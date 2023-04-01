2022-23 BVarsity All-Area Boys Basketball team

Boys basketball
Players of the year
Jhace Boston, Stockdale, senior: Co-South Yosemite River League player of the year averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Mustangs win a program-record 27 games, advance to the Central Section Division-I semifinals for the first time and a berth into the Southern California Regionals for the second time in the school’s history.
Rippen Gill, Centennial, junior: Co-South Yosemite River League player of the year averaged 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals per game to help Golden Hawks win the SYRL title and earn a berth into the Southern California Regional playoffs. Missed the last four games of the season due to a hyperextended knee.
Gabriel Gutierrez, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Co-South Yosemite Valley League player of the year averaged 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game to lead the Eagles to the SYVL championship, Central Section Division I semifinals and a berth into the Southern California Regional playoffs.
Others considered: Joaquin Rios, Stockdale.
Coaches of the year
Stephon Carter, Centennial: In his second full season as Golden Hawks head coach, he led the team to an undefeated run through the South Yosemite River League, entering the Central Section Division I playoffs as the No. 4 seed and earned a berth in the Southern California Regional playoffs, finishing the season 23-6.
Dave Purdy, Stockdale: Seventh-year Mustangs head coach guided the team to a runner-up finish in the South Yosemite River League, the program’s first appearance in the Central Section Division I semifinals and a berth in the Southern California Regional playoffs for the second time, finishing with a program record 27 victories this season.
Others considered: Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian; Mark Dumlao, McFarland; Trey Dunham, Mira Monte; Nicolas Guzman, Chavez; Robert Lumdsen, Taft; Phil Pleasant, Desert; Eddie Ramey, South; Richard Ross, Independence; Scott Smith, Highland; Elbert Watkins, West.
First team
Nate Becerra, North, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite Mountain League selection averaged 22.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, with season-highs of 38 points and 24 rebounds to help the Stars to an 18-11 overall record.
Shane Carr, South, senior: Co-South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year averaged 10.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and one block per game to lead Spartans to a share of the SYML title and a 20-8 overall record.
Demareya Cooks, Mira Monte, senior: South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year helped lead the Lions to an undefeated run through the SYHL and a 20-10 season, averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and three steals per game.
Prince Ellis, Independence, senior: South High transfer was a first-team all-South Yosemite Valley League selection, overcoming an injury during football to average 14.3 points and six assists per game for the Falcons, who finished second in the SYVL and advanced to the Central Section Division Division III semifinals.
Jay Jay Jones, Centennial, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite River League averaged 16 points, six rebounds and two steals per game to help the Golden Hawks win the SYRL and earn a berth into the Southern California Regional playoffs.
Zykavious Reese, West, junior: Co-South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, with 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game to help team share the SYML title, advance to the Central Section Division III semifinals and finish 21-9.
Joaquin Rios, Stockdale, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite River League performer averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. A four-year starter, he helped the Mustangs to a program-best 27 wins and to advance to the Central Section semifinals.
Amarius Rowel, Independence, sophomore: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League averaged 13.9 points and three assists per game to help the Falcons finish runner-up in the SYVL and advance to the Central Section Division III semifinals.
Tyron Tyler, Ridgeview, senior: Co-South Yosemite Valley League player of the year averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Wolf Pack to the Central Section Division II quarterfinals and a 19-9 overall record this season.
Deshawn Usochu, Liberty, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite River League selection averaged a team-high 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game to help Patriots reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
Bentley Waller, Bakersfield Christian, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite Valley League selection, averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game to help his team to the SYVL title and Central Section Division I semifinals.
Elijah West, Centennial, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite River League point guard averaged 10 points, six assists, two rebounds and one steal per game to help the Golden Hawks win the SYRL title and earn a berth into the Southern California Regional playoffs.
Second team
Karsten Adeleye, Stockdale, senior
J.J. Banaag, Chavez, senior
Aaron Blake, Rosamond, senior
Gustavo Chavez, West, senior
Xander Chisolm, Liberty, senior
Ethan Eckles, Independence, sophomore
Lance Haworth, Highland, junior
Derek Jimenez, Liberty, freshman
Zach Look, Arvin, senior
Jesus Martinez, Chavez, junior
Jerome Nichols, North, senior
Isaiah Perry, Garces, senior
Daniel Rodriguez, Kennedy, senior
Jaxton Santiago, Centennial, junior
Charlie Stump, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Boden Williams, Desert, junior
Honorable mention
Damian Alvarado, Wasco
Jotham Amodo, Delano, freshman
Donn Dolton, Centennial, junior
Aidan Cardenas, Shafter, sophomore
Dominic Contreras, Bakersfield, sophomore
Ver cjon Dorsey, West, junior
Louis Duarte, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Aiden English, Mira Monte, senior
Anthony Gamez, East, senior
Frankie Garcia, East, senior
Zach Garnett, Frontier, sophomore
Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy, senior
Isaac Herrera, McFarland, senior
Leo Higuera, South, senior
Derrick Hinkey, Kern Valley, senior
Mekhi Johnson, Ridgeview, senior
Ernie Laulu, Taft, sophomore
Troy Lei, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Davian Leon, Independence, sophomore
Shaun Maldonado, Shafter, junior
Tyrone Massey, South, senior
Arinze Onyeguli, Independence, junior
Kamren Owens, Bakersfield, freshman
Cristian Pantoja, Arvin, senior
Brian Perez, Mira Monte, senior
Corey Perkins, Tehachapi, senior
Mark Ragasa, Delano, junior
Christopher Romero, Foothill, senior
Christopher Samaniego, McFarland, senior
Fernando Sarabia, Foothill, sophomore
Michael Shafic, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Kamron Smith, Golden Valley, senior
Kevin Soto, Golden Valley, junior
Turtle Thomson, Tehachapi, senior
Alex Toralba, Chavez, senior
Parker Valderrama, Shafter, junior
Elijah Wade, Garces, sophomore
Syaun Wallace, South, senior
Justin Williams, Rosamond, junior
Cliff Willis, South, freshman