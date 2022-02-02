 Skip to main content
2021-22 Varsity All-Area Boys Cross Country team

Sergio Lizarraga

Bakersfield High runner Sergio Lizarraga heads toward the finish line en route a third-place finish in the Jim White McFarland USA Invitational cross country meet at McFarland High. 

 Ron Stapp / The Calfornian

Runner of the year

Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior: Won the East Bakersfield Invitational and finished second at the SWYL meet. Ran the fastest time of any local runner in finishing 26th at the Central Section championships with a 16:18.66.

Other nominees: Nathanael Rodriguez, East.

Coach of the year

Jose Orozco, Bakersfield: Guided the Drillers to the SWYL title and a sixth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships.

Other nominees: Amador Ayon, McFarland; Nicole Nelson and Ray Mooney, Frontier; Ryan Olson, East.

First team

Andres Avelar, Frontier, senior: Won the first two SWYL meets, posting a personal-best 16:19.0 in the 5K at Hart Park on Sept. 29.

Fletcher Bank, Garces, senior: Finished second in the Wolf Pack and BC invitationals and posted a PR at the SWYL meet, finishing sixth in 16:40.6.

Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, junior: Won the Woodbridge Classic and finished in the top-5 in seven of his 11 races this season. Had the seventh fastest time at the section championships.

Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, Junior: Had a PR of 16:22.0 at the SWYL opener and had the fourth fastest time at the section championships (16:33.1).

Elias Lopez, Frontier, Senior: Had a PR of 16:34.1 at the CIF State championships and ninth among local runners at the section meet.

Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, freshman: Ran a personal-best 16:05.1 to place first at the SWYL finals and was third among area runners at the section championships.

Jacob Perez, Frontier, junior: Finished third in a OR of 16:14.1 at teh SWYL finals and was fifth among area runners at the section championships.

Nathanael Rodriguez, East, senior: Won 10 races, including the SEYL championship, and placed second at the Central Section Division II championships to qualify for the state meet.

Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, freshman: Had a PR of 16:51.0 at the Central Section championships, the sixth fastest time among area runners.

Second team

Arzin Anguino, Shafter, junior

Angel Casillas, Delano, senior

Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, senior

Noah Garza, Frontier, freshman

Hayden Herstad, Frontier, junior

Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, senior

Amir Maher, Stockdale, sophomore

Grant Middlekauf, Liberty, senior

Luke Miller, Liberty, senior

Jairo Ocampo, Liberty, senior

Henry Perezchica, McFarland, senior

Richard Rangel, Bakersfield, sophomore

Ethan Saiki, Liberty, junior

Jesus Salgado, Wasco, junior

Israel Stuebbe, Bakersfield, sophomore

Sean Sullivan, Stockdale, senior

Jaxon Sweet, Highland, sophomore

Aiden Taylor, East, senior

Jaden Tungate, Independence, sophomore

Cole Wells, Frontier, senior

Honorable mention

Alexis Aguilar, West, junior

Andres Alvarado, South, sophomore

Jhonathon Arambula, South, junior

Brady Butcher, Stockdale, junior

Cesar Cabral, Shafter, junior

Spencer Champlin, Centennial, senior

Jesus Cortez Ramos, Wasco, junior

Anthony Dunham, Stockdale, sophomore

Jose Flores, Tehachapi, senior

Angel Galvan, Mira Monte, senior

Edgar Gil, Arvin, freshman

Anthony Gonzalez, Foothill, sophomore

Alberto Guevara, Foothill, junior

Jayden Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior

Jessi Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior

Timothy Jordan, Independence, senior

Edward Khanna, Stockdale, sophomore

Jacob Lawrence, Wasco, sophomore

Manuel Lopez Vargas, Ridgeview, junior

Damian Lopez, Ridgeview, senior

Cesar Mendoza, Stockdale, sophomore

Conrad Meyer, Liberty, junior

Colby Miller, Stockdale, senior

Joey Miranda, McFarland, sophomore

Braden Mooney, Frontier, junior

Trenton Morgan, Ridgeview, junior

Francisco Nevarez, Foothill, junior

Ishmael Nungary, Foothill, junior

Jacob Nungary, Foothill, junior

Angel Ontiveros, McFarland, senior

Jose Perezchica, McFarland, senior

Isaiah Polanco, Liberty, junior

Raul Sahagun, Golden Valley, senior

Noah Stanley, Centennial, senior

Erick Torres, Mira Monte, senior

Logan Valdovinos, Frontier, senior

