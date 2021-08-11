2021 BVarsity All-Area girls track and field team
Athlete of the year
Faith Bender, Liberty, senior: Bender completed one of the most dominant seasons, recovering from a serious back problem to win the Central Section title in the discus. She also won the South Area meet in the shot put. Bender followed up her title with first-place finishes in the discus at the unofficial California State Track and Field championships and The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike. Her discus throw of 173-9 at the state meet was the top high school mark in the nation this year.
Coach of the year
Ryan Renz, Liberty
First team
Mia Molton
Bakersfield, jr.
Finished second in the 100 (12.08) and helped the 4x100 relay team place sixth at the Central Section championships. Won the SWYL title in the 200 (25.79)
Riley Davis
Centennial, sr.
Won the SWYL title in the high jump (5-1), was second at the South Area meet (4-10) and finished fourth at the Central Section championships (5-1).
Emma Fredrick
Liberty, soph.
Was fifth in the triple jump (33-5) and 11th in the long jump (16-4.75) at the Central Section championships. Won the high jump at the South Area meet (4-10).
Jaztyn Greer
Stockdale, sr.
Was eighth in the 110 (15.94) and 300 (47.32) hurdles at the Central Section championships. Also ran in the 4x4 relay team that was sixth at the South Area meet.
Amelia Heisey
Frontier, so.
SWYL champion and second in the pole vault (9-6) at the South Area meet. Also helped her 4x100 relay team finish second in the area.
Julie Johnson
Highland, sr.
Was sixth in the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.58) at the Central Section championships. Finished second in the 110 hurdles at the South Area meet (16.03).
Isabella Rigby
Liberty, sr.
Finished second in the shot put (40-7) and discus at the Central Section championships (161-4). Also placed second in both events at the South Area meet.
Mia Torrecillas
Highland, fr.
Won the 1600 (5:09.05) and finished second in the 3200 (11:16.34)at the South Area meet. At section, she was 13th in the 1600 and 14th in the 3200.
Bella Turner
Liberty, fr.
Was fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.93) and helped her 4x4 relay team finish fourth at the Central Section championships. Was 13th in the 110 hurdles.
Rebecca Vanderpoel
Liberty, sr.
Won the 200 (25.69) at the South Area meet and was fourth in the 400 (58.51) at the Central Section championships. Helped 4x4 relay team-place fourth.
Second team
• Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, soph.
• Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, soph.
• Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, soph.
• Ariyah Ford, Bakersfield, jr.
• Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, jr.
• Madison Gomez, Frontier, jr.
• Tiana Grady, Independence, soph.
• Lianna Guerra, Highland, soph.
• Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, soph.
• Noelani Lutu, Centennial, sr.
• Neyda Martinez, Highland, sr.
• Trinity McLean, Independence, fr.
• Alyssa Mariscal, Liberty, jr.
• Paige Merickel, Highland, soph.
• Brynn Phillips, Liberty, jr.
• Kaleigh Ray, Frontier, sr.
• Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, fr.
• Samiyah Walker, Bakersfield, sr.
Honorable mention
Nicole Bridges, Liberty • Anigal Camps, Centennial • Reagan Cole, Frontier • Angelica Contreras, Golden Valley • Demari Diaz, McFarland • Jaylynn Dowden, Taft • Lily Fakrogha, Liberty • Cynthia Fletes, Independence • Julia Gamino, Liberty • Airam Garcia, Arvin • Yadira Garcia, McFarland • Andrea Garibaldo, Arvin • Kayli Gonzales, McFarland • Teanna Goodwin, Frontier • Ashlynn Grimes, Tehachapi • Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield • Cyan Haslip, Frontier • Ashley Herion, Tehachapi • Myli Level, Ridgeview • Yareli Lorenzano, Delano • Tania Mancilla, McFarland • Zalia Marquez, McFarland • Aubrey Olsen, Independence • Claire Shadduck, Tehachapi • Grace Shelton, Frontier • Eliza Stanley, Tehachapi • Channing Stewart, Bakersfield • Victoria Suarez, Independence • Crystal Thai, Centennial • Reese Tinsley, Centennial • Erilyn Toralba, Delano • Ismoni Valencia, Delano • Abigail Varner, Bakersfield • Jasmine Vasquez, Highland.