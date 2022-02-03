 Skip to main content
2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis team

20211105-bc-garcestennis

Garces sophomore Kelsey Abraham is the 2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis player of the year.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Player of the year

Kelsey Abraham, Garces, sophomore: The top singles player in the area finished as the runner-up at the Central Section championship and helped her team capture their first section Division I title since 2011.

Doubles team of the year

Kylee Limpias, Garces, junior and Jocie Sala, Garces, sophomore: The Rams No. 2 and 3 singles players were at their best in doubles play, winning their second straight section title and helping the Rams capture their first section Division I title since 2011.

Coach of the year

Marc Gomez, Garces: First-year Rams coach guided a talented squad to their first Central Section Division I title since 2011.

Other nominees: Sally Bentley, Highland; Chris Campoy, Liberty; Ed Crosby, Golden Valley; Frank Garay, Chavez; Steve Hilts, Arvin; Sheri Wallace, Bakersfield Christian.

First team

Bella Benshoof, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The No. 5 seed in the South Area playoffs, lost in the semifinals, one victory from qualifying for the section championships.

Taylor Crider, Garces, jr.: The Rams No. 4 singles player went 2-0 in the South Area tournament to qualify for the section championships.

Breanna Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The Eagles top singles player, teammed with Hannah Kratt to finish as the runner-up in the section doubles championship.

Hannah Kratt, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The Eagles No. 2 singles player, teamed with Breanna Hiebert to finish as the runner-up in the section doubles championship.

Lauren Li, Stockdale, soph.: The Mustangs top singles player reached the quarterfinals of the Central Section championships.

Kiana Lua, Liberty, senior: The Patriots top singles player, teamed with Naomi Pavletich to reach the section doubles quarterfinals.

Naomi Pavletich, Liberty, soph.: The Patriots No. 2 singles player, teamed with Kiana Lua to reach the section doubles quarterfinals.

Natalie Tun, Centennial, senior: The Golden Hawks No. 1 singles player, went 2-0 at the South Area tournament to advance to the section championships.

Second team

Jilian Andreesen, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Rita Aziz, Stockdale, senior

Ajooni Behl, Stockdale, junior

Dilan Cook, Liberty, senior

Sydney Dominguez, Liberty, senior

Mailee Francisco, Chavez, junior

Melissa Jorge, Foothill, senior

Kailani Lua, Liberty, sophomore

Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, senior

Karly Neptune, Stockdale, senior

Alexandra Nunez, Golden Valley, senior

Angela Rubio De La Torre, Mira Monte, junior

Sara Vargas, Chavez, junior

Honorable mention

• Iman Abumeri, Bakersfield Christian • Liauna Ando, Chavez, freshman • Gigi Antongiovanni, Garces • Jennelle Arrington, North • Hailey Barnes, Frontier • Amanda Bloemhof, Bakersfield Christian • Nikki Brooks, Kern Valley • Sierra Bursett, Ridgeview • Jennice Cabello, North • Olivia Carbajal, Highland • Mary Jane Chavez, Highland • Maia Cinquemani, Garces • Peyton Daniel, Bakersfield Christian • Gemma Eddy, Garces • Kassy Estrada, West • Mariah Flores, Arvin • Yocelyn Fonseca, Arvin • Daniela Franco, Chavez • Kavanpreet Kaur, Chavez • Sukham Kaur, Ridgeview • Ariana Layva, Wasco • Cristal Martinez, Taft • Ahinoam Martinez, Foothill Mina Medel, Highland Maritsa Mendivel, South • Lizbeth Mendoza, North • Leslie Ojeda, Foothill • Sadie Padilla, Ridgeview • Kayleigh Pence, Taft • Angel Pfister, Centennial • Jiovana Ramirez, North • Harshini Ravi, Stockdale • Maddy Richmond, Tehachapi • Lily Roche, Bakersfield Christian • Alizah Roman, Golden Valley • River Sartor, Kern Valley • Savanah Serrano, Highland • Jessica Sierra, Arvin • Jili Soriano, Liberty • Arianna Sullivan, Ridgeview • Leilani Tang, Independence • Maddie Tobias, Garces • Olivia Tobias, Garces • Carli Trillo, Tehachapi • Andrea Vazquez, Foothill.

