2021 BVarsity All-Area boys golf team

2021 All-Area Boys golf team
Player of the year
Adam Duncan, Liberty, senior: Duncan closed out a fantastic high school career, finishing tied for 15th with an even-par 72 at the CIF Southern California Regional Golf Championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on June 15. The solid showing followed a 73 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament and a third-place finish at the Southern Section tournament earlier in the month. At the SoCal Regional, Duncan’s consistent day included 13 pars, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. He started playing with two pars, then birdied the third, a 440-yard par 4, to temporarily move to 1-under for the tournament. A two-time All-Area first-team selection, Duncan was was fourth in the SWYL (75.43) and shot a 73 at section championships in 2019.
Coaches of the year
Kirk Bowyer, Liberty; Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
First team
Jacob Borda, Liberty, junior: Borda shot a 78 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament to help his team qualify for the Central Section Championships. He shot an 88 at section as the Patriots finished eighth.
David Chhuon Chan, Stockdale, junior: Chan finished one shot out of a first-place tie at the South Yosemite Conference tournament with a 74, then qualified for the SoCal Regionals with a 77 at the Central Section Championship tournament.
Spencer Cole, Taft, senior: Cole qualified for the Central Section Championships with a 75 at the South Area tournament. He shot an 86 at section to finish 10th among local competitors.
Akhil Gorla, Stockdale, junior: Gorla shot a 5-over par 77 to finish tied for 64th at the SoCal Regionals. He had a 76 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament to help the Mustangs reach the Central Section Championships. He shot a 76 there, as well.
Braden Guerrero, Foothill, junior: Guerrero narrowly missed qualifying for the SoCal Regionals with a 79 at the Central Section tournament. He tied for the low round with two others at the South Yosemite Conference tournament with a 73 and scored a 78 at the South Area meet.
Pierre Idolyantes, Stockdale, junior: Idolyantes shot an 86 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament, helping the Mustangs qualify for the Central Section Championships. He tied for seventh among locals with an 84 at the section tournament.
Madav Raja, Highland, senior: Raja was in position to post the lowest score among locals at the SoCal Regionals. But he bogeyed the final two holes to finish one shot behind Duncan with a 73, and tied for 21st overall. He fired a 75 at the SYC and area and a 76 at the section tournament.
Giancarlo Sacco, Garces, senior: Sacco finished fifth among local golfers at the Central Section Championships with an 82 after scoring a 73 to qualify at the South Area tournament. He tied for the low round with two others at the South Yosemite Conference tournament with a 73.
Second team
John Beck, Stockdale
Bryan Deck, Independence
Randall Giumarra, Garces
Ryan James, Liberty
Jaxon Ochoa, liberty
Augustus Page, Frontier
Landon Simpson, Stockdale
Aidan Sorci, Garces
Russell Sprague, Centennial
Honorable mention
Isaac Boschini, Centennial
Mark Brown, Stockdale
Dylan Hale, Liberty
Nathan Hallum, Highland
Andrew Johnson, Highland
Cameron Keene, Stockdale;
Michael Kilmer, Highland
Aaron Millwee, Shafter
Alex Phadungmartoraku, Independence
Brady Ruffner, Highland
Evan Sidhu, Independence
Brady Schuler, Liberty
Tyler Smith, Centennial
Caleb Wilson, Shafter.