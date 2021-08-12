2021 BVarsity All-Area baseball team
Player of the year
Jacob Gutierrez, Ridgeview, junior: Gutierrez did about everything imaginable to lead the Wolf Pack to the SoCal Regional D-IV championship. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA. At the plate, he hit .385 with three home runs, including a grand slam in the regional title game.
Coaches of the year
Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview and Tony Mills, Liberty
First team
Hudson Barrett
Frontier, jr., Pitcher
Was 4-3 with a 2.17 ERA, batted .535 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.
Braydon Carlon
Highland, jr., Outfielder
Batted .513 with 12 RBIs and five doubles and 15 runs scored.
Austin Charles
Stockdale, jr., Shortstop
Batted .339 with three home runs 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Evan Cloyd
BCHS, jr., Third baseman
Batted .500 with a home run, 13 doubles, three triples and 40 RBIs.
Cutter Coffey
Liberty, jr., Shortstop
Batted .479 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in just 21 games.
Alejandro Garcia
Highland, soph., Second baseman
Batted .429 with 17 RBIs, eight doubles and 29 runs scored.
Holden Garcia
Stockdale, jr., Pitcher
Was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA, also hit .324 with four home runs and eight RBIs.
Kaleb Hay
Liberty, sr., Pitcher
Was 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA, also batted .320 with five home runs, 17 RBIs.
Spencer Jenkins
Centennial, sr., Outfielder
Batted. 410 with four home runs, three doubles and 21 RBIs.
Jack Kaiser
Stockdale, sr., Utility
Batted .431 with three home runs, five doubles and 15 RBIs.
Kory Likens
Centennial, sr., Outfielder
Batted .526 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 29 RBIs.
Jordan Mora
Centennial, so., Pitcher
Was 6-3 with a 2.02 ERA, with a no-hitter against Ridgeview.
Jordan Neal
Stockdale, sr., Catcher
Batted .453 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven doubles.
Isaiah Moreno
Arvin, jr., Second baseman
Batted .433 with a home run, 21 RBIs, five doubles and 31 runs scored.
Julian Orozco
Kennedy, soph., Pitcher/OF
Was 5-0 with a 0.95 ERA and batted .487 with three doubles, 11 RBIs.
Brady Reynolds
Liberty, soph., Catcher
Batted .371 with five home runs, 24 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Francisco Ruiz
Kennedy, sr., Utility
Batted .521 with four doubles and seven RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Jacob Tobias
Liberty, sr., Third baseman
Batted .365 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in just 22 games.
Lloyd Tinoco
Arvin, jr., Shortstop/Pitcher
Was 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA and hit .379 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Toby Twist
BCHS, so., Pitcher
Before an arm injury, was 5-0 with a 0.39 ERA and hit .537 with 22 RBIs.
Second team
• Jesus Aguilar, Arvin
• AJ Cleveland, Highland
• Kaleb Dickey, Liberty
• Adam Enyart, Stockdale
• Nick Fabelina, Arvin
• Ryan Featherston, Stockdale
• Markus Fleischer, Frontier
• Tanner Forbus, Centennial
• Derek Garza, Highland
• Cooper Gerecke, Liberty
• Spencer Hansen, Kern Valley
• Manny Herrera, Bakersfield Christian
• Cassey Jasso Jr., Kennedy
• Ryan Morales, Highland
• Liam O’Reilly, Garces
• Wyatt Parsons, Bakersfield
• Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale
• Tim Ruiz, Centennial
• Dylan Smith, Frontier
• Kaden Solf, Centennial
• Edwin Solis, Shafter
• Adolph Sykes, Stockdale
• Brady Torrigiani, Liberty
• Drew Townson, Centennial
• Ethan Trejo, Ridgeview
• Jesus Villalobos, Ridgeview
Honorable mention
• Joeph Alatorre, Ridgeview • Matt Arismendez, Shafter • Miguel Barraza, Kennedy • Richard Berg, Frontier • Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy • Noah Delgado, Foothill • Branton Dickey, Bakersfield Christian • Brendan Dominguez, Frontier • Dominic Dominguez, Kennedy • Luis Fuentes, Liberty • Orlando Guerra, Arvin • Joseph Gutierrez, Garces • Trenton Hernandez, Centennial • Jonathan Leal, Frontier • Owen May, Liberty • Mikey Mendoza, Foothill • Ever Murguia, Kennedy • Antonio Nunez, Ridgeview • Ryan Redstone, Centennial • Adan Rivera, Ridgeview • Luke Rodriguez, Shafter • TJ Sanders, Kern Valley • Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy • Drew Short, Ridgeview • Brock Slikker, Liberty • Darrion Smith, Kennedy • Jason Smith, Garces • Tyler Strange, Kern Valley • Manuel Valeta, Highland • Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier.