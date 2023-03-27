2022-23 BVarsity All-Area girls soccer team

Girls soccer
Goalkeeper of the year
Madison Gregorio, Stockdale, senior, goalkeeper: South Yosemite River League goalkeeper of the year and co-team captain allowed just 17 goals in 30 games this season, averaging 4.1 saves to help the Mustangs finish runner-up in the SYRL and post a 23-5-2.
Others considered: Addyson Evens, Independence; Jaay Galeas, Mira Monte; Mercedes Ortega, Foothill; Belicia Ramirez, Taft; Heaven Ratliff, North.
Offensive player of the year
Angelina Rodriguez, Mira Monte, senior, forward: Co-South Yosemite Horizon League offensive player of the year scored a school-record 48 goals, with 22 assists to lead the Lions to SYHL, Central Section Division Division IV and North California Regional Division Division IV championships, closing the season with 15 straight victories for a 28-2-3 record, a Mira Monte record for wins.
Others considered: Elena Baltazar, Independence; Abby Buys, Bakersfield Christian; Celeste Castro, Wasco; Hayden Gehring, Liberty; Kim Ledezma, Mira Monte; Grecia Moncada Perez, Highland; Sophie Stanley, Liberty.
Defensive player of the year
Jaycee Watkins, Liberty, senior, defender: South Yosemite River League defensive player of the year was part of a Patriots’ team that allowed just 11 goals all season, opening the season with a 20-game win streak, en route to a SYRL title, a runner-up finish in Central Section Division I and an invitation to the SoCal Regional playoffs.
Others considered: Olivia Antongiovanni, Garces; Caelyn Armijo, Stockdale; Kaylee Estes, Highland; Alexa Ledezma, Mira Monte; Mia Perez, Arvin; Dallas Williford, Liberty.
Coaches of the year
Brandon “Boog” Hearron, Liberty: Twelfth-year head Patriots head coach led team to an undefeated run through the South Yosemite River League, with the team opening the season with 20 straight victories and a trip to the Central Section Division I championship game. The team finished 20-2, outscoring opposing teams 92-11 this season.
Miguel Rico, Mira Monte: Second-year Lions head coach guided his team to the best season in the program’s history, winning the South Yosemite Horizon League title, followed by championships in the Central Section and Northern California Regional Division IV. His team closed the season with 15 straight victories and set a school record with a 28-2-3 record.
Others considered: Marco Chavarria, Desert; Tom Ferralli, Centennial; Tyson Kinsbury, Tehachapi; Mark Notterman, Rosamond; Abel Pedro, Stockdale; Luis Tello, Arvin; Derik Watson, Bakersfield Christian; Tom White, Taft.
First team
Alejandra Andalon, Stockdale, senior, forward: First-team all-South Yosemite River League, discord 10 goals and added seven assists to help the Mustangs to second place in the SYRL and the Central Section Division I quarterfinals as co-team captain..
Caelyn Armijo, Stockdale, junior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite River League was part of a Mustangs defense that allowed just 17 goals all season and posted 20 shutouts in 30 games to help her team finish as runner-up in the SYRL as co-team captain.
Olivia Antongiovanni, Garces, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite River League was a key part of a strong Rams’ defense that allowed just 16 goals in 21 games and posted 10 shutouts this season.
Elena Baltazar, Independence, senior, midfielder: Co-South Yosemite Valley League player of the year had a team-high 13 goals and eight assists to lead the Falcons to a second-place finish in the SYVL as team captain.
Abby Buys, Bakersfield Christian, senior, forward: Co-South Yosemite Valley League player of the year led the Eagles with a team-high 21 goals and 10 assists, helping her team capture the SYVL title and advance to the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
Kaylee Estes, Highland, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League, was a big part of a defense that allowed just 20 goals in 25 games and posted 10 shutouts this season, including a scoreless playoff-opening loss on penalty kicks.
Alexy Finch, Rosamond, senior, forward: First-team High Desert League selection led the Roarunners in scoring with 28 goals and 17 assists to help her team advance to the Central Section Division VI title game.
Jay Galeas, Mira Monte, senior, goalkeeper: First-team all-South Yosemite Horizon League, was part of a defense that allowed just 18 goals in 33 games, including 22 shutouts, with two coming during regional play.
Hayden Gehring, Liberty, sophomore, forward: First-team all-South Yosemite River League, led the High-scoring Patriots in points with 16 goals and 19 assists to help her team win the SYHL title and advance to the Central Section Division I final.
Jaiden Gore, Liberty, junior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite River League River League, scored 16 goals, with 15 assists, for a team that averaged nearly four goals a game, won the SYRL title and finished runner-up in Central Section Division I.
Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, senior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite Mountain League selection and co-captain scored 17 goals and added eight assists to help the Warriors capture the SYML title.
Alexa Ledezma, Mira Monte, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite Horizon League, part of impressive defense that allowed just 18 goals in 33 games, with 22 shutouts for the NorCal regional D-IV champion Lions.
Grecia Moncada Perez, Highland, senior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League selection scored five goals and added eighth assists to lead the Scots, who scored at least three goals five times this season.
Jasmine Partida, Golden Valley, sophomore, forward: Co-South Yosemite Horizon League offensive player of the year scored 17 goals and added 15 assists to help the Bulldogs tie for second in the SYHL.
Mia Perez Ornelas, Arvin, junior, defender: Co-South Yosemite Horizon League defensive player of the year helped the Bears reach the Central Section Division V semifinals, heading a defense that had 11 shutouts this season.
Sophie Stanley, Liberty, senior, forward: South Yosemite River League offensive player of the year, was second on the team in scoring with 16 goals and 15 assists, helping the Patriots capture the SYRL title and advance to the Central Section Division I final.
Ryann Tucker, Centennial, junior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite River League performer had 12 goals and four assists to lead the Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division II final as a No. 10 seed, a berth in regional playoffs.
Hannah Tyree, Tehachapi, junior, forward: South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year helped the Warriors win the SYML championship and a 18-5-2 record, leading the team in scoring with 28 goals and 12 assists this season.
Dallas Williford, Liberty, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite River League selection, was a big part of Patriots’ defense that allowed just 11 goals and posted 18 shutouts to help the team win the SYRL and reach the Central Section Division I final.
Ella Wilson, Bakersfield Christian, senior, midfielder: Co-South Yosemite Valley League player of the year scored 10 goals with nine assists to help the Eagles win the SYVL championship and reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
Second team
Lauryn Eldridge, Centennial, sophomore, forward
Addyson Evens, Independence, sophomore, goalkeeper
Isabella Franco, Independence, junior, midfielder
Arlene Gonzalez, Arvin, junior, forward
Jasmine Gonzalez-Romo, Ridgeview, sophomore, forward
Mia Gonzalez, Independence, junior, defender
Yaritza Hernandez, McFarland, senior, forward
Hannah Hessler, Bakersfield Christian, senior, midfielder
Kim Ledezma, Mira Monte, sophomore, midfielder
Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior, midfielder
Taitlyn Kingsbury, Tehachapi, senior, forward
Jasmin Lemus, Foothill, junior, defender
Jimena Lozano, South, sophomore, defender
Kenedi McDonald, Centennial, junior, defender
Mireya Morales, Highland, senior, forward
Julianna Pedro, Stockdale, freshman, midfielder
Katherine Ramirez, Arvin, senior, forward
Heaven Ratliff, North, senior, goalkeeper
Madelyn Schneider, Tehachapi, senior, defender
Lindy Touchstone, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore, defender
Honorable mention
Jaylline Aldaco, McFarland, senior, defender
Haylee Allen, Frontier, senior, midfielder
Adriana Arce, Foothill, junior, forward
Bella Arias-Lasalde, Garces, freshman, goalkeeper
Alexandra Armes, Kern Valley, sophomore, midfielder
Leilani Arreola Cruz, Shafter, senior, midfielder
Caitlin Asaro, Garces, sophomore, defender
Kassandra Ayon. East, senior, midfielder
Celeste Castro, Wasco, sophomore, midfielder
Jaydah Close, Bakersfield Christian, senior, defender
Burgundy Davison, Rosamond, senior, defender
Griselda Espinoza Marquez, East, junior, midfielder
Maya Florendo, Desert, freshman, midfielder
Ciarrah Franks, Taft, sophomore, forward
Ayanna Frazier, Shafter, sophomore, defender
Camryn Freeman, Desert, freshman, forward
Edith Galvez, Taft, junior, midfielder
Ryann Garcia, Centennial, senior, midfielder
Yadira Garcia, North, senior, midfielder
Mayra Gonzalez, Delano, sophomore, midfielder
Jaxi Hagen, Bakersfield, sophomore, defender
Makayla Haggins, California City, sophomore, defender
Grace Harthorn, Golden Valley, senior, defender
Bella Hawatmeh, Liberty, senior, midfielder
Lucia Hidalgo, Independence, senior, defender
Jaidynn Hill, Stockdale, senior, midfielder
Andrea Isola, Stockdale, freshman, forward
Zaria Kimbrough, Frazier Mountain, senior, defender
Susana Lopez, South, sophomore, midfielder
Taylor Lynch, Liberty, junior, midfielder
Melanie Mendizabal, Stockdale, senior, midfielder
Sofia Mlinar, Boron, senior, goalkeeper
Katelyn Moore, Taft, junior, forward
Lorelai Murphy, Frontier, senior, midfielder
Yatzary Orpineda, Wasco, freshman, defender
Mercedes Ortega, Foothill, senior, goalkeeper
Natalie Perez, West, senior, midfielder
Carla Petrini, Garces, sophomore, midfielder
Belicia Ramirez, Taft, freshman, goalkeeper
Ivonne Ramos, West, senior, midfielder
Lola Rebuck, Garces, junior, defender
Brianna Sanchez, Mira Monte, junior, defender
Dariana Sayas, Shafter, junior, midfielder
Elizabeth Searfoss, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore, goalkeeper
Grace Siuce, South, junior, midfielder
Maggie Straw, Stockdale, junior, defender
Alondra Torres, Kennedy, senior, forward
Emily Vincent, Golden Valley, senior, defender
Alyashia Wright, South, sophomore, forward