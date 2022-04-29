2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Player of the year
Kyla Wandick, Bakersfield, senior, guard: SWYL player of the year averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game to help the Drillers reach the Central Section Open Division title game.
Coaches of the year
Valentin Pena, Highland: Guided the Scots to the program’s first Central Section title, winning the Division V crown and advancing to the second round in the SoCal regional playoffs.
Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield: Led Drillers to their fifth straight SWYL championship and reached the school’s first Central Section Open Division final, a seventh straight title game overall.
First team
Caleigh Adams, West, Soph.: SYL player of the year averaged 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals.
Aalaysia Blakely, Golden Valley, sr.: First team all-SYL, averaged 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Faith Curry, Bakersfield, soph.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged a team-high 12.5, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Mia Ferguson, Highland, sr.: First team all-SEYL, averaged 13.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.
Emma Fredrick, Liberty, jr.: First-team All-SWYL, averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Erica Hayden, Bakersfield, sr.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.0 assists.
Jasmin Martinez, Independence, sr.: First team all-SYL, averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 3.2 assists.
Ebele Mbagwu, Stockdale, jr.: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, jr.: Co-SSL player of the year averaged 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game.
Jordyn Toler, Bakersfield Christian, jr.: First-team all-SYL, averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.2 assists.
Second team
Radisson Banks, Bakersfield, junior
Trista Diefenderfer, Tehachapi, junior
Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, sophomore
Leila Flores, Highland, senior
Samantha Garcia Rocha, East, junior
Khari Grimes, Stockdale, senior
Keeley Harris, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Alexis Killebrew, Bakersfield, senior
Sarah Lopez, McFarland, junior
Zaila Marquez, West, junior
Leslie Medina, Arvin, senior
Anahy Pimental, Liberty, junior
Kaitlyn Riggens, Mira Monte, junior
Ariana Vega, Shafter, junior
Third team
Dasani Allen, North, junior
Mia D’Amato, Garces, junior
Jayda Espinoza, East, junior
Annika Fernandez, McFarland, junior
Journie Hayden, Ridgeview, junior
Si Auna Hayden, Mira Monte, junior
Natalie Herrera, Shafter, senior
Grace Lippincott, Frontier, senior
Gloribelle Narvaez, Arvin, senior
Michelle Orellana, Tehachapi, junior
Reese Pasternik, Garces, junior
Savannah Salazar, Liberty, senior
Eliyah Sanchez, Shafter, freshman
Shaelyn Turner, Stockdale, senior
Honorable mention
Hannah Anderson, Liberty
Maycie Barrett, Taft
Kaylee Batten, Liberty
Kaylan Bolden, Independence
Alyse Brooks, East
Kyler Burris-Garofalo, Stockdale,
Valarie Cardenas, Mira Monte
Savanna Carrillo, McFarland
Dilan Cook, Liberty
Hannah Diaz, Chavez
Noelani Espiritu, Chavez
Janay Fuentas, Foothill
Belen Garcia, Chavez
Lindzee Garza, McFarland
Kaylee Golleher, Centennial
Jayde Gonzalez, Taft
Yariah Harris, South
Percayis Harrison, Wasco
Destiny Jimenez, Ridgeview
Madison Johnson, Bakersfield
Tearah Kahwili, Stockdale
Shanaria Killebrew, North
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian
Alexis Macias, Ridgeview
Yaneli Macias, Arvin
Kaylee Menedez, Arvin
Cadence Mizener, Taft
Sydni Morris, Golden Valley
Jordyn Musser, Centennial
Jessica Owens, Highland
AJ Rivera, Garces
Franchesca Ruiz, Shafter
Mia Samaniego, McFarland
Sara Shein, Bakersfield
Keirstyn Tyler, Frontier
Janay Uentas, Foothill
Mikayla Villalobos, West
Sabrina Works, Frontier