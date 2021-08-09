2021 BVarsity All-Area swim and dive team
Diver of the year
Karlee Taylor, Stockdale, sr.: Taylor finished off her senior year with a Central Section championship in the 1-meter diving final. Taylor’s score of 411.15 was 30.9 points better than second-place Sage Adams of Paso Robles.
Swimmer of the year
Alaina Riggs, Tehachapi, jr.: Led her 400 freestyle relay team to the section title, and finished second in the 200 and 400 freestyle at the Central Section Division II championships. Her all-around performance powered the Warriors to a second-place finish as a team.
Coach of the year
Leanna Delgadillo, Tehachapi
First team
Breann Bracken, Taft, jr.: Bracken finished second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle at the Central Section Division II championships, helping the Wildcats to an 11th-place finish.
Isabel Horaska, Liberty, so.: Horaska finished second in the 100 backstroke and placed 10th in the 200 IM at the Central Section D-I championships. Also helped her 200 medley relay team finish third.
Emma McMurray, Liberty, sr.: McMurray finished sixth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the Central Section Division I championships. She also helped her 200 medley relay team finish third.
Rylie Moxham, Liberty, fr.: Moxham finished third in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 IM at the Central Section Division I meet. She also helped her 200 medley relay team finish third.
Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, fr.: Munoz finished fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships to help the Patriots finish sixth as a team.
Alex Ostrom, BCHS, fr.: Ostrom finished fourth in the 200 and 500 freestyle and the Central Section Division I championships. She also helped her 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams finish eighth.
Davery Pogon-Cord, Tehachapi, fr.: Finished third in the 100 backstroke and teamed with Alaina Riggs, Hannah Regan and Olivia Ringle to capture the 400 freestyle relay title at the section D-II championships.
Caroline Rous, Bakersfield, sr.: Rous finished fifth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 butterfly at the Central Section Division I championships. The Drillers finished 10th as a team at the event.
Lauren Smith, BCHS, so.: Smith finished ninth in the 50 freestyle and showed her versatility with a top-20 showing in the 1-meter dive. Also was part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams that placed eighth in section D-I.
Sofia Truong, Stockdale: Truong finished eighth in the 100 freestyle and 11th in the 50 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships. Helped 200 freestyle relay team finish sixth.
Second team
Clair Banducci, Garces
Grace Cobb, Wasco
Gianna Garcia, Garces
Emma Jeffries, Stockdale
Laura Leedy, Liberty
Larissa Martinez, Independence
Bryleigh Nixon, Liberty
Hannah Regan, Tehachapi
Logan Wimbish, Garces
Honorable mention
Aydee Arredondo, Liberty
Brooke Ashmore, Taft
Claire Benavides, Bakersfield Christian
Delaney Berry, Independence
Teanna Berry, Independence
Athena Campos, Taft
Sarah Daverin, Tehachapi
Addison Fore-Vasquez, Wasco
Faith Garza, Wasco
Makenna Gebhardt, Wasco
Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale
Gizzelle Hanschumacher, Independence
Valerie Hernandez, Wasco
Bilquiz Herrera, Taft
Chloe McKay, Bakersfield Christian
Olivia Ringle, Tehachapi
Sofia Rios, Stockdale
Faith Rivas, Highland
Regan Rodriguez, Tehachapi
Ava Steward, Independence
Sarah Washburn, Bakersfield Christian