2022 BVarsity All-Area Baseball team

20220520-bc-stockdalebaseball

Stockdale High School Senior Austin Charles begins his pitch during the Division I CIF Central Section Playoffs against San Joaquin Memorial.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Player of the year

Austin Charles, Stockdale, senior: Committed to play at UC Santa Barbara next year, the talented 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher and shortstop is expected to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft. A unanimous choice as BVarsity All-Area player of the year, Charles batted .483 with 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBIs to lead the Mustangs to Southwest Yosemite League and Central Section Division I championships. The league player of the year was also 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA with two saves, finishing with 66 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Pitcher of the year

Hudson Barrett, Frontier, senior: Committed to pitch at UC Santa Barbara next year, Barrett was named the Southwest Yosemite League pitcher of the year after finishing 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA. The left-hander had 107 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings, helping the Titans reach the Central Section Division I semifinals and finish third in the ultra-competitive SWYL. He also hit six home runs with 22 RBIs.

Others nominated: Ryan Featherston, Stockdale; Christopher Hernandez, Independence; Bradley Perez, Ridgeview; Toby Twist, Bakersfield Christian.

Coaches of the year

Mario Garza, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to the Central Section Division III championship, the program's first section title since 1970.

Brad Showers, Stockdale: Guided Mustangs to the Southwest Yosemite League and Central Section Division I championships.

Others nominated: Brandon Boren, Frontier; Robert Chavez, East; Matt Davis, Taft; Jacob Fragoso, Kennedy; Mike Garza, Highland; Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview; Eduardo Lopez, Arvin; Tony Mills, Liberty; Mark Ratekin, Bakersfield Christian.

First team

Logun Clark, Taft, senior, Catcher: Co-SSL player of the year batted .439 with two home runs, five triples, 12 doubles and 33 RBIs to help Wildcats share a league title.

Mason Brassfield, BCHS, soph., Pitcher: SYL pitcher of the year helped Eagles win league title, finishing 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA and batting .423 with four home runs and 27 RBIs.

Cutter Coffey, Liberty, sr., Infielder: Texas-commit and MLB Draft prospect was first-team all-SWYL, batting .442 with 12 home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Adam Enyart, Stockdale, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .398 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 48 RBIs to help the Mustangs to SWYL and section D-I titles.

Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, jr., Pitcher: First-team all-SWYL was 10-2 with a 2.20 ERA, striking out 82 in 57 1/3 innings. Batted .308 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

Tanner Forbus, Centennial, jr., Outfielder: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League batted .321 with a home run, triple, three doubles and 13 RBIs for the Golden Hawks.

Luis Fuentes, Liberty, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .324 with a home run, two triples, nine doubles and 30 RBIs to help Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.

Alejandro Garza Highland, jr., Utility: SEYL player of the year batted a team-high .510 with five home runs, and 30 RBIs, and 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA to lead Scots to league title.

Cooper Gerecke, Liberty, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SWYL batted .372 with two home runs, five doubles and 20 RBIs, helping Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.

Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview, sr., Utility: First-team all-SYL batted a team-high .561 with seven home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 33 RBIs, and also stole 21 bases.

Owen May, Liberty, sr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .451 with four home runs, a triple, seven doubles and 31 RBIs to help Patriots reach D-I semifinals.

Bradley Perez Ridgeview, jr., Pitcher: First-team all-SYL was 9-3 with a 1.58 ERA and three saves. He had 105 strikeouts in 71 innings and batted .292 with 14 RBIs.

Brady Reynolds, Liberty, jr., Utility: First-team all-SWYL batted .275 with eight home runs, a triple, six doubles and 17 RBIs to help Patriots reach section D-I semifinals.

Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .419 with five home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs to help Mustangs to SWYL and Central Section D-I titles.

Matt Torres, Stockdale, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .495 with two home runs, a triple, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs to lead Mustangs to SWYL and D-I titles.

Toby Twist, BCHS, jr., Pitcher/utility: SYL player of the year was 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA to lead Eagles to league title. Batted team-high .449 with four home runs and 33 RBIs.

Second team

Evan Cloyd, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Nathan Coffey, Liberty, junior

Carson Dahlstrom, North, senior

Colin Dickson, Wasco, senior

Brady Durkan, Frontier, freshman

Daniel Flores, Rosamond, junior

Josh Gaeta, Ridgeview, senior

Christopher Hernandez, Independence, junior

Bryson Leyva, Highland, junior

Emelio Martinez, Wasco, junior

Jordan Mora, Centennial, junior

Julian Orozco, Kennedy, junior

Andres Rivera, Ridgeview, junior

Andrew Sherrell, Taft, senior

Lloyd Tinoco, Arvin, senior

Manuel Veleta, Highland, junior

Third team

Garrett Austin, Centennial, senior

Miguel Barraza, Kennedy, junior

Jackson Berry, Taft, senior

Nick Brown, Stockdale, senior

Wyatt Caid, Bakersfield, freshman

Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy, junior

David Escobar, Garces, senior

Orlando Guerra, Arvin, junior

Isaiah Juarez, Wasco, junior

Jacob Minnear, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Liam O’Rielly, Garces, senior

Liam Taft, Bakersfield, senior

Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier, junior,

Brock Thompson, Liberty, sophomore

Isaac Torres, Independence, junior

Ben Ullyott, Frontier, junior

Honorable mention

Wyatt Ashe, Bakersfield, junior

Nathaniel Becerra, North, sophomore

Owen Bolich, Stockdale, junior

Franklyn Cardoza, Foothill, sophomore

Cash Clark, Taft, freshman Dylan Dadey, Boron, junior

Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, senior

Hayden Elchlepp, Stockdale, freshman

Josh Encinas, South, freshman

Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy, junior

Shane Heriford, Stockdale, junior

Manny Herrera, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Oscar Islas, South, senior

Jacob Jiles, Chavez, senior

Logan Judd, Frontier, sophomore

Johnnie Lee, Bakersfield, senior

Trent Martin, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

Seth Meadows, Highland, senior

Kaleb Monsen, North, junior

Jonah Morales, East, senior

Ryan Morales, Highland, junior

Isaiah Moreno, Arvin, senior

Anthony Nunez, Stockdale, sophomore

Caleb Paul, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Ryan Perez, East, senior

Aaron Ramos, East, senior

Christian Rios, Wasco, junior

Richard Rivas, Rosamond, senior

Adam Salazar, Ridgeview, sophomore

Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy, junior

TJ Sanders, Kern Valley, junior

Sean Sharp, Wasco, senior

Connley Short, Liberty, senior

Rayden Singer, Boron, senior

Dylan Smith, Frontier, senior

Haden Smith, South, sophomore

Carlos Vela, East, sophomore

TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Austin Charles, Stockdale

2021 Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Isiah Fajardo, Highland

2018 Sean Mullen, Stockdale

2017 Sean Mullen, Stockdale

2016 Sean Mullen, Stockdale

2015 Andrew Hansen, Centennial

2014 Christian Deaton, Frontier

2013 Jake Sweaney, Garces

2012 A.J. Ramirez, BCHS and Jake Sweaney, Garces

2011 Blayne Ontiveros, Frontier

2010 Tyler Painton, Centennial

2009 K.C. Hobson, Stockdale

2008 K.C. Hobson, Stockdale

2007 Dustin Robinson, Centennial

2006 Luke Yoder, Liberty

2005 Brent Morel, Centennial and Juan Martinez, South

2004 Ricky Orton, North

2003 John Gardiner, Garces

2002 Garett White, Centennial

2001 J.D. Martin, Burroughs

2000 Ty Soto, Centennial

1999 Pat Osborn, Bakersfield

1998 Pat Osborn, Bakersfield

1997 Matt Pearl, Garces

1996 Tim Hooper, Stockdale

1995 Ryan Merkle, Garces

1994 Corey Parrent, Taft

1993 Greg Romo, Wasco

1992 Bill Rutherford, North

1991 Gerardo Gonzalez, Arvin

1990 Kurt Miller, West

1989 Jeramie Gonzales, South

1988 Scott Patton, West

1987 Mike Lewis, Garces

1986 Kyle Duey, West

1985 Carlos Sierra, South

1984 Phillip Duran, South

1983 Mel McClanahan, Highland

TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Brad Showers, Stockdale and Mario Garza, Bakersfield

2021 Tony Mills, Liberty and Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Mike Garza, Highland;

2018 Brad Showers, Stockdale;

2017 Rick Sawyer, Highland and Jeff Wedel, Wasco;

2016 Brad Showers, Stockdale

2015 Scott Neal, Chavez

2014 Mike Gibson, Golden Valley

2013 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

2012 Guy Dees, Garces

2011 Josh Witcher, Frontier

2010 Josh Witcher, Frontier

2009 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

2008 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

2007 Randy Roberts, Centennial

2006 Scott Davisson, West

2005 Walter Gramps, Mojave

2004 Dave Robertson, Taft

2003 Kevin Ross, Shafter

2002 Randy Roberts, Centennial

2001 Darrin McComas, Burroughs

2000 Randy Roberts, Centennial

1999 Dan Lemon, Stockdale

1998 Randy Roberts, Centennial

1997 Phil White, Garces

1996 Mike Genthner, Kern Valley

1995 Jeff Glosser, Garces

1994 Bill Satterfield, Arvin

1993 Deric English, Boron

1992 Tony Silver, North

1991 Mike Nichols, Shafter

1990 Leonard Ortiz, Wasco

1989 Lloyd Dickey, South

1988 Dennis Costa, Garces

1987 Steve Lewis, Garces

1986 Don Richards, Highland

1985 Mike LaBare, Garces

1984 Mark Hance, South

1983 Bill Satterfield, Arvin

