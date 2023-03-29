 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Girls Wrestling team

20230224-bc-girlsstatewrestling1

Golden Valley senior Naomi Roby takes control against Wildomar-Elsinore High’s Gabby O’Connell during their match on the first day of the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Girls wrestling

Wrestler of the year

Coronavirus Cases