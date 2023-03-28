2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer team

Goalkeeper of the year
Carson Gyll, Stockdale, senior, goalkeeper: All-Area goalkeeper for the second straight season. The Mustangs’ co-captain was named the South Yosemite River League goalkeeper of the year, helping the Mustangs to their second straight league title for a team that allowed just 19 goals in 29 games this season and advanced to the Central Section Division II semifinals.
Offensive players of the year
Angel Gutierrez, Chavez, junior, midfielder: First-team all-South Sequoia League and team captain scored 20 goals and added 11 assists to help the Titans to a runner-up finish in the SSL and advance to the Central Section Division III final, where they lost to Fresno-McLane on penalty kicks.
Luis Gil Maravilla, Ridgeview, senior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League had 11 goals and 12 assists, setting the table for a Wolf Pack squad that averaged nearly four goals per game, won the SYVL title and reached the Central Section Division I final.
Defensive player of the year
Oscar Villagrana, Ridgeview, senior, defender: South Yosemite Valley League defensive player of the year helped solidify the Wolf Pack defense, helping his team capture the SYVL title and advance to the Central Section Division I final.
Others considered for players of the year: Hiban Ballinas, Wasco; Josh Bryant, Ridgeview; Daniel Guzman, Kennedy; Benjamin Jimenez, Garces; Amir Maher, Stockdale; Orlando Reyes, Delano; Brady Young, Liberty.
Coach of the year
Phil Collignon, Ridgeview: Eighth-year Wolf Pack coach guided team to the South Yosemite Valley League title, the school’s first since 2020, finishing a perfect 8-0. Followed that up with a trip to the Central Section Division I finals and a berth into the regional playoffs.
Others considered for coach of the year: Sean Cacal/Victor Diaz, Delano; Santiago Calderon, Bakersfield Christian; Diego Cano, South; Miguel Guillen, Rosamond; Lyle Martin, Stockdale; Tony Mendez, Chavez; Dominic Othart, Golden Valley; Martin Perales, Kennedy; Miguel Raya, Wasco; Ben Warren, Frontier.
First team
Aiden Albertalli, Liberty, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite River League selection was co-captain and a big part of a stingy Patriots’ defense that allowed just 21 goals in 19 games. He also had two goals and an assist.
Hiban Ballinas, Wasco, senior, forward: South Sequoia League player of the year scored a team-high 31 goals and added seven assists to help the Tigers to an undefeated run through the SSL and a 20-win season.
Josh Bryant, Ridgeview, senior, forward: South Yosemite Valley League offensive player of the year scored a team-high 19 goals, with 10 assists to help the Wolf Pack to an undefeated run through the SYVL and advance to the Central Section Division I final.
Isaias Cibrian, Rosamond, senior, midfielder: High Desert League player of the year scored 17 goals and added a team-high 15 assists to lead the Roadrunners to an undefeated HDL season, advancing to the Central Section Division V semifinals.
Chris Gandara, Arvin, senior, midfielder: First-team all-South Yosemite Horizon League scored five goals with a team-high 12 assists to lead the Bears to a tie for second place in the SYHL this season.
Erik Garay, Highland, senior, defender: On the heels of helping the Scots win their first Central Section title as a junior, the first-team all-South Yosemite Valley League selection, scored four goals and added four assists, and led a defense that posted four shutouts.
Isaac Gomez, Golden Valley, senior, midfielder: South Yosemite Horizon League offensive player of the year and co-team captain, scored a team-high 14 goals, and added eight assists to help the Bulldogs to the SYHL title.
Daniel Guzman, Kennedy, senior, midfielder: First-team all-South Sequoia League, scored a team-high 13 goals and added 10 assists to help the Thunderbirds reach the Central Section Division V final.
Benjamin Jimenez, Garces, senior, midfielder: Co-player of the year in the South Yosemite River League, had four goals and three assists while spending quality minutes as a defender for the Rams, who finished second in the SYRL.
Jordee Magana, Arvin, senior, forward: First-team all-South Yosemite Horizon League, scored a team-high 22 goals, including in the Bears regular-season finale against Tehachapi, and also had three assists.
Amir Maher, Stockdale, junior, forward: South Yosemite River League co-offensive player of the year, helped the Mustangs win the SYRL title and advance to the Central Section Division II semifinals.
Gerardo Monroy, Foothill, senior, defender: South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year, led a tough Trojans’ defense that allowed just one goal a game and posted 10 shutouts en route to a tie for second in the SYHL.
Orlando Reyes, Delano, senior, forward: First-team all-South Sequoia League performer scored a school-record 46 goals, including four in the Tigers’ 4-2 victory over Kennedy in the Central Section Division V championship game.
Jesse Robles, South, junior, midfielder: South Yosemite Mountain League offensive player of the year, had a team-high 19 goals and 17 assists to help the Spartains to an undefeated run through the SYML and the Central Section Division III quarterfinals.
Noah Rosales, Bakersfield, sophomore, goalkeeper: South Yosemite Valley League goalkeeper of the year allowed an average of just one goal per game to help the Drillers to a second-place finish in the SYVL.
Griffin Thompson, Stockdale, senior, forward: The Mustangs co-captain was a first-team all-South Yosemite River League performer, helping his team win the league title and advance to the Central Section Division II semifinals.
Justin Torres, Golden Valley, senior, forward: First-team all-South Yosemite Horizon League, scored eight goals, three coming in a victory over West, and added a team-high 11 assists to help the Bulldogs to the SYHL championship as co-captain.
Raymond Vasquez, South, senior, defender: South Yosemite Mountain League defensive player of the year, helped the Spartans to the SYHL championship, a team that allowed just over one goal per game and posted eight shutouts.
Hugo Viramontes, Ridgeview, senior, forward: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League tied for the team lead with 17 goals and added three assists to help the Wolf Pack to SYVL title and advance to the Central Section Division I final.
Brady Young, Liberty, senior, defender: First-team all-South Yosemite River League selection was co-captain and a big part of a Patriots’ defense that posted seven shutouts. He also scored three goals.
Second team
Rhamses Alapisco, Garces, junior, defender
Jacob Beltran, Bakersfield, senior, defender
Ernesto Carranza, Golden Valley, senior, defender
Kaleb Carrasco, Stockdale, junior, midfielder
Isaiah Castaneda, Mira Monte, senior, defender
Jonathan Chavez, Wasco, senior, midfielder
Randy Figueroa, Rosamond, senior, forward
Nicholas Franco, Independence, senior, defender
Cooper Gyll, Stockdale, sophomore, midfielder
Easton Jaramillo, Bakersfield Christian, senior, midfielder
Juan Mendez, Mira Monte, freshman, goalkeeper
Matthew Mendoza, Garces, senior, midfielder
Cesar Navarro, Kennedy, senior, goalkeeper
Matthew Ocampo, Wasco, junior, defender
Christian Rodriguez, California City, senior, forward
Joel Rodriguez, Chavez, senior, defender
Jovanny Salazar, Foothill, junior, forward
Jose Sandoval, Chavez, senior, forward
Fredy Villanueva, Delano, senior, midfielder
Takuto Yamaguchi, Ridgeview, junior, midfielder
Honorable mention
Fredy Aguilar, Mira Monte, junior, midfielder
Jaziel Andrade, Mira Monte, senior, forward
Grant Bently, Bakersfield Christian, junior, midfielder
Jose Bravo, North, senior, forward
Brandon Chavez, Shafter, senior, forward
Ryder Crane-Finch, Frontier, sophomore, midfielder
Nico Fanucchi, Garces, senior, forward
Daniel Flores, Rosamond, senior, forward
Elijah Flores, Bakersfield, junior, defender
Jayson Flores-Ortega, East, sophomore, forward
Jonathan Garcia, East, senior, midfielder
Juan Gonzalez, Foothill, junior, midfielder
Nahu Hernandez Gonzalez, West, junior, midfielder
Fernando Herrera, East, junior, defender
Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, senior, midfielder
Michael Introini, South, sophomore, midfielder
Christopher Juarez, Golden Valley, junior, midfielder
Simon Lozano, Arvin, senior, defender
Anthony Malta, Golden Valley, junior, midfielder
Arturo Marquez, South, junior, goalkeeper
William Matthews, Boron, junior
Jack Montgomery, Kern Valley, junior, midfielder
Iseah Negrete, Centennial, senior, midfielder
Randi Perez, South, sophomore, midfielder
Alejandro Pina, South, junior, midfielder
Adriel Ponce, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore, defender
Victor Reyes, Taft, senior, midfielder
Dominic Richards, West, senior, defender
Juan Alonso Rivas, North, freshman, midfielder
Hairo Rodriguez, Tehachapi, senior, goalkeeper
Josue Ruiz, North, junior, forward
Miguel Sanchez, Wasco, junior, defender
Jesus Soto, East, , junior, midfielder
Ryder Supertino, Frontier, sophomore, defender
Austin Toomer, California City, senior, defender
Isaiah Valadez, Independence, junior, midfielder
Eric Valencia, Ridgeview, senior, midfielder
Antonio Ventura, East, junior, goalkeeper
Jaxen Wieduwilt, Desert, freshman, forward
Isaac Zerapio, Frazier Mountain, junior, defender