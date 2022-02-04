2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Football team
Co-players of the year
Jason Oliver, Liberty, sr, WR/DB: Had a team-high 40 catches for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver, including three scores in the Patriots’ Northern California Regional victory over Pittsburg. The first-team all-SWYL defensive back had 37 tackles, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack. He served as the team’s primary kickoff returner, compiling 399 yards, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in his team’s upset victory over top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan in the Central Section Division I championship game.
Evan Peaker, Independence, sr, RB/LB: First-team All-SYL running back rushed for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also caught 19 passes for 196 yards. At linebacker, he was third on the team with 61 tackles, and also had two sacks, two interceptions, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also returned a kickoff for a score, going 83 yards to help the Falcons to their first section title. He rushed for 133 yards on 25 carries in the game, forced a fumble and made a leaping interception to clinch the team’s section final victory over Mendota.
Other nominees: Logan Bowers, Garces; Jalen Hankins, Liberty; Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield; Devon Sundgren, Shafter.
Co-offensive players of the year
Jalen Hankins, Liberty, junior, RB: Co-SWYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,242 yards and 19 touchdowns and averaged 141.8 yards in total offense. He returned two punts and an interception for touchdowns, finishing with 23 total for the season in 13 games.
Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield, junior, RB: Co-SWYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 31 catches for 614 yards and six scores. He also returned a kickoff for a TD, averaging 184.8 yards in total offense.
Defensive player of the year
Logan Bowers, Garces, sr, LB: SWYL Defensive Player of the Year had a team-high 106 tackles, including 27 for a loss, and nine sacks. He also caused three fumbles and had a pass deflection.
Other nominees: David Bonales, Bakersfield Christian; Grant Buckey, Liberty; Brian Jacinto, Foothill; Armando Medina, Wasco.
Co-coaches of the year
Bryan Nixon, Liberty: Ninth-year Patriots coach guided his team to their fourth straight undefeated season in the SWYL, followed by the school’s first section title since 2017 and first-ever regional bowl game victory.
Tyler Schilhabel, Independence: Fourth-year coach led the Falcons to nine straight victories after an 0-6 start, finishing second in the SYL, and then won the school’s first section and regional bowl game titles.
Other nominees: Darren Carr, Bakersfield Christian; Brandon Deckard, Foothill; Frank Gonzales Jr., Delano; Chad Martinez, Wasco; Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield.
First-team offense
Shay Achen, Liberty, Sr, OL: First-team All-SWYL lineman helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense per game.
Jackson Berry, Taft, Sr, QB: First-team all-SSL ran for 781 yards and 17 TDs and threw for 844 yards and six scores.
David Chavez, North, Jr, OL: First-team all-SEYL anchored an offense up front that averaged 175.7 yards rushing.
Evan Cloyd, BCHS, sr, OL: First-team all-SYL helped provide protection for the Eagles’ potent passing attack.
Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, sr, RB: SEYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,385 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Ladon Denmark, Independence, sr, QB: First-team all-SYL rushed for 1,147 yards and 19 TDs and threw for 970 yards, 8 TDs.
Nathan Gonzalez, East, sr, OL: All-SEYL lineman helped anchor a young Blades’ offensive front.
Cade Gretlein, Liberty, jr, OL: First-team All-SWYL lineman helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense.
Nick Harris, West, sr, RB: First-team all-SYL had 877 yards total yards and 11 TDs, and returned three kickoffs for scores.
Ian Jernagin, Garces, sr, RB: First-team all-SWYL performer finished with a team-high 737 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Daylon Leach, Bakersfield, sr, WR: First-team SWYL receiver had a team-high 42 catches for 648 yards and five TDs.
Levi Manning, Centennial, sr, QB: First-team all-SWYL threw for 2,014 yards and 19 TDs, and rushed for 445 yards and 10 scores.
Jojo Mata, Highland, jr, QB: First-team all-SEYL rushed for 1,062 yards and 15 TDs, and threw for 1,176 yards and 10 scores.
Davis May, Garces, jr, OL: First-team all-SWYL helped the Rams to an average of 246.4 yards rushing per game.
Bryce Monsevias, Liberty, sr, OL: First-team All-SWYL helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense per game.
Sam Orellana, Tehachapi, sr, RB: First-team all-SYL rushed for 1,077 yards and 14 TDs, and scored two-point conversions.
Daniel Overton, Frontier, sr, RB: First-team all-SWYL rushed for 595 yards and three TDs in five games.
Nathan Perez, BCHS, jr, RB: Finished with a combined 1,279 yards rushing and receiving. for 15 touchdowns.
Travis Perry, Frontier, jr, OL: First-team all-SWYL lineman helped the Titans averaged 332 yards per game this season.
Avian Pesina, Kennedy, sr, RB: First-team all-SSL running back rushed for 1,597 yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds.
Anthony Rico, Independence, jr, RB: First-team all-SYL skill player rushed for 657 yards and 13 TDs and caught 17 passes for 357 yards and 4 TDs.
Brayan Ruiz, Wasco, sr, OL: SSL’s lineman of the year helped the Tigers to 309.2 yards per game from scrimmage.
Jaxton Santiago, Centennial, soph, WR: First-team all-SWYL had a team-high 32 catches for 632 yards and six touchdowns.
Sean Sharp, Wasco, sr, ATH: First-team all-SSL, he scored eight TDs and had nearly 90 yards of offense per game.
Mar’Kai Shaw, North, jr, RB: First-team All-SEYL player rushed for 1,267 yards and 14 TDs, and caught 18 passes for 314 yards and 2 TDs.
Devon Sundgren, Shafter, sr, ATH: SSL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 882 yards and 15 TDs, and took a kickoff 90 yards for a score.
Matthew Tallant, Independence, sr, OL: First-team all-SYL lineman helped pave the way for the Falcons’ potent ground attack.
Joel Vargas, Wasco, sr, FB: First-team all-SSL fullback was a key component in an offense that had four 400-yard rushers.
Damareyah Wafford, South, sr, WR: First-team all-SEYL receiver had 18 catches for 503 yards and eight TDs in eight games.
Braden Waterman, BCHS, sr, QB: SYL offensive player of the year threw for 2,764 yards and 33 TDs with five INTs.
Bryson Waterman, BCHS, jr, WR: First-team all-SYL receiver teamed up with his older brother Braden to compile 1,059 yards on 65 catches with 13 touchdowns.
Benjamin Williams, Tehachapi, sr, OL: A first-team all-SYL lineman who helped the Warriors to 222.5 rushing yards per game.
Carson Woods, Liberty, sr, QB: Passed for 2,300 yards and 23 TDs and completed 67 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 350 yards.
Second team offense
Blake Allen, Garces, senior, OL
Kenneth Barrera, East, senior, RB
Adam Bun, Bakersfield Christian, senior, OL
Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte, senior, RB
Devin Cockren, Frontier, junior, WR
Colin Dickson, Wasco, junior TE
Tristan Flores, Centennial, senior, WR
Zamir Hall, Garces, junior, RB
Tyrese Howard, Bakersfield, senior, OL
Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior, RB
Javier Mireles, Arvin, OL
Jaedan Moore, East, senior, WR
Hugo Mora, Kennedy, senior, RB
Farmer Moreno, Wasco, junior, OL
Daniel Noriega, Arvin, RB
Ethan Oliver, Centennial, senior, OL
Travis Plugge, Garces, senior, QB
Austin Pratt, Liberty senior, WR
Aaron Ramos, East, senior, QB
Jude Reyes, Independence, senior, OL
Tyson Reynolds, Foothill, senior, RB
Koa Rhodes, Shafter, junior, RB
Tyler Routh, Centennial, senior, WR
James Rufus, West, QB
Jacob Ruiz, Wasco, senior, QB
Kevin Sandoval, Foothill, junior, ATH
Mason Tapia, Frontier, junior, WR
Hunter Watts, Kern Valley, sophomore, QB
Honorable mention offense
Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale
Mario Avalos, South
Cotton Bennett, Garces
Carson Burkhead, Boron
Shane Carr, South
Andrew Carrasco, Delano
Thai Jae Carson, West
Isaias Cibrian, Rosamond
Christian Cisneros, Highland
Conner Davis, Tehachapi
Jose Del Valle, Foothill
Michael Dominguez, Wasco
Tyson Dozhier, Shafter
Tyler Fimple, Centennial
Armando Flores, Chavez
Xarionn Foreman, North
Azai Furguson, Wasco
Cyris Gaylord, Taft
Rafael Gutierrez, Mira Monte
Ethan Guzman, South
Ethan Hall, Boron
Demonti Hill, Boron
Maximus Howard, Boron
Wyatt Howard, Boron
Rickey Hoyer, Highland
Vincent Igoa, Frontier
Joahan Jimenez, Cal City
Kadin Johansen, Stockdale
Dylan Johnson, BCHS
Gino Lafever, Garces
Alejandro Lopez, East
Alonzo Lopez, East
Oscar Lopez, McFarland
Tylar Love, Tehachapi
Drahcir Mackey, Bakersfield
Jeremiah Madlock, Mojave
Jackson McDonald, Centennial
Emilio Mendez, Shafter
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield
Nathan Montgomery, Kern Valley
Jake Morehouse, McFarland
Moises Moreno, Chavez
Ulysis Nieves, Independence
Isaiah Nunez, Ridgeview
Simon Nycamp, BCHS
Yahir Ortiz, East
Cameron Penrod, Desert
Bruce Ponce, West
Noel Ramirez, Foothill
Art Robledo, South
Rodrigo Rodriguez, McFarland
Giovanni Ruiz, McFarland
David Santos, West
Brayden Schufletowski, North
Ailayni Siermento, Golden Valley
Evan Siffing, North
Rickardo Smart Jr., Golden Valley
Gaige Smoot, Kern Valley
Parker Straw, Ridgeview
Ethan Sutton, Ridgeview
Devin Talkington, Ridgeview
Omar Tovar, Wasco
Eric Valenzuela, McFarland
Manuel Veleta, Highland
Jonathan Vigil, Independence
Rudy Villegas, East
Doniel Webster, Mojave
Cage Williams, Garces
Deon Williams, Liberty
Carmelo Wright, Bakersfield
First team defense
John Appleton, Frontier, sr, DB: Had a team-high four interceptions and also had 33 tackles and two pass deflections in eight games.
Tino Ayon, McFarland, sr, DL: First-team all-SSL defensive end averaged 10.5 tackles per game and finished with 15 sacks.
Ben Bidart, BCHS, sr, DL: First-team all-SYL had 47 tackles, seven sacks, forced a fumble and made a pass deflection.
David Bonales, BCHS, jr, DL: SYL Defensive Player of the Year had 74 tackles, a sack, an interception and two pass deflections.
Deeshawn Brown, South, sr, LB: First-team all-SEYL had a 93-yard strip and score and finished with 50 tackles, and two fumble recoveries.
Grant Buckey, Liberty, jr, DL: First-team all-SWYL lineman had 41 tackles in eight games, including 13 for a loss, six sacks and 12 hurries.
Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, sr, DL: Second-team all-SWYL had 64 tackles and 13.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble.
Jeremy Dominguez, East, sr, DB: First-team all-SEYL had six interceptions and played big role in two OT victories for Blades.
Bryan Flores, Independence, sr, LB: First-team All-SYL player had 55 tackles, four sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss to lead the Falcons.
Alexis Girarte, Wasco, sr, LB: First-team all-SSL, provided toughness and big-play ability for a stingy Tigers’ defense.
Shaine Heriford, Stockdale, jr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defensive back had a team-high five interceptions and seven pass deflections.
Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy, jr, DL: First-team all-SSL lineman had 83 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Brian Jacinto, Foothill, sr, DL: SEYL Defensive Player of the Year had 56 tackles, a team-high eight sacks and forced four fumbles.
Will Kanavalov, Liberty, sr, LB: First-team all-SWYL had a team-high 85 tackles, two sacks, four hurries and four pass deflections.
Aaron Martinez, Ridgeview, jr, DB: Had 83 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
Ifeany Mbagwu, Stockdale, sr, DL: First-team all-SWYL, had 25 tackles, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Mykel McClenden, Boron, sr, DB: HDL defensive player of the year had 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two INTs and three fumble recoveries.
Armando Medina, Wasco, sr, LB: The SSL’s defensive player of the year that provided consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
AJ Morgan, Centennial, sr, DL: First-team all-SWYL lineman had 19 tackles, seven sacks in two hurries in just eight games.
Johnathan Patino, East, sr, LB: First-team all-SEYL, he was valuable on both sides of the ball, and made several big plays for the Blades.
Wyatt Richie, Tehachapi, jr., LB: First-team all-SYL, had 143 tackles, four sacks, an interception, two break-ups and recovered two fumbles.
Alex Rocha, Bakersfield, sr, LB: First-team all-SWYL had 79 tackles, three sacks, a pass deflection and, forced and recovered a fumble.
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr, DL: First-team All-South Sequoia League lineman helped solidify the Titans’ defense this season.
Jalani Smith, Garces, jr, DL/LB: First-team all-SWYL, he had 46 tackles, with 17 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.
Julian Smith, Garces, jr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defender had 40 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Olaniyan Tatum, Shafter, sr, DL: First-team all-SSL lineman had 44 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and three sacks this season.
Andrew Turney, Highland, sr, DL: First-team all-SEYL lineman had a team-high 109 tackles, with 14 resulting in a loss, and eight sacks.
Luke Wattenbarger, Liberty, sr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defensive back had four interceptions, 12 pass deflections and 83 tackles.
Jkwon Welch, Golden Valley, sr, DL: First team all-SYL defensive lineman had 29 tackles, including four for a loss, and three sacks.
Evaristo Zepeda, McFarland, jr, LB: First-team all-SSL linebacker averaged 12 tackles per game and finished with eight sacks.
Special teams
Dylan Lynch, Liberty, sr, K: Converted 44 of 45 extra points and was 4 of 6 on field goal attempts.
Grant Meadors, Liberty, jr, P: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 41.2 yards per kick and placed 11 kicks inside the 20.
Second-team defense
Jaye Blackett, Independence, jr, LB
Lucien Croney, Highland, sr, DL
Demian Garcia, Independence, sr, LB
Christian Gomez, McFarland, sr, LB
Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy, jr, LB
Reece Greer, Frontier, sr, LB
Braden Heath, BCHS, sr, LB
Jayden Hollis, Garces, sr, DB
LeBron Jackson, Garces, sr, DB
Jaykob Jones, Frontier, sr, DL
Kresean Kizzy, Liberty, jr, DB
Elijha Lucero, Shafter, sr, LB
Ronaldo Monroy, Kennedy, sr, LB
Beckam Nilsson, Liberty, jr, LB
Jaden Perez, Frontier, sr, DB
Caleb Reiswig, Liberty, jr, DB
Evan Riley, Centennial, jr, DL
Andrew Rios, Foothill, sr, LB
Anthony Rivera, Bakersfield, jr, LB
K-Son Rush, North, sr, DL
David Smith, Garces, jr, LB
Zephan Stevens, Highland, jr, DB
Bobby Stewart, Independence, sr, DL
Eli Vazquez, Wasco, jr, LB
Justin Vecere, Centennial, sr, LB
Honorable mention defense
Sergio Aguirre, West
Elijah Alejandre, Ridgeview
AJ Anderson, Tehachapi
Roman Baker, Stockdale
Palmer Bank, Garces
Emanuel Banuelos, South
Jermini Bellows, West
Jose Cabanillas, McFarland
Bo Carr, BCHS
Angel Cervantes, Highland
Dylan Dudley, Boron
Prince Ellis, South
Alfonso Enciso, Ridgeview
Noe Estrada, Centennial
Chase Furtado, BCHS
Isaiah Garcia, Chavez
Michael Garcia, Boron
Mario Gonzales, North
Richard Gooden, Independence
Chase Gratt, North
Edward Hawkins, East
Gamiez Helm, Kennedy
Jordan Henry, West
Derrick Hinkey, Kern Valley
Brody Herda, BCHS
Vic Hernandez, Mira Monte
Quinton Hiegel, Boron
Jeremy Jackson, South
Trevor Jano, Highland
Andre Jefferson, North
Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley
Garett Kofahl, Rosamond
Caleb Kozloski, Taft
Lennox Laulu, West
Jonathan Lester, Garces
Tylyn Loyd, Ridgeview
Lorenzo Maldonado, McFarland
Gustavo Manzo, McFarland
Jan Mapa, North
Trent Martin, BCHS
Elias Martinez, Mira Monte
Rashad McElroy, Tehachapi
Rodney Michael, Tehachapi
Airan Navin, Kern Valley
Bryan Ochoa, South
Dozia Onyeguli, Independence
Erick Organista, South
Jorge Pineda, Independence
Christopher Qualls, Bakersfield
Christian Rodriguez, Cal City
Jayden Rios, Kennedy
Andon Sampson, North
Steven Sills, Tehachapi
Rayden Singer, Boron
Eddie Solarzano, West
Andrew Tobias, Garces
Elias Trevino, Foothill
Jacob Urrea, Highland
Simon Vanderpoel, Shafter
Jonathan Williams, North
Will Zelayandia, Foothill
Angel Zuniga, BCHS