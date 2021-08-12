You have permission to edit this article.
2021 BVarsity All-Area softball team

Highland pitcher Briana Solis.

Players of the year

Marissa Campos and Briana Solis, Highland: The Scots' run to a Southern California Regional Division IV title had plenty of heroes, but none greater than senior third baseman Marissa Campos, who hit a team-high .508 with three home runs and 26 RBIs, and junior pitcher Briana Solis, who was 9-1 with a 1.18 ERA and also batted .417 with 17 RBIs.

Coach of the year

Jackie Puente, Highland

First team

Kellcie Adams

Frontier, sr., Catcher

Stellar defensive backstop batted .352.

Adriana Casallas

Centennial, fr., Second baseman

Batted .531, voted Golden Hawks’ team MVP.

Alexia Castro

Highland, jr., Shortstop

Batted .500 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.

Nataly Espinoza

Shafter, sr., Pitcher/utility

Was 6-0 with a 2.29 ERA and batted .571.

Noelani Espiritu

Chavez, soph., Shortstop

Batted .470 with three home runs and 27 RBIs.

Jasmine Gorman

Garces, sr., Second baseman

Rams’ leadoff hitter hit .460 with 30 steals.

Aariana Harrison

Stockdale, soph., Outfielder

Speedster batted .600 with 16 stolen bases.

Presley Hosick

Liberty, jr., Pitcher/outfielder

Batted .508 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Mandy Lazaro

BCHS, jr., Second baseman

Batted .545 with four home runs and 21 RBIs.

Breanna Marquez

Frontier, jr., Outfielder

Batted .400 with 24 hits and 15 stolen bases.

Jasmine Mendoza

Foothill, sr., Shortstop

Helped the Trojans to a 12-7 record this year.

Alicia Pompa

Shafter, sr., Shortstop

Batted .523 with 20 RBIs; fielding pct. was .903.

Rylee Price

Independence, sr., Shortstop

Batted .690 with 27 extra-base hits and 67 RBIs.

Connie Ramirez

Foothill, jr., Center fielder

One of team’s most reliable hitters and fielders.

Brooklyn Reed

BCHS, jr., Catcher/outfielder

Batted .392 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

Lexi Rolin

Stockdale, jr., Shortstop

Batted .413 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Anika Romo

Independence, sr., First baseman

Batted .552 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

Sadie Salas

Highland, soph., Second baseman

Batted .462 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.

Britney Sanchez

Independence, sr., Catcher/infielder

Batted .508 and won team’s best defense award.

Angie Silva

Garces, soph., Catcher

Hit .381 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

Arianna Silva

Garces, sr., Pitcher

Was 12-3 with a2.54 ERA, had a no-hitter.

Jayline Sloss

Liberty, sr., Pitcher

Was 14-1 with 160 strikeouts and two no-hitters.

Kadyn Smith

BCHS, Pitcher

Batted .465 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

Shelbie Valencia

Liberty, sr., Shortstop

Batted .540 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Paris Williamson

Centennial, sr., Pitcher

Had a 1.87, pitched 101 of team’s 137 innings.

Second team

• Brenna Acosta, Kern Valley

• Serenity Angulo, Shafter

• Brylee Bramhall, Centennial

• Isela Castro Garcia, Shafter

• Cammy Chavez, Independence,

• Carlie Cheek, Garces

• Nikki Enriquez, Liberty

• Savannah Figueroa, Independence

• Chloe Garcia, Highland

• Angelica Gomez, Foothill

• Lindsay Hardin, Stockdale

• Ryleigh Harrison, Independence

• Emily Hernandez, Highland

• Jordan Hernandez Schafer, Foothill

• Kimberly Jackson, Foothill

• Kami Lopez, Garces

• Mariyah Montoya, Highland

• Hannah Mosesian, Centennial

• Sarai Ozuna, Chavez

• Jennifer Padilla, Highland

• Gyselle Salinas, Frontier

• Jullian Sanchez, Stockdale

• Lauryn Serda, Liberty

• Makayla Snyder, Liberty

• Taylor Tatum, Frontier

• Jazmin Torres, Shafter

• Ellie Waguespack, Garces

Honorable mention

• Angel Bautista, Foothill

• Kallie Bozarth, Frontier

• Nicole Chavez, Shafter

• Chambree Delcid, Centennial

• Maddie Edwards, Highland

• Raeanna Garcia, Liberty

• Natalie Herrera, Shafter

• Lucia Jano, Highland

• Zoe McKillop, Frontier

• Kayelin Lebo, Stockdale

• Gigi Mancilla, Independence

• Jasmine Reyes, Independence

• Emily Robles, Liberty

• Kya Rodrigues, Independence

• Alyna Ruiz, BCHS

• Jasmine Westberry, Foothill

