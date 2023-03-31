2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball team

Girls basketball
Player of the year
Emma Fredrick, Liberty, senior: Co-South Yosemite River League player of the year averaged a team-high 15.1 points and 13.0 rebounds, along with 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in leading the Patriots to the SYRL title, followed by a Central Section Division II championship, and eventually advancing to the Southern California Regional Division III semifinals.
Others considered: Radisson Banks, Bakersfield; Faith Curry, Liberty; Laura LaMonte, Tehachapi; Reese Pasternik, Garces; Jordyn Toler, Bakersfield Christian; Ariana Vega, Shafter.
Coaches of the year
Damarius Akins, Liberty: Second-year Patriots coach guided the team to a perfect run through the South Yosemite River League, a Central Section Division II championship, advancing to the Southern California Regional Division III semifinals.
Scott Sheen, Tehachapi: Second-year head coach helped the Warriors to the South Yosemite Mountain League title with a perfect 8-0, advanced to the Central Section Division II title game, earned a berth in the Southern California Regional playoffs and finished the season with a 26-3 record.
Others considered: Stephen Aguilar/Jessica Martin, Mira Monte; Ernesto Contreras, Foothill; Mario Pena, Arvin; Shawn Pennel, Shafter; Randy Robinson, Garces; Johnny Samaniego, McFarland; Priscilla Wright, Bakersfield Christian.
First team
Radisson Banks, Bakersfield, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League selection averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 rebounds per game to lead the Drillers to a second-place finish in the SYVL.
Kaylee Batten, Liberty, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite River League forward averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks to help her team win the SYRL and Central Section Division II titles, and advance to the SoCal Regional D-III semifinals.
Faith Curry, Liberty, junior: Bakersfield High transfer was a first-team, all-South Yosemite River League selection, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game to help her team to SYRL and Central Section Division II titles and a berth in the SoCal Regional D-III semifinals.
Samantha Garcia, Mira Monte, senior: Co-South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year led the Lions in scoring at 20.8 points per game, helping the team win the league title and advance to the Central Section Division IV semifinals and a 19-7 record.
Journie Hayden, Ridgeview, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League performer averaged a team-high 19.9 points, with 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game to help the Wolf Pack reach the Central Section Division III quarterfinals.
Si'Auna Hayden, Mira Monte, senior: Co-South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year averaged 13.0 points per game to help the Lions win the league championship and advance to the Central Section Division IV semifinals with a 19-7 record.
Laura LaMonte, Tehachapi, senior: South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year, averaged a team-high 13.2 points, along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals to help her team win the SYML and advance to the Central Section Division II final.
Reese Pasternik, Garces, senior: Co-South Yosemite River League player of the year averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game and added 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks to help the Rams to a second-place finish in the SYRL.
Sara Shein, Bakersfield Christian, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League, averaged a team-high 13.6 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game to help Eagles to SYVL and Central Section Division III titles, and a berth in the SoCal Regional playoffs.
Jordyn Toler, Bakersfield Christian, senior: South Yosemite Valley League player of the year averaged 13.4 points, 3.8 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists to help the Eagles to a perfect run through league and advance to the program’s first Central Section championship (D-III)
Ariana Vega, Shafter, senior: South Sequoia League player of the year averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.1 steals a 1.0 block per game to lead team to a share of the SSL title with an 11-1 record.
Riley Walden, Tehachapi, sophomore: First-team all-South Yosemite Mountain League averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals to help her team win the SYML and advance to the Central Section Division II final.
Second team
Isabel Acevez, Golden Valley, senior
Nevaeh Beserra, Garces, junior
Libby Clear, Independence, senior
Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, junior
Brookelynn Gallis, Kern Valley, senior
Annika Hernandez, McFarland, senior
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Sarah Lopez, McFarland, senior
Shiona Nash, Golden Valley, junior
Michelle Orellana, Tehachapi, senior
Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, senior
Mikayla Villalobos, West, junior
Third team
Kaylynn Bolden, Independence, junior
Percayis Harrison, Wasco, senior
Destiny Hart, Desert, sophomore
Amber Jordan, Rosamond, senior
Tearah Kahwili, Stockdale, senior
Isela Lugo, Shafter, freshman
Zaila Marquez, West, senior
Kalaya Miller, Bakersfield, freshman
Kilah Monje, Foothill, senior
Anahy Pimentel, Liberty, senior
Mia Samaniego, McFarland, sophomore
Alexis Tinnin, Frontier, sophomore
B.B. Vasquez, North, sophomore
Kaili York, Boron, senior
Honorable mention
Sade Anderson, East, senior
Alexis Bila, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, freshman
Abigail Cardoza, Rosamond, freshman
Hannah Diaz, Chavez, junior
Trista Diefenderfer, Tehachapi, senior
Jayda Espinoza, Mira Monte, senior
Jordan Ezell, Mira Monte, senior
Diamond Foreman, East, junior
Janay Fuentes, Foothill, junior
Keira Gamboa, Desert, sophomore
Shelby Gregory, Taft, sophomore
Shanaria Killebrew, North, junior
Kamryn Leverette, Frontier, junior
Cadence Mizener, Taft, junior
Victoria Montijo, North, freshman
Kiley Perez, Rosamond, sophomore
Sol Pimentel, Liberty, sophomore
AnneMarie Piuser, Shafter, freshman
AJ Rivera, Garces, sophomore
Koree Rodden, Tehachapi, freshman
Laker Shaw, Centennial, freshman
Emily Soto, Arvin, junior
Parris Taylor, Golden Valley, senior
Isabella Trevino, Chavez, senior
Keirstyn Tyler, Frontier, senior
Kenadi Walton, Ridgeview, sophomore