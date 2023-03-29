2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Girls Wrestling team

Girls wrestling
Wrestler of the year
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior, 189: Finished runner-up at the CIF State Championships after injuring her knee in the final. She captured South Yosemite Horizon League, South Yosemite Conference and Central Section Area II titles and was the runner-up at Masters.
Others considered: Ce’Ariah Sands, Golden Valley.
Coach of the year
Juan Gamino, Golden Valley: Seventh-year head coach guided the Bulldogs to the South Yosemite Horizon League title, followed by championships at the Central Section Area II tournaments and a fifth-place finish at the CIF State Championships, where the team placed three on the podium.
Others considered: Joe Blanchard, Wasco; Marcus Gonzalez, East; Michael Martinez, Centennial; Angel Posadas, Highland.
First team
101: Monee Cordero, Highland, junior: Won South Yosemite Valley League, South Yosemite Conference and Central Section Area II titles, was runner-up at Masters and placed eighth at the CIF State Championships.
106: Abigail Trujillo, Frontier, junior: South Yosemite River League champion finished first at the Central Section Area II Championships and placed sixth at Masters to narrowly miss qualifying for the CIF State Championships.
111: Sophia Machado, Liberty, junior: South Yosemite River League runner-up at 129 pounds was fourth at the Central Section Area II Championships to qualify for Masters.
116: Delilah Robles, Liberty, freshman: South Yosemite River League champion, won the SYC, was runner-up at the Central Section Area II Championships and placed sixth at Masters to narrowly miss qualifying for the CIF State Championships.
121: Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, senior: Won South Yosemite Valley League, South Yosemite Conference and Central Section Area II titles, was runner-up at Masters and went 1-2 at the CIF State Championships.
126: Kaydence Boyd, Garces, senior: Won South Yosemite River League and Masters titles and also was Central Section Area II and South Yosemite Conference runner-up before placing eighth at the CIF State Championships.
131: Ce’Ariah Sands, Golden Valley, senior: Finished off a dominant season with a third-place finish at the CIF State Championships after previously winning titles at Masters, Central Section Area II, the South Yosemite Horizon League and SYC.
137: Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter, freshman: Placed seventh at the CIF State Championships after winning Central Section Area II and South Sequoia League titles, followed by a runner-up finish at Masters.
143: Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, senior: Oldest of three sisters to compete at the CIF State Championships, she captured the South Yosemite Valley League and SYC titles and was third at Central Section Area II and Masters.
150: Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, senior: Finished runner-up at the Central Section Area II tournament and was third at Masters before going 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
160: Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, senior: One of three Bulldogs to place at the CIF State Championships, finishing eighth to follow up titles at both the Central Section Area II and Masters tournaments.
170: Julissa Perez, Mira Monte, freshman: Placed seventh at the CIF State Championships and was third at Masters after winning Central Section Area II, South Yosemite Horizon League and South Yosemite Conference titles.
189: Briana Alvarado, Highland, freshman: Placed fourth at the CIF State Championships after finishing third at the Central Section Area II and Masters tournaments. She also won the SYC and placed first in the South Yosemite Valley League.
235: Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview, junior: Got hot at the end of the season after placing sixth in the Central Section Area II tournament. She was runner-up at Masters and then went 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Second team
101: Kaila Delfin, Garces, freshman
106: Irais Aguero, Wasco, junior
111: Mikayla Weller, Shafter, sophomore
116: Beraly Rodas, Golden Valley, junior
121: Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty, sophomore
126: Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, sophomore
131: Jennifer Liberal, Centennial, freshman
137: Isabella Maldonado, Foothill, sophomore
143: Nayeli Nunez, Golden Valley, freshman
150: Jocelyn Byers, Centennial, sophomore
160: Joanna Liberal, Centennial, sophomore
170: Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview, senior
189: Megan Abbott, Kern Valley, sophomore
235: Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley, senior
Third team
101: Celia Esquivel, Tehachapi, junior
106: Aliyah Garcia, Ridgeview, sophomore
111: Serenity Rodriguez, Wasco, freshman
116: Abby Webb, North, junior
121: Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview, senior
126: Regina Seyfi, Burroughs, senior
131: Roxy Guerra, Highland, freshman
137: Rachel Ramos, Highland, sophomore
143: Autumn Joven, East, sophomore
150: Alyssa Rubalcado, Foothill, sophomore
160: Emma Goodison, Independence, junior
170: Charli Orr, Centennial, junior
189: Graciela Lemus, East, junior
235: Iyana Johnson, Arvin, senior
Honorable mention
101: Darlin Albarran, Foothill, junior; Cienna Gutierrez, Bakersfield, freshman; Maria Mejia, Del Oro, sophomore.
106: Marissa Figueroa, McFarland, senior; Shaanti Rodriguez, East, junior.
111: Fabiola Castro-Vergara, Ridgeview, freshman; Alina Hernandez, East, junior; Raquel Reynoso, Highland, sophomore.
116: Anyla Galindo, Kennedy, sophomore; Danyell Jones, Stockdale, sophomore; Alesandra Quiroz, Ridgeview, senior.
121: Celeste Huizar, Foothill, sophomore; Haley Ireland, Centennial, freshman.
126: Aubree Kooren, Frontier, junior; Ruby Ortega, Centennial, freshman; Aileen Solis, Wasco, senior.
131: Infiniti Borges, Frontier, freshman; Kayla Lopez, Kennedy, freshman; Jovana Mireles, South, senior.
137: Anala Allison, East, junior; Valerie Olivas, Golden Valley, freshman.
143: Maleah Moreno, Frontier, junior; Allyah Shoemaker, Arvin, junior; Areli Solis, Wasco, junior.
150: Alexandra Castro, Golden Valley, sophomore; Paola Espinoza, Arvin, junior; Bianka Gonzalez, West, junior.
160: Alexa Gomez, West, junior; Sara Sandoval, Bakersfield, junior.
170: Steffany Castro, Golden Valley, sophomore; Alondra Martinez, West, sophomore; Iris Medina, Bakersfield, freshman.
189: None selected.
235: Cienna Fillin, Centennial, senior; Elliot Garza, Wasco, junior.