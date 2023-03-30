2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Boys Wrestling team

Boys wrestling
Wrestler of the year
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, junior: Shook off late start after recovering from surgery to repair a shoulder injury, winning Central Section Division I and Masters tournament titles and following with a second straight 145-pound crown at the CIF State Championships.
Coaches of the year
Adam Fierro, Bakersfield: Followed up a South Yosemite Valley League title with a third-place finish at both the Central Section Division I and Masters tournaments and placing fifth at the CIF State Championships after sending 14 wrestlers to the event for the first time in school history.
Addison Hay, Highland: Guided the Scots to a second straight Central Section title, following up last year’s victory in Division IV with a Division III crown this season. The Scots were second in the South Yosemite Valley League, 13th at Masters and sent four wrestlers to the CIF State Championships.
Roman Salcedo, Chavez: Fourth-year Titans’ coach helped the team to their second straight South Sequoia League title — the only two in the school’s history — and followed with a first-place finish at the Central Section Division IV Championships, qualifying six wrestlers for Masters.
First team
106: Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield, freshman: South Yosemite Valley League champion was fifth in Central Section Division I, ninth at Masters and went 2-2 at his first CIF State Championships.
113: Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, sophomore: South Yosemite Valley League champion was third in Central Section Division I, tenth at Masters and went 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
120: Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield, sophomore: South Yosemite League champion was fourth in Central Section Division I and eighth at Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
126: Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore: Placed fourth at the CIF State Championships to cap an impressive season that included a South Yosemite Valley League title and a pair of runner-up finishes in Central Section Division I and Masters.
132: Christian Herrrera, Bakersfield, junior: After losing his opening match at the CIF State Championships, finished 4-2 to just miss placing. He won the SYVL title, was the runner-up in Central Section Division I and third at Masters.
138: Braden Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore: South Yosemite Valley League champion was fifth in Central Section Division I and Masters before going 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.
145: Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore: Placed third in a CIF State Championship that featured upset wins over the No. 3 and 4 seed, and a 2-0 defeat to No. 1. He was fifth in Central Section Division I and third at Masters.
152: Adrian Juarez, Highland, senior: South Yosemite Valley League champion, won the South Yosemite Conference title before placing first in Central Section Division III, sixth at Masters and going 1-2 at the CIF State Championships.
152: Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, junior: South Yosemite Valley league runner-up, was third in Central Section Division I and at Masters, before going 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.
160: Jake Honey, Bakersfield, junior: Placed at the CIF State Championships for the second straight year, finishing sixth this season after winning the South Yosemite Valley League title and placing third in Central Section Division I and at Masters.
170: Junior Bojorquez, South, junior: Central Section Division II and South Yosemite Mountain League champion was fourth at Masters before going 1-2 at the CIF State Championships.
182: Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior: Placed for the third time in his career at the CIF State Championships, finishing third this season to cap a year that included South Yosemite Valley League, Central Section Division I and Masters titles.
195: Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy, freshman: Central Section Division III champion was runner-up in the South Sequoia League and fifth at Masters before going 3-2 at his first CIF State Championships.
220: Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, junior: Placed third at the CIF State Championships for the second straight year, following up his finish at 195 last season with a year that featured South Yosemite Valley League, Central Section Division I and Masters titles.
285: Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, sophomore: Placed third at the CIF State Championships to cap a big finish to a year that included a South Yosemite Valley League title, a runner-up finish in Central Section Division I and a fourth-place at Masters.
Second team
106: Levi Mazzei, Frontier, junior
113: Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, senior
120: Tobias Lombera, Frontier, freshman
126: Jonathan Woods, Highland, senior
132: Daniel Reza, South, sophomore
138: Sonny Lora, South, junior
145: Isaac Quiroz, Independence, junior
152: Silas Orozco, Stockdale, junior
160: Jackson Naven, Frontier, freshman
170: Brian Arredondo-Velasquez, senior
182: Brock Rios, Frontier, sophomore
195: DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, senior
220: Angel Cervantes, Highland, junior
285: Silas Akins, Centennial, senior
Third team
106: Isaiah Lara, South, junior
113: Eric Rivera, Highland, senior
120: Daniel Parra, South, junior
126: Ernest Grant, South, junior
132: Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier, sophomore
138: Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley, senior
145: Nicholas Hernandez, East, sophomore
152: Levi Hart, Tehachapi, junior
160: David Alvarez, Independence, senior
170: Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield, junior
182: Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter, senior
195: Ramiro Lopez, Wasco, junior
220: Jacob Robledo, Wasco, freshman
285: Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, senior
Honorable mention
106: Ethan Carpenter, East, freshman; Santana Ugues, Arvin, sophomore.
113: Moises Garzaro, Foothill, junior.
120: Andon Beldo, Centennial, junior; Alexander Marquez, Foothill, freshman
126: Isaias Carranza, Golden Valley, sophomore; Sebastian Jara, Ridgeview, senior; Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, senior.
132: Gavin Contreras, Chavez, junior; Brendon Ko, Garces, junior; Michael Rogers, Wasco, junior.
138: Elijah Guzman, Chavez, senior; Josh Shepard, Frontier, senior
145: Nathan Carrillo, Golden Valley, junior; Elias Trevino, Foothill, senior.
152: Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley, sophomore.
160: Hayden Tadeo, Garces, junior; Armando Vega, Centennial, senior.
170: Jalani Smith, Garces, senior; Luis Tapia, Kern Valley, senior
182: Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin, sophomore; Rolando Lira, Chavez, sophomore.
195: Ethan Naus, Frontier, sophomore; Nathaniel Perez, Highland, sophomore; Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior.
220: Johnathan Garcia, Chavez, senior; Luca O’Neil, Bakersfield Christian, junior; Jesse Addington, Liberty, sophomore; Evan Riley, Centennial, senior.
285: David Chaves Jr., North, senior; Kayd Melendez, Highland, sophomore; Adam Rosas, South, junior; Chad Troxler, Liberty, sophomore.