2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Laila Baameur

Laila Baameur of East High is the 2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.

 Submitted photo

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Offensive player of the year

Laila Baameur, East, forward, senior: Co-SEYL offensive player of the year had 53 goals and 13 assists to help lead the Blades to their first league title since 2016.

Goalie player of the year

Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, goalie, senior: SWYL goalkeeper of the year allowed just .818 goals per game this year in leading the Drillers to a 17-5 record and second place finish in league.

Defensive player of the year

Mia Gonzalez, Independence, defender, sophomore: SYL defensive player of the year was part of a dominant Falcon defense that allowed just five goals all season and went undefeated in league play.

Coach of the year

Derik Watson, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III title, advancing to the SoCal regional semifinals.

First team

Analisa Alexander, Centennial, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, helped team hold opponents to 1.14 goals per game average.

Mikaela Bidart, Bakersfield Christian, senior: First-team all-SYL, had 11 goals and 20 assists to help the Eagles to the Division III title.

Sydney Carrieri, Bakersfield Christian, forward, senior: Co-SYL offensive player of the year had 22 goals and 23 assists to lead the Eagles.

Karla Esqueda, East, midfielder, senior: Co-SEYL offensive player of the year, had 11 goals and 32 assists.

Addyson Evens, Independence, goalkeeper, freshman: SYL goalkeeper of the year was key to defense that only allowed five goals all season.

Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, forward, senior: SWYL offensive player of the year was the top scorer for the Drillers, who finished second in league play.

Nicoletta Froehlich, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a stingy squad that allowed just six goals all season.

Kristen Gonzalez, Ridgeview, forward, senior: CO-SYL offensive player of the year scored 22 goals and had 13 assists.

Jasmine Hinojosa, Ridgeview, Midfielder, senior: First-team all-SYL, scored four goals and had nine assists.

Alexandra Little, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a stingy squad that allowed just six goals all season.

Kelly Lynch, Liberty, midfielder, senior: SWYL defensive player of the year had four goals and three assists and helped control the ball for the Patriots, who allowed just six goals all season.

Denise Ortiz, Arvin, midfielder, senior: SSL player of the year had nine goals and nine assists for the Bears.

Ella Parks, Bakersfield, midfielder, senior: First-team all-SWYL, helped the Drillers to a second-place finish in league play.

Brynn Phillips, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, part of a team that allowed just six goals all season.

Victoria Puga, Foothill, defender, senior: SEYL defensive player of the year part of Scots’ team that allowed just over one goal per game.

Heaven Ratliff, North, goalkeeper, junior: SEYL goalkeeper of the year did not allow a goal in leading the Stars to the Central Section Division VI title.

Stevie Reynolds, Garces, forward, senior: First-team all-SWYL, led the Rams with 15 goals and added eight assists.

Samantha Ruiz, Bakersfield, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a Driller team that allowed just .818 goals per game.

Citlali Sanchez, Arvin, forward, senior: First-team all-SSL, scored 20 goals and had eight assists.

Maya Varela, Highland, forward, senior: First-team all-SEYL, scored 11 goals and added four assists.

Second team

Nalani Alvarez, Independence, defender, senior

Caitlin Asaro, Stockdale, forward, freshman

Elena Baltazar, Independence, midfielder, junior

Arizbe Barraza, Wasco, defender, senior

Abby Buys, Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior

Bela Garcia, East, defender, senior

Hayden Gehring, Liberty, midfielder, freshman

Aylin Flores, Mira Monte, midfielder, sophomore

Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, midfielder, junior

Cali McFarland, North, defender, senior

Camila Moncada, Highland, midfielder, senior

Ashley Ochoa, Arvin, midfielder, senior

Jasmine Partida, Golden Valley, forward, freshman

Ashley Ramirez, Shafter, goalkeeper, senior

Crystal Ramos, Shafter, sophomore, senior

Cassandra Rodriguez, Golden Valley, defender, sophomore

Ryann Tucker, Centennial, forward, sophomore

Yoana Vielma, East, midfielder, senior

Keira Williams, Frontier, goalkeeper, sophomore

Ella Wilson, Bakersfield Christian, midfielder, junior

Honorable mention

Justyce Amey, Liberty, freshman

Ally Andalon, Stockdale, junior

Adriana Arce, Foothill, sophomore

Precious Bautista, Mira Monte, senior

Alexa Branson, North, senior

Amy Casablanca, Wasco, junior

Lisandra Cervantes, Highland, senior

Kaitlyn Cisneros, East, senior

Jaydah Close, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Madison Cole, Stockdale, freshman

Julietta Cruz, Foothill, senior

Griselda Espinoza, East, sophomore

Lilly Flores, Highland, senior

Isabella Franco, Independence, sophomore

Brianna Gomez, Independence, sophomore

Analeyss Gonzalez, West, senior

Jaiden Gore, Liberty, sophomore

D'Zeena Grewal, Ridgeview, sophomore

Gaby Guerrero, Garces, senior

Jaxi Hagen, Bakersfield, freshman

Hannah Hessler, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Lucia Hidalgo, Independence, junior

Lillan Ledezma, Tehachapi, senior

Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, junior

Danielle Medellin, Stockdale, senior

Grecia Moncada Perez, Highland, junior

Katelynn Moore, Taft, sophomore

Mireya Morales, Highland, junior

Alicia Olvera, Centennial, senior

Mercedes Ortega, Foothill, junior

Michelle Ortiz, McFarland, senior

Katherine Ramirez, Arvin, junior

Dayana Reyes, Arvin, senior

Jade Salinas, Ridgeview, freshman

Victoria Sandoval, Centennial, sophomore

Sophie Stanley, Liberty, junior

Lindy Touchstone, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Isabella Trujillo, Ridgeview, senior

Leslie Valenzuela, Foothill, senior

Ehmmah Vasquez, Independence, junior

Noemi Velez, Arvin, senior

