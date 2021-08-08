2021 BVarsity All-Area boys swimming and dive team

2021 All-Area boys swim and dive team
Swimmer of the year
Rory Begin, Garces, junior: Begin helped lead the Rams to a sixth-place finish at the Central Section championships. Begin finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.86) and third in the 100 freestyle (45.85) at the section meet, and also was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed fifth each at the event.
Diver of the year
Andre Reneau, Bakersfield, sr.: Reneau finished fourth at the Central Section Division II championships.
Coach of the year
Shelby Bayne, Garces
First team
Jairus Alora, Centennial, sr.: Alora finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 50 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships. He also helped his 200 medley relay team place fifth.
Bryce Bartels, Frontier, sr.: Bartels finished sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in te 50 freestyle at the Central Section Division II championships. He also helped Titans’ 200 medley relay team finish third.
Wyatt Greene, Centennial, so.: Greene placed 10th in the 500 freestlye at the Central Section championships and teamed with Jairus Alora, Dawson Hoff and Michael Villicano to finish fifth in the 200 medley relay.
Talan Hickman, BCHS, fr.: Hickman finished third in the 200 butterfly and ninth in the 200 IM at the Central Section Division I meet. He also helped the Eagles to a sixth-place finish in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Dawson Hoff, Centennial, jr.. Hoff finished sixth in the 100 backstroke at the Central Section Division I championships. He also helped the Golden Hawks’ 200 medley relay team place fifth.
Toby Jones, Garces, sr.: Finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 IM in helping team to a sixth-place finish at the section D-I meet. Also part of 200 and 400 free relay teams that were fifth.
Julian Moseley, Liberty, jr.: Moseley was sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 500 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships. He also competed helped the 400 free relay team finish seventh.
Enrique Preciado, Frontier, sr.: Preciado finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM at the Central Section Division II championships. He also helped 200 medley relay team finish third.
Jack Ritchie, BCHS, jr.: Tied for third in the 50 freestyle and also qualified for the final in the 100 free at the section D-I meet. Helped his team to a sixth-place finish in the 200 and 400 free relays.
Bryce Rodriguez, Tehachapi, jr.: Rodriguez finished third in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at the Central Section Division II championship to help Warriors to a ninth-place finish as a team.
Second team
Drew Davis, Liberty
Youseff Farouk, Stockdale
Presley Golling, Taft
Riley Gonzales Massie, Highland
Ethen Jeffries, Stockdale
George Rice, Garces
Dayne Sauter, Bakersfield
Drew Urmston, Liberty
Michael Villicano, Centennial
Lucas Wright, Stockdale
Honorable mention
Josh Bell, Independence
Henry Blodorn, Stockdale
Andrew Davila, Wasco
Mason Davis, BakersfieldChristian
Ethan Frias, Frontier
Zane Gabriel, Stockdale
Brendan Gratt, Taft
Chase Gratt, Taft
Adam Gregory, Garces
Eli Haushalter, Bakersfield
Peter Hay, Bakersfield Christian
Jay Hill, Stockdale
Emiliano Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian
Jaden Nguyen, Stockdale
Joe Ohanessian, Liberty
Tyler Regan, Tehachapi
Ryan Roberson, Frontier
Noah Schetzler, Frontier
Nathan Seaney, Liberty
Robert Smith, Frontier
Matthew St. Claire, Garces
Skyler Sutherland, Taft
Jakob Thompson, Bakersfield
Matthew Velasquez, Bakersfield Christian