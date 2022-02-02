2021-22 Varsity All-Area Boys Cross Country team
Runner of the year
Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior: Won the East Bakersfield Invitational and finished second at the SWYL meet. Ran the fastest time of any local runner in finishing 26th at the Central Section championships with a 16:18.66.
Other nominees: Nathanael Rodriguez, East.
Coach of the year
Jose Orozco, Bakersfield: Guided the Drillers to the SWYL title and a sixth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships.
Other nominees: Amador Ayon, McFarland; Nicole Nelson and Ray Mooney, Frontier; Ryan Olson, East.
First team
Andres Avelar, Frontier, senior: Won the first two SWYL meets, posting a personal-best 16:19.0 in the 5K at Hart Park on Sept. 29.
Fletcher Bank, Garces, senior: Finished second in the Wolf Pack and BC invitationals and posted a PR at the SWYL meet, finishing sixth in 16:40.6.
Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, junior: Won the Woodbridge Classic and finished in the top-5 in seven of his 11 races this season. Had the seventh fastest time at the section championships.
Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, Junior: Had a PR of 16:22.0 at the SWYL opener and had the fourth fastest time at the section championships (16:33.1).
Elias Lopez, Frontier, Senior: Had a PR of 16:34.1 at the CIF State championships and ninth among local runners at the section meet.
Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, freshman: Ran a personal-best 16:05.1 to place first at the SWYL finals and was third among area runners at the section championships.
Jacob Perez, Frontier, junior: Finished third in a OR of 16:14.1 at teh SWYL finals and was fifth among area runners at the section championships.
Nathanael Rodriguez, East, senior: Won 10 races, including the SEYL championship, and placed second at the Central Section Division II championships to qualify for the state meet.
Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, freshman: Had a PR of 16:51.0 at the Central Section championships, the sixth fastest time among area runners.
Second team
Arzin Anguino, Shafter, junior
Angel Casillas, Delano, senior
Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, senior
Noah Garza, Frontier, freshman
Hayden Herstad, Frontier, junior
Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, senior
Amir Maher, Stockdale, sophomore
Grant Middlekauf, Liberty, senior
Luke Miller, Liberty, senior
Jairo Ocampo, Liberty, senior
Henry Perezchica, McFarland, senior
Richard Rangel, Bakersfield, sophomore
Ethan Saiki, Liberty, junior
Jesus Salgado, Wasco, junior
Israel Stuebbe, Bakersfield, sophomore
Sean Sullivan, Stockdale, senior
Jaxon Sweet, Highland, sophomore
Aiden Taylor, East, senior
Jaden Tungate, Independence, sophomore
Cole Wells, Frontier, senior
Honorable mention
Alexis Aguilar, West, junior
Andres Alvarado, South, sophomore
Jhonathon Arambula, South, junior
Brady Butcher, Stockdale, junior
Cesar Cabral, Shafter, junior
Spencer Champlin, Centennial, senior
Jesus Cortez Ramos, Wasco, junior
Anthony Dunham, Stockdale, sophomore
Jose Flores, Tehachapi, senior
Angel Galvan, Mira Monte, senior
Edgar Gil, Arvin, freshman
Anthony Gonzalez, Foothill, sophomore
Alberto Guevara, Foothill, junior
Jayden Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior
Jessi Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior
Timothy Jordan, Independence, senior
Edward Khanna, Stockdale, sophomore
Jacob Lawrence, Wasco, sophomore
Manuel Lopez Vargas, Ridgeview, junior
Damian Lopez, Ridgeview, senior
Cesar Mendoza, Stockdale, sophomore
Conrad Meyer, Liberty, junior
Colby Miller, Stockdale, senior
Joey Miranda, McFarland, sophomore
Braden Mooney, Frontier, junior
Trenton Morgan, Ridgeview, junior
Francisco Nevarez, Foothill, junior
Ishmael Nungary, Foothill, junior
Jacob Nungary, Foothill, junior
Angel Ontiveros, McFarland, senior
Jose Perezchica, McFarland, senior
Isaiah Polanco, Liberty, junior
Raul Sahagun, Golden Valley, senior
Noah Stanley, Centennial, senior
Erick Torres, Mira Monte, senior
Logan Valdovinos, Frontier, senior