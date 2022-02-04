2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Volleyball team
Player of the year
Morgan Cole, Stockdale, senior, outside hitter: Southwest Yosemite League player of the year led the Mustangs with 563 kills and was second with 363 digs and 50 blocks, and added 51 aces to help her team capture its first section championship since 2004.
Other nominees: Leah Arellanes, Centennial; Laila Baameur, East; Mia D’Amato, Garces; Aubree Dees, Tehachapi; Ashley Herman, Bakersfield Christian.
Defensive player of the year
Paige Sentes, Liberty, junior: First-team all-SWYL player averaged three aces and 13.8 digs per game. First-year Patriots coach Morgan Dake says, “She is the glue to our defense and passes the majority of the court on SR. Without her, we do not beat any of the other top teams in town or in our section.”
Coach of the year
Johnitta Clemons, East: Led the Blades to their first league title and advanced to school’s first section final in her 13th season as coach.
Other nominees: Maria Collatz, Stockdale; Morgan Dake, Liberty; Elden Ramos, Chavez; Holly Russell, Centennial; Rachel Wulff, Garces.
First team
Leah Arellanes, Centennial, sr, S: First-team all-SWYL led the Golden Hawks in assists and helped her team to a second-place league finish.
Laila Baameur, East, sr, OH/RS: SEYL player of the year was a six-position player who was second in the section with 500 kills, and also had 87 aces and 407 digs.
Romi Cyrus, Liberty, sr, RS: First-team all-SWYL, she was a great out-of-system attacker, and averaged 5.6 kills per game with a hit percentage of 22.3.
Mia D’Amato, Garces, jr, MB: First-team all-SWYL middle blocker averaged a team-high 4.1 kills per set and was second on the team in digs.
Aubree Dees, Tehachapi, sr, S: SYL player of the year led the Warriors in kills, aces and assists, and was second in digs.
Kami Henderson, Stockdale, sr, OH/RS: First-team all-SWYL, led her team with 55 blocks and 69 aces, and was second in kills with 320.
Ashley Herman, Bakersfield Christian, sr, OH: First-team all-SYL outside hitter averaged a team-high 4.4 kills per set and was second on the team in digs.
Camryn Perdue, Liberty, jr, MB: First-team all-SWYL, was one of the most dominant middle blockers in town, a threat along the net blocking and attacking.
Nariah Prescott, Centennial, sr, OH: First-team all-SWYL outside hitter led the Golden Hawks with a team-high 3.6 kills per set and was second in digs, aces and blocks.
Nya Prescott, Centennial, sr, OH: First-team all-SWYL outside hitter was one of the team leaders in kills and blocks for the Golden Hawks.
Grace Witcher, Liberty, jr, OH: First team all-SWYL, she was a six rotation outside hitter, averaging 9.3 kills and 92. digs per game.
Stevie Yursik, Frontier, jr, OH: First-team all-SWYL outside hitter averaged a team-high 3.3 kills per set for the Titans this season.
Second team
Analisa Alexander, Centennial, senior
Kamryn Briggs, Liberty, junior
Kaitlyn Cisneros, East, senior
Jade Crawford, Independence, senior
Jaycie Demos, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Emily Dowden, North, junior
Niam Edralin, Independence, senior
Jade Felicidario, Liberty, senior
Taniyah Fletcher, Highland, senior
Brandi Flores, Arvin, junior
Kya Jones, Frontier, senior
Samara King, Chavez, senior
Allison Martin, Garces, senior
Michelle Orellana, Tehachapi, junior
Sophie Schonauer, Stockdale, sophomore
Brooke Shepherd, Frontier, senior
Third team
Josefina Beltran, Golden Valley
Brianna Bowyer, Bakersfield Christian
Breann Bracken, Taft
Alexa Castorena, West
Trinity Chavaria, East
Trista Diefenderfer, Tehachapi
Noelani Espiritu, Chavez
Emma Fredrick, Liberty
Jade Gonzalez, Taft
Taylor Henderson, Stockdale
Janae Hutson, Ridgeview
Danielle Mosqueda, Chavez
Bailee Otterness, North
Viena Perier, Stockdale
Riley Steele, North
Kayla Stephen, Bakersfield Christian
Honorable mention
Stephanie Alias, Highland Camila Amezcua, Golden Valley Grace Anderson, Centennial Rachel Arellano, Chavez, junior Jacqueline Ayala, Mira Monte Aailiyah Ayon, Arvin, junior Arianney Barrera, East, junior Maya Barron, Liberty, junior Aileen Baza, Arvin Mikaela Bidart, Bakersfield Christian Kaylynn Bolden, Independence Aspen Chang, Garces Abby Chester, Stockdale Grace Cobb, Wasco Sarah Cobb, Wasco Shanece Crystolibal, West Melody Cu, Kennedy Amber De La Cruz, Chavez Baylie Deckard, South Reese Dover, Bakersfield Christian Grace Ebling, North Madisen Edwards, Highland Rain Fajardo, Ridgeview Annika Fernandez, McFarland Hailey Fisher, North Jacenia Fuentes, Arvin, junior Jazmin Gallardo, Arvin, senior Emma Garcia, Highland Navejot Gill, Ridgeview Maritza Gonzalez Ortega, Highland Emily Gorospe, Chavez Amy Herman, Bakersfield Christian Natalie Herrera, Shafter Shannen Hill, McFarland Kielah Holmes, East Gabi Hunter, Wasco Talia Johnson, East Ty’jai Jones, Golden Valley Azariah Kayson, Foothill Kaidence Lehman, Tehachapi Dabria Lewis, Stockdale Annie Loken, Tehachapi Allison Lopez, Highland Akeelah Lucas, Kennedy Alexis Luna, Shafter Emma Machado, Garces Marie Madera, East, senior Emily Magana, Wasco Kaylee Mendez, Arvin, Cadence Mizener, Taft Allie Molhook, Centennial Brooklyn Moore, Bakersfield Katelyn Moore, Taft Abriana Naranjo, Independence Haylie Navarro, South Isabella Nunez, East, Crystal Paniagua, Kennedy Lucely Parra, Arvin Elizabeth Perez, Foothill Ashley Ramirez, Kennedy Naomi Roby, Golden Valley Halle Rodriguez, Liberty, Ashton Rogers, Liberty, Klowe Rogers, Golden Valley Samantha Rogers, Garces Sophia Rojo, South Kayleigh Rosales, Wasco Savannah Rosas, Foothill Sadie Salas, Highland Olivia Samaniego, McFarland Brittany Sandoval, Kennedy Mariah Sierra, North Campbell Snelling, Bakersfield Aileen Solis, Wasco Holly Stockwell, Liberty, Sutton Thompson, Frontier Mia Torigiani, Bakersfield Christian Madison Towes, Shafter Ariana Vega, Shafter Naomi Velez, Arvin Mia Veloria, Chavez, Chloe Weitling, Bakersfield Christian Leilani Zehana, Foothill Isabela Zavala, East.