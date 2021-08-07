You have permission to edit this article.
2021 All-Area boys tennis team

Centennial's Brett Yackovich, seen here during the South Area Tournament, helped lead the Golden Hawks to a Division II Central Section Championship..

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Singles player of the year

Brett Yackovich, Centennial, junior: Yackovich helped lead the Golden Hawks to their first Central Section boys tennis championship since 1999 after sweeping top-seeded Reedley-Immanuel in the Division II final. Yackovich finished runner-up in the section individual singles championships after capturing the Southwest Yosemite League title with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Liberty’s Sage Nguyen. He was 20-2 in singles play for the season.

Doubles team of the year

Bradley Campoy and Heman Wahi, Liberty: Sophomore Campoy and senior Wahi captured the Southwest Yosemite League title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Central Section playoffs.

Coaches of the year

Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial

First team

Ryan Bashirtash, BCHS, soph.: Bashirtash finished third in the Central Section, defeating Liberty’s Sage Nguyen in a thrilling third-place match, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. He lost in the section semifinals to eventualy champion Vraj Patel of Clovis East.

Sunny Choi, Stockdale, sr.: Choi was the third seed for the SWYL finals, but was upset in the quarterfinals. He lost in the final round of the South Area tournament to Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash.

CJ Gimena, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 2 player finished 14-5 in singles, 5-0 in doubles play. He was fourth in the Southwest Yosemite League in singles and lost in the final round of the South Area tournament.

Derek Klopstein, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 3 player was 13-1 in singles and 10-5 in doubles, teaming with Max Geissel to finish second in the SWYL. He was undefeated in the area and reached second round in Central Section.

Thomas Lehman, Liberty, jr.: Entering as the No. 6 seed, Lehman upset No. 3 Sunny Choi of Stockdale in the SWYL quarterfinals and qualified for the Central Section playoffs with a victory over Centennial’s CJ Gimena at the South Area meet.

Sage Nguyen, Liberty, sr.: Nguyen lost to Centennial’s Brett Yackovich in the SWYL final and Central Section semifinals. He finished fourth in section, losing to BCHS’s Ryan Bashirtash in a three-set marathon in the third-place match.

Honorable mention

Patrick Blaine, Garces

Braedon Burrow, Centennial

Daniel Chong, Centennial

Xavier Cibrian, Chavez

Jacob Cove, Liberty

Nikil Datta, Chavez

Luis Delgadillo, Arvin

Nico Fanucchi, Garces

Eduardo garcia, golden valley

Max Geissel, Centennial

Snehal Kumar, Liberty

Miguel Robles, Highland

Louis Rocha, Golden Valley

Juan Sanchez, golden Valley

Sanat Sharma, Stockdale

Avya Shukla, Stockdale

Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview

Israel Villegas, golden valley

Danilo Zapata, Independence

