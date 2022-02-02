2021-22 Varsity All-Area Girls Cross Country team
Runner of the year
Mia Torrecillas, Highland, sophomore: Led the Scots to the Central Section title by winning the Division III race in 18:24.2 and finished seventh at the state championships in 18:10.2. Prior to the state meet, she won nine or her 11 races, finishing runner-up in the other two.
Other nominees: Nicole Bridges, Liberty; Lianna Guerra, Highland.
Coach of the year
Rick Hitchcock, Highland: Guided the Scots to the Central Section Division III championship.
Other nominees: Omar Garcia, Wasco; Nicole Nelson and Ray Mooney, Frontier; Bill Parviainen, Independence; Kathryn Vanderpoel, Liberty.
First team
Maddie Baytosh, Centennial, senior: Finished second in the SWYL finals and had the fourth best time of all area runners at the Central Section championships.
Nicole Bridges, Liberty, sophomore: Won eight races, including the SWYL championships and finished seventh in the section D-II meet with the area’s third-fastest time.
Julia Gamino, Liberty, senior: Had five top-10 finishes this season and had the eighth best time among area runners at the Central Section Championships.
Madison Gomez, Frontier, senior: Finished third in both SWYL meets, fourth at the league finals and had the sixth fastest time among area runners at the section meet.
Lianna Guerra, Highland, junior: Finished in top-2 in 13 events this season, placing second at the section championships and 14th at the state meet.
Kaitlyn Lavarias, Stockdale, senior: Placed in the top-5 at both SWYL meet, was eighth at the league final and had the ninth fastest time among locals at the section championships.
Trinity McLean, Independence, sophomore: Placed in the top-5 11 times this season, was third in section D-III and PR’d with a 19:34.1 at the state championships.
Ella Parks, Bakersfield, senior: Had a personal-best 19:48.8 in finishing sixth at the SWYL final and finished with the 10th-best time at the section championships among area runners.
Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, sophomore: Was third at the SWYL final with a personal-record 19:20.6 and had the seventh fastest time at the section championships.
Second team
Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, sophomore
Leslie Aquino, East, sophomore
Elena Salazar, Independence, junior
Anicia Carrillo, Ridgeview, junior
Demari Diaz, McFarland, sophomore
Nicole Garcia, Bakersfield, junior
Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, junior
Hailey Hirtz, Frontier, sophomore
Isabel Horaska, Liberty, junior
Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, junior
Ruthanne Middlekauf, Liberty, sophomore
Avery Ontiveros, Stockdale, senior
Priscilla Raya, Wasco, sophomore
Jaysi Reyes, Frontier, junior
Alyssa Rodriguez, Frontier, junior
Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, senior
Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, sophomore
Victoria Suarez, Independence, senior
Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, sophomore
Abby Trujillo, Frontier, sophomore
Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, sophomore
Honorable mention
Mikaela Chapman, Garces, senior
Nyli Greer, Stockdale, junior
Jossilynn Harris, Stockdale, junior
Maya Katz, Taft, sophomore
Lesslie Mireles, Highland, sophomore
Elizabeth Rivera, Bakersfield, junior
Mone Rocha, Ridgeview, senior
Gianna Romanini, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Kyle Ruiz, Foothill, senior
Aislin Warkentin, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore