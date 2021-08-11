2021 BVarsity All-Area boys track and field team
Athlete of the year
Luis-Ramon Torres, Stockdale, senior: Torres capped an impressive senior season with a pair of victories at the Central Section championships. Torres posted personal records in winning the 110 (15.13) and 300 hurdles (39.89) at the section meet, and also place 10th in the 100-meter dash with a personal-best 11.07.
Coaches of the year
Dave Lonsinger and Tyus Thompson, Stockdale
First team
John Appleton
Frontier, soph.
Won the South Area meet in the long jump and was 13th at the Central Section championships. Also competed in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay team for the Titans.
Malik Bolton
BHS, jr.
Won the Southwest Yosemite League and South Area titles in the 400, and finished fourth at the Central Section championships (50.00).
Deon Brown
West, soph.
Won the South Area title in the triple jump (47-2) and finished fourth at the Central Section championships. Also competed in the long jump.
Grant Buckey
Liberty, soph.
Won the Southwest Yosemite League title in the discus, was third at the South Area meet and seventh at the Central Section championships.
Zach Buckey
Garces, sr.
Won the South Area title in the discus with a personal-best 190-0. Heading to Stanford on a football scholarship and did not compete in the section meet.
Nicholas Godbehere
Shafter, jr.
Had a personal-best 61-9.25 in the shot put, finishing first in 10 meets, including the Central Section championships. Was 12th at the Outdoor Nationals.
Ilan Katz
Taft, sr.
Finished fourth in the shot put and 16th in the discus at the Central Section championships. Was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus at the South Area meet.
Jason Oliver
Liberty, jr.
Finished second in the 110 and 300 hurdles at the SWYL finals and South Area qualifier. Placed third at the Central Section championships in the 110 hurdles.
Devon Sundgren
Shafter, jr.
Was seventh in the 100 with a personal-best time of 10.96 after winning the South Area title. He was fifth in the area in the 200.
Andrew Trottier
Liberty, jr.
Was second in the shot put and discus at the South Area meet, and had PR’d in placing third in the discus (168-9) and shot put (55-4.5) at the section meet.
Luke Wattenbarger
Liberty, jr.
Was second in the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the South Area meet. Finished sixth in the section in the triple jump with a personal-best 44-0.
Jacob Yagers
Highland, sr.
Had the Central Section’s sixth fastest time in the 1,600 and finished first in the event and third in the 3200 at the South Area meet.
Second team
• Cody Allen, Frontier, sr.
• Marcel Avery, South, jr.
• Braden Baptista, West, sr.
• Matthew Berry, Highland, sr.
• Brennan Clark, Frontier, sr.
• Isaac Fabelina, Frontier, jr.
• Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, soph.
• Matthew Hemingway, Bakersfield, sr.
• Evan Josephson, Centennial, jr.
• Jamel Davis, Liberty, fr.
• Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, soph.
• Ruben Lopez, Delano, sr.
• Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, soph.
• Jacob McNitt, Highland, sr.
• Grant Middlekauff, Liberty, jr.
• Tucker Monaco, Frontier, sr.
• Amandeep Momi, Frontier, jr.
• Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, jr.
• Austin Pratt, Liberty, jr.
• Tylin Rogers, Bakersfield, soph.
• Zephan Stevens, Highland, jr.
• Tyvone Wilkey-Burrell, Bakersfield, soph.
Honorable mention
Kelechi Anucha, Liberty • Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale • Andres Avelar, Frontier • Gavin Binning, Stockdale • Timothy Brown, Frontier • Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte • Jayden Cole, Shafter • Jaylen Cole, Shafter • Devon Dean, South • Jack Evans, Centennial • Isaiah Fabelina, Frontier • Jesus Figueroa, Shafter • EJ Flores, Frontier • Ricky Guzman, South • Elijah Hall, Highland • Yair Hernandez, McFarland • James Jones, South • Bryton King, Frontier • Walker Maino, Shafter • Matthew Medrano, Highland • Cristian Mendoza, Stockdale • Colby Miller, Shafter • Santiago Ontiveros, Delano • Keith Onyango, Stockdale • Wilfredo Perez, Mira Monte • Jose Perezchica, McFarland • Travis Plugge, Garces • Jarrell Rodgers, South • Rodrigo Rodriguez, McFarland • Darius Seals, South • Luis Solis, Mira Monte • Sean Sullivan, Stockdale • Elijah Toppila, Garces • Fabio Velasquez, Mira Monte • Trent Wade, Highland.