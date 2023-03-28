 Skip to main content
2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer team

20230222-bc-ridgesoc9.jpeg

Ridgeview's Luis Gil Maravilla takes a shot against Fresno-Sunnyside during a playoff game. The Wolf Pack's senior midfielder was named BVarsity All-Area co-offensive player of the year this season. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Goalkeeper of the year

Carson Gyll, Stockdale, senior, goalkeeper: All-Area goalkeeper for the second straight season. The Mustangs’ co-captain was named the South Yosemite River League goalkeeper of the year, helping the Mustangs to their second straight league title for a team that allowed just 19 goals in 29 games this season and advanced to the Central Section Division II semifinals.

