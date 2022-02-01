2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf team
Player of the year
Iris Han, Stockdale, senior: The two-time Central Section champion finished as runner-up this season and followed with a 73 at the SoCal regionals. She had an area-low 77.29 scoring average in SWYL play en route to being named the BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year for the third straight year.
Co-coaches of the year
Ed Moreno, Wasco: Teamed with assistant Joe Delarosa to lead the Tigers to their first-ever South Sequoia League championship.
Armando Robles, Garces: Led the Rams to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a fifth-place finish in the Central Section championships.
Other nominee: Alan Smart, Highland.
First team
Allison Bailey, Frontier, junior: Finished third in the SWYL final and shot an 81 at the section tournament to qualify for the SoCal regionals. Had an 84.57 average in league play.
Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Had the lowest scoring average of any golfer in the South Yosemite League and shot an 89 at the Central Section championships, tying her for sixth best in the area.
Taylor Eldridge, Centennial, senior: Finished with the sixth-lowest scoring average in SWYL play (89.67). Finished 10th at the league final and shot an 89 at the section championships.
Malia Giumarra, Garces, freshman: Her 92.2 scoring average was ninth best in the SWYL. She shot under that with an 87 at the league final and an 89 at the section tournament.
Ryder Hale, Liberty, sophomore: Her scoring average of 90.71 was seventh best in the SWYL. She tied for 12th in the league final and shot a 92 at the section championships.
Faith Hamstreet, Frontier, sophomore: Was second in scoring average in the SWYL with a 82.14, placed second at the league final and scored a 76 at the section tourney to qualify for the SoCal regionals.
Julia Hernandez, Garces, senior: Was 11th in scoring average in the SWYL with a 93.71, but tied for sixth at the league final with an 87. Had an 89 at the section championships.
Maci Mills, Frontier, senior: Had the third-lowest scoring average in SWYL play with an 83.14 and was fifth at the league final. She shot an 88 at the section championships.
Jacqueline Paradise, Stockdale, junior: Had the 10th-best scoring average in SWYL play with a 93.14, tied for 12th at the league final and shot a 90 at the section championships.
Angelika Stevens, Garces, senior: Averaged a team-low 91.57 to lead the Rams to the SWYL title. She was eighth at the league final and shot an 88 at the section championships.
Second team
Bella Burks, Garces, junior
Amelia Desmarais, Stockdale, sophomore
Kali Figueroa, Bakersfield, sophomore
Meah Figueroa, Bakersfield, senior
Valerie Jimenez, North, senior
Sydney Lovan, Bakersfield, senior
Emily Miller, Liberty, junior
Tara Miller, Garces, senior
Trenadee Price, Taft, senior
Hailey Shaw, Garces, junior
Kennadee Stilson, Tehachapi, senior
Gissselle Valencia, Stockdale, freshman
Third team
Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, junior
Kymora Harris, Highland, senior
Sofia Herron, Centennial, freshman
Vanessa Hoffman, Centennial, freshman
Jayden Mendez, Highland, sophomore
Liz Millar, Wasco, sophomore
Ashlynn Rice, Centennial, sophomore
Brianna Rivera, Liberty, junior
Abigail Rogers, Garces, sophomore
Abby Salazar, Wasco, freshman
Lily Valdez, Wasco, junior
Dallas Williford, Liberty, junior
Honorable mention
Eveny Herrera, Golden Valley
Anna Birdi, Bakersfield Christian
Jenna Brooks, East
Mila Burks, Garces
Mallory Burrell, Taft
Abby Carr, Bakersfield Christian
Ivana Escobar, Garces
Adrianna Galvan, East
Sara Garcia, Shafter
Camila Gonzalez, Mira Monte
Madison Highfill, Frontier
Riley Jelleschitz, Tehachapi
Ana Jimenez, Independence
Rose Lopez, Wasco
Karisma Madrid, Mira Monte
Melanie Martin, Independence
Amber Newby, Wasco
Angelina Padilla, Independence
Olivia Ringle, Tehachapi
Drew Simmons, Garces
Bailey Torrez, Independence
Maya Varela, Highland
Julissa Vasquez, Arvin
Melissa Vasquez, Arvin
Lili Vejarano, Highland