Garces
2011 Josh Witcher, Frontier
2010 Josh Witcher, Frontier
2009 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
2008 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
2007 Randy Roberts, Centennial
2006 Scott Davisson, West
2005 Walter Gramps, Mojave
2004 Dave Robertson, Taft
2003 Kevin Ross, Shafter
2002 Randy Roberts, Centennial
2001 Darrin McComas, Burroughs
2000 Randy Roberts, Centennial
1999 Dan Lemon, Stockdale
1998 Randy Roberts, Centennial
1997 Phil White, Garces
1996 Mike Genthner, Kern Valley
1995 Jeff Glosser, Garces
1994 Bill Satterfield, Arvin
1993 Deric English, Boron
1992 Tony Silver, North
1991 Mike Nichols, Shafter
1990 Leonard Ortiz, Wasco
1989 Lloyd Dickey, South
1988 Dennis Costa, Garces
1987 Steve Lewis, Garces
1986 Don Richards, Highland
1985 Mike LaBare, Garces
1984 Mark Hance, South
1983 Bill Satterfield, Arvin