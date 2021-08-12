2021 BVarsity All-Area softball team
Players of the year
Marissa Campos and Briana Solis, Highland: The Scots' run to a Southern California Regional Division IV title had plenty of heroes, but none greater than senior third baseman Marissa Campos, who hit a team-high .508 with three home runs and 26 RBIs, and junior pitcher Briana Solis, who was 9-1 with a 1.18 ERA and also batted .417 with 17 RBIs.
Coach of the year
Jackie Puente, Highland
First team
Kellcie Adams
Frontier, sr., Catcher
Stellar defensive backstop batted .352.
Adriana Casallas
Centennial, fr., Second baseman
Batted .531, voted Golden Hawks’ team MVP.
Alexia Castro
Highland, jr., Shortstop
Batted .500 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.
Nataly Espinoza
Shafter, sr., Pitcher/utility
Was 6-0 with a 2.29 ERA and batted .571.
Noelani Espiritu
Chavez, soph., Shortstop
Batted .470 with three home runs and 27 RBIs.
Jasmine Gorman
Garces, sr., Second baseman
Rams’ leadoff hitter hit .460 with 30 steals.
Aariana Harrison
Stockdale, soph., Outfielder
Speedster batted .600 with 16 stolen bases.
Presley Hosick
Liberty, jr., Pitcher/outfielder
Batted .508 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.
Mandy Lazaro
BCHS, jr., Second baseman
Batted .545 with four home runs and 21 RBIs.
Breanna Marquez
Frontier, jr., Outfielder
Batted .400 with 24 hits and 15 stolen bases.
Jasmine Mendoza
Foothill, sr., Shortstop
Helped the Trojans to a 12-7 record this year.
Alicia Pompa
Shafter, sr., Shortstop
Batted .523 with 20 RBIs; fielding pct. was .903.
Rylee Price
Independence, sr., Shortstop
Batted .690 with 27 extra-base hits and 67 RBIs.
Connie Ramirez
Foothill, jr., Center fielder
One of team’s most reliable hitters and fielders.
Brooklyn Reed
BCHS, jr., Catcher/outfielder
Batted .392 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.
Lexi Rolin
Stockdale, jr., Shortstop
Batted .413 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.
Anika Romo
Independence, sr., First baseman
Batted .552 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.
Sadie Salas
Highland, soph., Second baseman
Batted .462 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Britney Sanchez
Independence, sr., Catcher/infielder
Batted .508 and won team’s best defense award.
Angie Silva
Garces, soph., Catcher
Hit .381 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.
Arianna Silva
Garces, sr., Pitcher
Was 12-3 with a2.54 ERA, had a no-hitter.
Jayline Sloss
Liberty, sr., Pitcher
Was 14-1 with 160 strikeouts and two no-hitters.
Kadyn Smith
BCHS, Pitcher
Batted .465 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.
Shelbie Valencia
Liberty, sr., Shortstop
Batted .540 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Paris Williamson
Centennial, sr., Pitcher
Had a 1.87, pitched 101 of team’s 137 innings.
Second team
• Brenna Acosta, Kern Valley
• Serenity Angulo, Shafter
• Brylee Bramhall, Centennial
• Isela Castro Garcia, Shafter
• Cammy Chavez, Independence,
• Carlie Cheek, Garces
• Nikki Enriquez, Liberty
• Savannah Figueroa, Independence
• Chloe Garcia, Highland
• Angelica Gomez, Foothill
• Lindsay Hardin, Stockdale
• Ryleigh Harrison, Independence
• Emily Hernandez, Highland
• Jordan Hernandez Schafer, Foothill
• Kimberly Jackson, Foothill
• Kami Lopez, Garces
• Mariyah Montoya, Highland
• Hannah Mosesian, Centennial
• Sarai Ozuna, Chavez
• Jennifer Padilla, Highland
• Gyselle Salinas, Frontier
• Jullian Sanchez, Stockdale
• Lauryn Serda, Liberty
• Makayla Snyder, Liberty
• Taylor Tatum, Frontier
• Jazmin Torres, Shafter
• Ellie Waguespack, Garces
Honorable mention
• Angel Bautista, Foothill
• Kallie Bozarth, Frontier
• Nicole Chavez, Shafter
• Chambree Delcid, Centennial
• Maddie Edwards, Highland
• Raeanna Garcia, Liberty
• Natalie Herrera, Shafter
• Lucia Jano, Highland
• Zoe McKillop, Frontier
• Kayelin Lebo, Stockdale
• Gigi Mancilla, Independence
• Jasmine Reyes, Independence
• Emily Robles, Liberty
• Kya Rodrigues, Independence
• Alyna Ruiz, BCHS
• Jasmine Westberry, Foothill