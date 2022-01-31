2021-22 BVarsity All-Area girls water polo team
Co-Players of the year
Abby Schechter, Garces, junior: A dominant presence on both sides of the ball leading the team in goals and second in steals. Strong and understands the game a lot as a player that was with USA in Greece this summer before helping lead Garces to a undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals.
Logan Wimbish, Garces, senior: The Fresno State-bound senior was the captain for Garces. A dominant presence on both sides of the ball. She was second on the team in scoring and was the catalyst of the defense as the 2-meter defender and leader in steals. With a high-IQ for the game and was a major part of the success, helping to lead Garces to an undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals.
Other Nominees: Cailyn Armijo, Stockdale; Charlotte Champlin, Centennial; Lauren Duncan, Frontier; Sierrah Ferguson, Stockdale; Chloe Lingle, Liberty; Kirsten Munoz, Liberty.
Coach of the year
Art Medina, Centennial: Guided the Golden Hawks to a 14-4 record and into the Central Section Division III playoffs, where the team defeated Frontier in the opening round to post their first postseason victory in the school’s inaugural season.
Marc Urmston, Liberty: Led the Patriots to a 14-2 record and into the Central Section Division II playoffs in the program’s first season.
Other nominees: Eli Hamm, Bakersfield; Eric Marsh, Garces.
First team
Caelyn Armijo, Stockdale, sophomore: Coach Bill Ferguson says, “Is the definition of Stockdale pride and was an outstanding goalie for her first year of playing water polo. Her strength and determination in and out of the pool makes her an outstanding person and athlete.”
Rhyan Atkins, Centennial, sophomore: Coach Art Medina says, “She is a powerhouse player, whose ability has grown tremendously over the course of the season. Her strength on both offense and defense as well as her never-say-die attitude makes her a clutch player who can be counted on to make the pass or goal when it’s needed most.”
Sydney Butler, Bakersfield, senior: Coach Mark Brewer says, “She was the Drillers’ fastest swimmer and used that speed well, finishing second on the team in both Scoring and Steals.”
Charlotte Champlin, Centennial, senior: Coach Art Medina says, “A natural leader, one who leads from the front, she has the ability and experience to play any position and play it well. When the defense is pressing hard and the pressure is on, she stands firm and can manage to pass, score or drive with ease.”
Mikayla Dudley, Frontier, senior: Coach Mitchell Woolstenhulme says, “Led the team in scoring from the wing position where he situational awareness of the game, dedication to her team and commitment to excellence were evident to all who watched her play.”
Lauren Duncan, Frontier, senior: Coach Mitchell Woolstenhulme says, “As team captain and goalie, she worked tirelessly throughout the season to improve, not only her own game, but to improve the game of everyone around her.”
Sierrah Ferguson, Stockdale, sophomore: Coach Bill Ferguson says, “Controlled the game from start to finish. She has a presence in the pool that everyone recognizes during each and every game. Her strength allowed her to gain position and be a top scorer in the district and a competitive player outside our league.”
Audrey Franco-Hill, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "In her first year playing goalie, played spectacular and learned a new position during the season. Played her best in the NorCal semifinals at Arroyo Grande, forcing overtime against the eventual D-II regional champions."
Gianna Garcia, Garces, junior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "Gianna was a great defender. Was third on the team in assists and played on the right side of the pool. Has the speed to get counter goals and she played the 1 and the 6-spot on the 6-5 offense."
Gaby Guerrero, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "The first athlete off the bench for the Rams, who advanced to the D-I section semifinals and the CIF NorCal D-II quarterfinals. Plays with great energy and demeanor."
Mary King, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "A great shooter and plays great defense. Also filled in at goalie this season for the Rams and was integral in Garces going undefeated in league and advancing to the D-I playoff for first time in program history."
Chloe Lingle, Liberty, senior: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “Great leader of the team, a great scorer and good defender. She tied for the team high in goals scored.”
Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, junior: Coach Mark Brewer says, “She was a threat on both sides of the ball leading the Drillers not only in assists but also in steals.”
Genevieve McCarthy, Garces, junior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "Played 2-meters for Garces as a force at 2-meters with her strength and skills. An all-around player, was also fourth on the team in steals."
Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, sophomore: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “First year playing water polo and developed into an all-around player. Great defender, great athlete and developed into a good passer and scorer. Led team in steals and was top-3 in assists and goals scored.”
Isabella Negre, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "Utilizing her shooting when she was open, was a force on offense and defense for Garces as one of the fastest players in town."
Rylie Nikkel, Liberty, senior: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “Great athlete and a great scorer. Had a knack of being in the right place at the right time. Tied as top scorer on the team.”
Brooklyn Reed, Liberty, senior: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “She’s definitely the most valuable on our team. She has great hands, great instincts, and most importantly, the strongest arm on the team. As goalie, she kept us in every game, did not lose a game as starting goalie and was second on the team in assists. Her counter attack passes were always pinpoint, which led to many easy goals.”
Ellie Urmston, Frontier, senior: Coach Mitchell Woolstenhulme says, “Played phenomenally all year and was a force on both ends of the pool from the point position. Ellie’s tenacity, diverse skill sets and strength in the water are just a few of the many reasons she was so successful.”
Second team
Mariana Castillo, Bakersfield, sophomore
Sydney Hallum, Liberty, senior
Cindy King, Garces, sophomore
Larissa Martinez, Independence, senior
Ella Meszaros, Bakersfield, senior
Charley Nunley, Frontier, senior
Jill Perez, Centennial, junior
Mallory Philips, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Isabella Petrini, Garces, senior
Shelby Pfister, Stockdale, junior
Grace Schuller, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Natalie Tapia, Bakersfield, freshman
Bo Worthen, Centennial, junior
Honorable mention
Allison Barrera Highland, senior
Karis Braun, Bakersfield Christian
Emily Deramius, Frontier, sophomore
Megan Dudley, Frontier, freshman
Victoria Harvil, Liberty, sophomore
Hannah Hillis, Bakersfield, junior
Isabela Hoffman Carter, Highland, sophomore
Jessi Howe, Centennial, senior
Alexis Jensen, Centennial, freshman
Laura Leedy, Liberty, senior
Abigail Matin, Liberty, senior
Nevaeh Matthews, Bakersfield, freshman
Alexis Onaindia, Liberty, sophomore
Sofia Rios, Stockdale, senior
Faith Rivas, Highland, sophomore
Katherine Serdinsky, Frontier, senior
Leticia Soto, Bakersfield, sophomore
Haley Torres, Centennial, senior
Emma Trottier, Liberty, sophomore
Layla Vargas, Frontier, freshman
Micayla Yubeta, Highland, sophomore