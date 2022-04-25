2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Offensive player of the year
Laila Baameur, East, forward, senior: Co-SEYL offensive player of the year had 53 goals and 13 assists to help lead the Blades to their first league title since 2016.
Goalie player of the year
Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, goalie, senior: SWYL goalkeeper of the year allowed just .818 goals per game this year in leading the Drillers to a 17-5 record and second place finish in league.
Defensive player of the year
Mia Gonzalez, Independence, defender, sophomore: SYL defensive player of the year was part of a dominant Falcon defense that allowed just five goals all season and went undefeated in league play.
Coach of the year
Derik Watson, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III title, advancing to the SoCal regional semifinals.
First team
Analisa Alexander, Centennial, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, helped team hold opponents to 1.14 goals per game average.
Mikaela Bidart, Bakersfield Christian, senior: First-team all-SYL, had 11 goals and 20 assists to help the Eagles to the Division III title.
Sydney Carrieri, Bakersfield Christian, forward, senior: Co-SYL offensive player of the year had 22 goals and 23 assists to lead the Eagles.
Karla Esqueda, East, midfielder, senior: Co-SEYL offensive player of the year, had 11 goals and 32 assists.
Addyson Evens, Independence, goalkeeper, freshman: SYL goalkeeper of the year was key to defense that only allowed five goals all season.
Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, forward, senior: SWYL offensive player of the year was the top scorer for the Drillers, who finished second in league play.
Nicoletta Froehlich, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a stingy squad that allowed just six goals all season.
Kristen Gonzalez, Ridgeview, forward, senior: CO-SYL offensive player of the year scored 22 goals and had 13 assists.
Jasmine Hinojosa, Ridgeview, Midfielder, senior: First-team all-SYL, scored four goals and had nine assists.
Alexandra Little, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a stingy squad that allowed just six goals all season.
Kelly Lynch, Liberty, midfielder, senior: SWYL defensive player of the year had four goals and three assists and helped control the ball for the Patriots, who allowed just six goals all season.
Denise Ortiz, Arvin, midfielder, senior: SSL player of the year had nine goals and nine assists for the Bears.
Ella Parks, Bakersfield, midfielder, senior: First-team all-SWYL, helped the Drillers to a second-place finish in league play.
Brynn Phillips, Liberty, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, part of a team that allowed just six goals all season.
Victoria Puga, Foothill, defender, senior: SEYL defensive player of the year part of Scots’ team that allowed just over one goal per game.
Heaven Ratliff, North, goalkeeper, junior: SEYL goalkeeper of the year did not allow a goal in leading the Stars to the Central Section Division VI title.
Stevie Reynolds, Garces, forward, senior: First-team all-SWYL, led the Rams with 15 goals and added eight assists.
Samantha Ruiz, Bakersfield, defender, senior: First-team all-SWYL, was part of a Driller team that allowed just .818 goals per game.
Citlali Sanchez, Arvin, forward, senior: First-team all-SSL, scored 20 goals and had eight assists.
Maya Varela, Highland, forward, senior: First-team all-SEYL, scored 11 goals and added four assists.
Second team
Nalani Alvarez, Independence, defender, senior
Caitlin Asaro, Stockdale, forward, freshman
Elena Baltazar, Independence, midfielder, junior
Arizbe Barraza, Wasco, defender, senior
Abby Buys, Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior
Bela Garcia, East, defender, senior
Hayden Gehring, Liberty, midfielder, freshman
Aylin Flores, Mira Monte, midfielder, sophomore
Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, midfielder, junior
Cali McFarland, North, defender, senior
Camila Moncada, Highland, midfielder, senior
Ashley Ochoa, Arvin, midfielder, senior
Jasmine Partida, Golden Valley, forward, freshman
Ashley Ramirez, Shafter, goalkeeper, senior
Crystal Ramos, Shafter, sophomore, senior
Cassandra Rodriguez, Golden Valley, defender, sophomore
Ryann Tucker, Centennial, forward, sophomore
Yoana Vielma, East, midfielder, senior
Keira Williams, Frontier, goalkeeper, sophomore
Ella Wilson, Bakersfield Christian, midfielder, junior
Honorable mention
Justyce Amey, Liberty, freshman
Ally Andalon, Stockdale, junior
Adriana Arce, Foothill, sophomore
Precious Bautista, Mira Monte, senior
Alexa Branson, North, senior
Amy Casablanca, Wasco, junior
Lisandra Cervantes, Highland, senior
Kaitlyn Cisneros, East, senior
Jaydah Close, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Madison Cole, Stockdale, freshman
Julietta Cruz, Foothill, senior
Griselda Espinoza, East, sophomore
Lilly Flores, Highland, senior
Isabella Franco, Independence, sophomore
Brianna Gomez, Independence, sophomore
Analeyss Gonzalez, West, senior
Jaiden Gore, Liberty, sophomore
D'Zeena Grewal, Ridgeview, sophomore
Gaby Guerrero, Garces, senior
Jaxi Hagen, Bakersfield, freshman
Hannah Hessler, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Lucia Hidalgo, Independence, junior
Lillan Ledezma, Tehachapi, senior
Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, junior
Danielle Medellin, Stockdale, senior
Grecia Moncada Perez, Highland, junior
Katelynn Moore, Taft, sophomore
Mireya Morales, Highland, junior
Alicia Olvera, Centennial, senior
Mercedes Ortega, Foothill, junior
Michelle Ortiz, McFarland, senior
Katherine Ramirez, Arvin, junior
Dayana Reyes, Arvin, senior
Jade Salinas, Ridgeview, freshman
Victoria Sandoval, Centennial, sophomore
Sophie Stanley, Liberty, junior
Lindy Touchstone, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Isabella Trujillo, Ridgeview, senior
Leslie Valenzuela, Foothill, senior
Ehmmah Vasquez, Independence, junior
Noemi Velez, Arvin, senior