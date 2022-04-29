 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball Team

bhs vs hanford

Kyla Wandick (2) of Bakersfield goes up for a shot while being guarded by Hanford's Alyssa Chapman during the Central Section Division I girls basketball semifinals in 2020.

 JENNIFER JOHNSON / For The Californian

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the year

Kyla Wandick, Bakersfield, senior, guard: SWYL player of the year averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game to help the Drillers reach the Central Section Open Division title game.

Coaches of the year

Valentin Pena, Highland: Guided the Scots to the program’s first Central Section title, winning the Division V crown and advancing to the second round in the SoCal regional playoffs.

Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to their fifth straight SWYL championship and reached the school’s first Central Section Open Division final, a seventh straight title game overall.

First team

Caleigh Adams, West, Soph.: SYL player of the year averaged 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Aalaysia Blakely, Golden Valley, sr.: First team all-SYL, averaged 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

Faith Curry, Bakersfield, soph.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged a team-high 12.5, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Mia Ferguson, Highland, sr.: First team all-SEYL, averaged 13.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Emma Fredrick, Liberty, jr.: First-team All-SWYL, averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Erica Hayden, Bakersfield, sr.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.0 assists.

Jasmin Martinez, Independence, sr.: First team all-SYL, averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 3.2 assists.

Ebele Mbagwu, Stockdale, jr.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, jr.: Co-SSL player of the year averaged 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game.

Jordyn Toler, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: First-team all-SYL, averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.2 assists.

Second team

Radisson Banks, Bakersfield, junior

Trista Diefenderfer, Tehachapi, junior

Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, sophomore

Leila Flores, Highland, senior

Samantha Garcia Rocha, East, junior

Khari Grimes, Stockdale, senior

Keeley Harris, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Alexis Killebrew, Bakersfield, senior

Sarah Lopez, McFarland, junior

Zaila Marquez, West, junior

Leslie Medina, Arvin, senior

Anahy Pimental, Liberty, junior

Kaitlyn Riggens, Mira Monte, junior

Ariana Vega, Shafter, junior

Third team

Dasani Allen, North, junior

Mia D’Amato, Garces, junior

Jayda Espinoza, East, junior

Annika Fernandez, McFarland, junior

Journie Hayden, Ridgeview, junior

Si Auna Hayden, Mira Monte, junior

Natalie Herrera, Shafter, senior

Grace Lippincott, Frontier, senior

Gloribelle Narvaez, Arvin, senior

Michelle Orellana, Tehachapi, junior

Reese Pasternik, Garces, junior

Savannah Salazar, Liberty, senior

Eliyah Sanchez, Shafter, freshman

Shaelyn Turner, Stockdale, senior

Honorable mention

Hannah Anderson, Liberty

Maycie Barrett, Taft

Kaylee Batten, Liberty

Kaylan Bolden, Independence

Alyse Brooks, East

Kyler Burris-Garofalo, Stockdale,

Valarie Cardenas, Mira Monte

Savanna Carrillo, McFarland

Dilan Cook, Liberty

Hannah Diaz, Chavez

Noelani Espiritu, Chavez

Janay Fuentas, Foothill

Belen Garcia, Chavez

Lindzee Garza, McFarland

Kaylee Golleher, Centennial

Jayde Gonzalez, Taft

Yariah Harris, South

Percayis Harrison, Wasco

Destiny Jimenez, Ridgeview

Madison Johnson, Bakersfield

Tearah Kahwili, Stockdale

Shanaria Killebrew, North

Ava King, Bakersfield Christian

Alexis Macias, Ridgeview

Yaneli Macias, Arvin

Kaylee Menedez, Arvin

Cadence Mizener, Taft

Sydni Morris, Golden Valley

Jordyn Musser, Centennial

Jessica Owens, Highland

AJ Rivera, Garces

Franchesca Ruiz, Shafter

Mia Samaniego, McFarland

Sara Shein, Bakersfield

Keirstyn Tyler, Frontier

Janay Uentas, Foothill

Mikayla Villalobos, West

Sabrina Works, Frontier

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases