2021-22 Varsity All-Area Girls Cross Country team

Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas leads the pack en route a victory in the Wolf Pack Invitational at Hart Park.

 The Californian file

Runner of the year

Mia Torrecillas, Highland, sophomore: Led the Scots to the Central Section title by winning the Division III race in 18:24.2 and finished seventh at the state championships in 18:10.2. Prior to the state meet, she won nine or her 11 races, finishing runner-up in the other two.

Other nominees: Nicole Bridges, Liberty; Lianna Guerra, Highland.

Coach of the year

Rick Hitchcock, Highland: Guided the Scots to the Central Section Division III championship.

Other nominees: Omar Garcia, Wasco; Nicole Nelson and Ray Mooney, Frontier; Bill Parviainen, Independence; Kathryn Vanderpoel, Liberty.

First team

Maddie Baytosh, Centennial, senior: Finished second in the SWYL finals and had the fourth best time of all area runners at the Central Section championships.

Nicole Bridges, Liberty, sophomore: Won eight races, including the SWYL championships and finished seventh in the section D-II meet with the area’s third-fastest time.

Julia Gamino, Liberty, senior: Had five top-10 finishes this season and had the eighth best time among area runners at the Central Section Championships.

Madison Gomez, Frontier, senior: Finished third in both SWYL meets, fourth at the league finals and had the sixth fastest time among area runners at the section meet.

Lianna Guerra, Highland, junior: Finished in top-2 in 13 events this season, placing second at the section championships and 14th at the state meet.

Kaitlyn Lavarias, Stockdale, senior: Placed in the top-5 at both SWYL meet, was eighth at the league final and had the ninth fastest time among locals at the section championships.

Trinity McLean, Independence, sophomore: Placed in the top-5 11 times this season, was third in section D-III and PR’d with a 19:34.1 at the state championships.

Ella Parks, Bakersfield, senior: Had a personal-best 19:48.8 in finishing sixth at the SWYL final and finished with the 10th-best time at the section championships among area runners.

Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, sophomore: Was third at the SWYL final with a personal-record 19:20.6 and had the seventh fastest time at the section championships.

Second team

Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, sophomore

Leslie Aquino, East, sophomore

Elena Salazar, Independence, junior

Anicia Carrillo, Ridgeview, junior

Demari Diaz, McFarland, sophomore

Nicole Garcia, Bakersfield, junior

Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, junior

Hailey Hirtz, Frontier, sophomore

Isabel Horaska, Liberty, junior

Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, junior

Ruthanne Middlekauf, Liberty, sophomore

Avery Ontiveros, Stockdale, senior

Priscilla Raya, Wasco, sophomore

Jaysi Reyes, Frontier, junior

Alyssa Rodriguez, Frontier, junior

Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, senior

Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, sophomore

Victoria Suarez, Independence, senior

Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, sophomore

Abby Trujillo, Frontier, sophomore

Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, sophomore

Honorable mention

Mikaela Chapman, Garces, senior

Nyli Greer, Stockdale, junior

Jossilynn Harris, Stockdale, junior

Maya Katz, Taft, sophomore

Lesslie Mireles, Highland, sophomore

Elizabeth Rivera, Bakersfield, junior

Mone Rocha, Ridgeview, senior

Gianna Romanini, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

Kyle Ruiz, Foothill, senior

Aislin Warkentin, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

