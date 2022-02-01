 Skip to main content
2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf team

Stockdale's Iris Han tees-off on hole No. 3 during the Central Section girls golf championships from Kern River Golf Course.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Player of the year

Iris Han, Stockdale, senior: The two-time Central Section champion finished as runner-up this season and followed with a 73 at the SoCal regionals. She had an area-low 77.29 scoring average in SWYL play en route to being named the BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year for the third straight year.

Co-coaches of the year

Ed Moreno, Wasco: Teamed with assistant Joe Delarosa to lead the Tigers to their first-ever South Sequoia League championship.

Armando Robles, Garces: Led the Rams to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a fifth-place finish in the Central Section championships.

Other nominee: Alan Smart, Highland.

First team

Allison Bailey, Frontier, junior: Finished third in the SWYL final and shot an 81 at the section tournament to qualify for the SoCal regionals. Had an 84.57 average in league play.

Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Had the lowest scoring average of any golfer in the South Yosemite League and shot an 89 at the Central Section championships, tying her for sixth best in the area.

Taylor Eldridge, Centennial, senior: Finished with the sixth-lowest scoring average in SWYL play (89.67). Finished 10th at the league final and shot an 89 at the section championships.

Malia Giumarra, Garces, freshman: Her 92.2 scoring average was ninth best in the SWYL. She shot under that with an 87 at the league final and an 89 at the section tournament.

Ryder Hale, Liberty, sophomore: Her scoring average of 90.71 was seventh best in the SWYL. She tied for 12th in the league final and shot a 92 at the section championships.

Faith Hamstreet, Frontier, sophomore: Was second in scoring average in the SWYL with a 82.14, placed second at the league final and scored a 76 at the section tourney to qualify for the SoCal regionals.

Julia Hernandez, Garces, senior: Was 11th in scoring average in the SWYL with a 93.71, but tied for sixth at the league final with an 87. Had an 89 at the section championships.

Maci Mills, Frontier, senior: Had the third-lowest scoring average in SWYL play with an 83.14 and was fifth at the league final. She shot an 88 at the section championships.

Jacqueline Paradise, Stockdale, junior: Had the 10th-best scoring average in SWYL play with a 93.14, tied for 12th at the league final and shot a 90 at the section championships.

Angelika Stevens, Garces, senior: Averaged a team-low 91.57 to lead the Rams to the SWYL title. She was eighth at the league final and shot an 88 at the section championships.

Second team

Bella Burks, Garces, junior

Amelia Desmarais, Stockdale, sophomore

Kali Figueroa, Bakersfield, sophomore

Meah Figueroa, Bakersfield, senior

Valerie Jimenez, North, senior

Sydney Lovan, Bakersfield, senior

Emily Miller, Liberty, junior

Tara Miller, Garces, senior

Trenadee Price, Taft, senior

Hailey Shaw, Garces, junior

Kennadee Stilson, Tehachapi, senior

Gissselle Valencia, Stockdale, freshman

Third team

Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, junior

Kymora Harris, Highland, senior

Sofia Herron, Centennial, freshman

Vanessa Hoffman, Centennial, freshman

Jayden Mendez, Highland, sophomore

Liz Millar, Wasco, sophomore

Ashlynn Rice, Centennial, sophomore

Brianna Rivera, Liberty, junior

Abigail Rogers, Garces, sophomore

Abby Salazar, Wasco, freshman

Lily Valdez, Wasco, junior

Dallas Williford, Liberty, junior

Honorable mention

Eveny Herrera, Golden Valley

Anna Birdi, Bakersfield Christian

Jenna Brooks, East

Mila Burks, Garces

Mallory Burrell, Taft

Abby Carr, Bakersfield Christian

Ivana Escobar, Garces

Adrianna Galvan, East

Sara Garcia, Shafter

Camila Gonzalez, Mira Monte

Madison Highfill, Frontier

Riley Jelleschitz, Tehachapi

Ana Jimenez, Independence

Rose Lopez, Wasco

Karisma Madrid, Mira Monte

Melanie Martin, Independence

Amber Newby, Wasco

Angelina Padilla, Independence

Olivia Ringle, Tehachapi

Drew Simmons, Garces

Bailey Torrez, Independence

Maya Varela, Highland

Julissa Vasquez, Arvin

Melissa Vasquez, Arvin

Lili Vejarano, Highland

