2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis team
Player of the year
Kelsey Abraham, Garces, sophomore: The top singles player in the area finished as the runner-up at the Central Section championship and helped her team capture their first section Division I title since 2011.
Doubles team of the year
Kylee Limpias, Garces, junior and Jocie Sala, Garces, sophomore: The Rams No. 2 and 3 singles players were at their best in doubles play, winning their second straight section title and helping the Rams capture their first section Division I title since 2011.
Coach of the year
Marc Gomez, Garces: First-year Rams coach guided a talented squad to their first Central Section Division I title since 2011.
Other nominees: Sally Bentley, Highland; Chris Campoy, Liberty; Ed Crosby, Golden Valley; Frank Garay, Chavez; Steve Hilts, Arvin; Sheri Wallace, Bakersfield Christian.
First team
Bella Benshoof, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The No. 5 seed in the South Area playoffs, lost in the semifinals, one victory from qualifying for the section championships.
Taylor Crider, Garces, jr.: The Rams No. 4 singles player went 2-0 in the South Area tournament to qualify for the section championships.
Breanna Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The Eagles top singles player, teammed with Hannah Kratt to finish as the runner-up in the section doubles championship.
Hannah Kratt, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: The Eagles No. 2 singles player, teamed with Breanna Hiebert to finish as the runner-up in the section doubles championship.
Lauren Li, Stockdale, soph.: The Mustangs top singles player reached the quarterfinals of the Central Section championships.
Kiana Lua, Liberty, senior: The Patriots top singles player, teamed with Naomi Pavletich to reach the section doubles quarterfinals.
Naomi Pavletich, Liberty, soph.: The Patriots No. 2 singles player, teamed with Kiana Lua to reach the section doubles quarterfinals.
Natalie Tun, Centennial, senior: The Golden Hawks No. 1 singles player, went 2-0 at the South Area tournament to advance to the section championships.
Second team
Jilian Andreesen, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Rita Aziz, Stockdale, senior
Ajooni Behl, Stockdale, junior
Dilan Cook, Liberty, senior
Sydney Dominguez, Liberty, senior
Mailee Francisco, Chavez, junior
Melissa Jorge, Foothill, senior
Kailani Lua, Liberty, sophomore
Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, senior
Karly Neptune, Stockdale, senior
Alexandra Nunez, Golden Valley, senior
Angela Rubio De La Torre, Mira Monte, junior
Sara Vargas, Chavez, junior
Honorable mention
• Iman Abumeri, Bakersfield Christian • Liauna Ando, Chavez, freshman • Gigi Antongiovanni, Garces • Jennelle Arrington, North • Hailey Barnes, Frontier • Amanda Bloemhof, Bakersfield Christian • Nikki Brooks, Kern Valley • Sierra Bursett, Ridgeview • Jennice Cabello, North • Olivia Carbajal, Highland • Mary Jane Chavez, Highland • Maia Cinquemani, Garces • Peyton Daniel, Bakersfield Christian • Gemma Eddy, Garces • Kassy Estrada, West • Mariah Flores, Arvin • Yocelyn Fonseca, Arvin • Daniela Franco, Chavez • Kavanpreet Kaur, Chavez • Sukham Kaur, Ridgeview • Ariana Layva, Wasco • Cristal Martinez, Taft • Ahinoam Martinez, Foothill Mina Medel, Highland Maritsa Mendivel, South • Lizbeth Mendoza, North • Leslie Ojeda, Foothill • Sadie Padilla, Ridgeview • Kayleigh Pence, Taft • Angel Pfister, Centennial • Jiovana Ramirez, North • Harshini Ravi, Stockdale • Maddy Richmond, Tehachapi • Lily Roche, Bakersfield Christian • Alizah Roman, Golden Valley • River Sartor, Kern Valley • Savanah Serrano, Highland • Jessica Sierra, Arvin • Jili Soriano, Liberty • Arianna Sullivan, Ridgeview • Leilani Tang, Independence • Maddie Tobias, Garces • Olivia Tobias, Garces • Carli Trillo, Tehachapi • Andrea Vazquez, Foothill.