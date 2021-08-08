You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 BVarsity All-Area boys swimming and dive team

IMG-4078

Garces swimmer Rory Begin

 Courtesy of Garces Athletics

2021 All-Area boys swim and dive team

Swimmer of the year

Rory Begin, Garces, junior: Begin helped lead the Rams to a sixth-place finish at the Central Section championships. Begin finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.86) and third in the 100 freestyle (45.85) at the section meet, and also was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed fifth each at the event.

Diver of the year

Andre Reneau, Bakersfield, sr.: Reneau finished fourth at the Central Section Division II championships.

Coach of the year

Shelby Bayne, Garces

First team

Jairus Alora, Centennial, sr.: Alora finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 50 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships. He also helped his 200 medley relay team place fifth.

Bryce Bartels, Frontier, sr.: Bartels finished sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in te 50 freestyle at the Central Section Division II championships. He also helped Titans’ 200 medley relay team finish third.

Wyatt Greene, Centennial, so.: Greene placed 10th in the 500 freestlye at the Central Section championships and teamed with Jairus Alora, Dawson Hoff and Michael Villicano to finish fifth in the 200 medley relay.

Talan Hickman, BCHS, fr.: Hickman finished third in the 200 butterfly and ninth in the 200 IM at the Central Section Division I meet. He also helped the Eagles to a sixth-place finish in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Dawson Hoff, Centennial, jr.. Hoff finished sixth in the 100 backstroke at the Central Section Division I championships. He also helped the Golden Hawks’ 200 medley relay team place fifth.

Toby Jones, Garces, sr.: Finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 IM in helping team to a sixth-place finish at the section D-I meet. Also part of 200 and 400 free relay teams that were fifth.

Julian Moseley, Liberty, jr.: Moseley was sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 500 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships. He also competed helped the 400 free relay team finish seventh.

Enrique Preciado, Frontier, sr.: Preciado finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM at the Central Section Division II championships. He also helped 200 medley relay team finish third.

Jack Ritchie, BCHS, jr.: Tied for third in the 50 freestyle and also qualified for the final in the 100 free at the section D-I meet. Helped his team to a sixth-place finish in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Bryce Rodriguez, Tehachapi, jr.: Rodriguez finished third in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at the Central Section Division II championship to help Warriors to a ninth-place finish as a team.

Second team

Drew Davis, Liberty

Youseff Farouk, Stockdale

Presley Golling, Taft

Riley Gonzales Massie, Highland

Ethen Jeffries, Stockdale

George Rice, Garces

Dayne Sauter, Bakersfield

Drew Urmston, Liberty

Michael Villicano, Centennial

Lucas Wright, Stockdale

Honorable mention

Josh Bell, Independence

Henry Blodorn, Stockdale

Andrew Davila, Wasco

Mason Davis, BakersfieldChristian

Ethan Frias, Frontier

Zane Gabriel, Stockdale

Brendan Gratt, Taft

Chase Gratt, Taft

Adam Gregory, Garces

Eli Haushalter, Bakersfield

Peter Hay, Bakersfield Christian

Jay Hill, Stockdale

Emiliano Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian

Jaden Nguyen, Stockdale

Joe Ohanessian, Liberty

Tyler Regan, Tehachapi

Ryan Roberson, Frontier

Noah Schetzler, Frontier

Nathan Seaney, Liberty

Robert Smith, Frontier

Matthew St. Claire, Garces

Skyler Sutherland, Taft

Jakob Thompson, Bakersfield

Matthew Velasquez, Bakersfield Christian

Coronavirus Cases