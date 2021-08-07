2021 All-area boys tennis team
Singles player of the year
Brett Yackovich, Centennial, junior: Yackovich helped lead the Golden Hawks to their first Central Section boys tennis championship since 1999 after sweeping top-seeded Reedley-Immanuel in the Division II final. Yackovich finished runner-up in the section individual singles championships after capturing the Southwest Yosemite League title with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Liberty’s Sage Nguyen. He was 20-2 in singles play for the season.
Doubles team of the year
Bradley Campoy and Heman Wahi, Liberty: Sophomore Campoy and senior Wahi captured the Southwest Yosemite League title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Central Section playoffs.
Coaches of the year
Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial
First team
Ryan Bashirtash, BCHS, soph.: Bashirtash finished third in the Central Section, defeating Liberty’s Sage Nguyen in a thrilling third-place match, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. He lost in the section semifinals to eventualy champion Vraj Patel of Clovis East.
Sunny Choi, Stockdale, sr.: Choi was the third seed for the SWYL finals, but was upset in the quarterfinals. He lost in the final round of the South Area tournament to Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash.
CJ Gimena, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 2 player finished 14-5 in singles, 5-0 in doubles play. He was fourth in the Southwest Yosemite League in singles and lost in the final round of the South Area tournament.
Derek Klopstein, Centennial, sr.: Golden Hawks’ No. 3 player was 13-1 in singles and 10-5 in doubles, teaming with Max Geissel to finish second in the SWYL. He was undefeated in the area and reached second round in Central Section.
Thomas Lehman, Liberty, jr.: Entering as the No. 6 seed, Lehman upset No. 3 Sunny Choi of Stockdale in the SWYL quarterfinals and qualified for the Central Section playoffs with a victory over Centennial’s CJ Gimena at the South Area meet.
Sage Nguyen, Liberty, sr.: Nguyen lost to Centennial’s Brett Yackovich in the SWYL final and Central Section semifinals. He finished fourth in section, losing to BCHS’s Ryan Bashirtash in a three-set marathon in the third-place match.
Honorable mention
Patrick Blaine, Garces
Braedon Burrow, Centennial
Daniel Chong, Centennial
Xavier Cibrian, Chavez
Jacob Cove, Liberty
Nikil Datta, Chavez
Luis Delgadillo, Arvin
Nico Fanucchi, Garces
Eduardo garcia, golden valley
Max Geissel, Centennial
Snehal Kumar, Liberty
Miguel Robles, Highland
Louis Rocha, Golden Valley
Juan Sanchez, golden Valley
Sanat Sharma, Stockdale
Avya Shukla, Stockdale
Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview
Israel Villegas, golden valley
Danilo Zapata, Independence