2021 BVarsity All-Area baseball team

Jacob Gutierrez

 Photo by Josiah Valenzuela

Player of the year

Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview, junior: Gutierrez did about everything imaginable to lead the Wolf Pack to the SoCal Regional D-IV championship. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA. At the plate, he hit .385 with three home runs, including a grand slam in the regional title game.

Coaches of the year

Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview and Tony Mills, Liberty

First team

Hudson Barrett

Frontier, jr., Pitcher

Was 4-3 with a 2.17 ERA, batted .535 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Braydon Carlon

Highland, jr., Outfielder

Batted .513 with 12 RBIs and five doubles and 15 runs scored.

Austin Charles

Stockdale, jr., Shortstop

Batted .339 with three home runs 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Evan Cloyd

BCHS, jr., Third baseman

Batted .500 with a home run, 13 doubles, three triples and 40 RBIs.

Cutter Coffey

Liberty, jr., Shortstop

Batted .479 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in just 21 games.

Alejandro Garcia

Highland, soph., Second baseman

Batted .429 with 17 RBIs, eight doubles and 29 runs scored.

Holden Garcia

Stockdale, jr., Pitcher

Was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA, also hit .324 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Kaleb Hay

Liberty, sr., Pitcher

Was 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA, also batted .320 with five home runs, 17 RBIs.

Spencer Jenkins

Centennial, sr., Outfielder

Batted. 410 with four home runs, three doubles and 21 RBIs.

Jack Kaiser

Stockdale, sr., Utility

Batted .431 with three home runs, five doubles and 15 RBIs.

Kory Likens

Centennial, sr., Outfielder

Batted .526 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Jordan Mora

Centennial, so., Pitcher

Was 6-3 with a 2.02 ERA, with a no-hitter against Ridgeview.

Jordan Neal

Stockdale, sr., Catcher

Batted .453 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven doubles.

Isaiah Moreno

Arvin, jr., Second baseman

Batted .433 with a home run, 21 RBIs, five doubles and 31 runs scored.

Julian Orozco

Kennedy, soph., Pitcher/OF

Was 5-0 with a 0.95 ERA and batted .487 with three doubles, 11 RBIs.

Brady Reynolds

Liberty, soph., Catcher

Batted .371 with five home runs, 24 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Francisco Ruiz

Kennedy, sr., Utility

Batted .521 with four doubles and seven RBIs and 27 runs scored.

Jacob Tobias

Liberty, sr., Third baseman

Batted .365 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in just 22 games.

Lloyd Tinoco

Arvin, jr., Shortstop/Pitcher

Was 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA and hit .379 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.

Toby Twist

BCHS, so., Pitcher

Before an arm injury, was 5-0 with a 0.39 ERA and hit .537 with 22 RBIs.

Second team

• Jesus Aguilar, Arvin

• AJ Cleveland, Highland

• Kaleb Dickey, Liberty

• Adam Enyart, Stockdale

• Nick Fabelina, Arvin

• Ryan Featherston, Stockdale

• Markus Fleischer, Frontier

• Tanner Forbus, Centennial

• Derek Garza, Highland

• Cooper Gerecke, Liberty

• Spencer Hansen, Kern Valley

• Manny Herrera, Bakersfield Christian

• Cassey Jasso Jr., Kennedy

• Ryan Morales, Highland

• Liam O’Reilly, Garces

• Wyatt Parsons, Bakersfield

• Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale

• Tim Ruiz, Centennial

• Dylan Smith, Frontier

• Kaden Solf, Centennial

• Edwin Solis, Shafter

• Adolph Sykes, Stockdale

• Brady Torrigiani, Liberty

• Drew Townson, Centennial

• Ethan Trejo, Ridgeview

• Jesus Villalobos, Ridgeview

Honorable mention

• Joeph Alatorre, Ridgeview • Matt Arismendez, Shafter • Miguel Barraza, Kennedy • Richard Berg, Frontier • Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy • Noah Delgado, Foothill • Branton Dickey, Bakersfield Christian • Brendan Dominguez, Frontier • Dominic Dominguez, Kennedy • Luis Fuentes, Liberty • Orlando Guerra, Arvin • Joseph Gutierrez, Garces • Trenton Hernandez, Centennial • Jonathan Leal, Frontier • Owen May, Liberty • Mikey Mendoza, Foothill • Ever Murguia, Kennedy • Antonio Nunez, Ridgeview • Ryan Redstone, Centennial • Adan Rivera, Ridgeview • Luke Rodriguez, Shafter • TJ Sanders, Kern Valley • Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy • Drew Short, Ridgeview • Brock Slikker, Liberty • Darrion Smith, Kennedy • Jason Smith, Garces • Tyler Strange, Kern Valley • Manuel Valeta, Highland • Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier.

