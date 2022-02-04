 Skip to main content
2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Football team

Co-players of the year

Jason Oliver, Liberty, sr, WR/DB: Had a team-high 40 catches for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver, including three scores in the Patriots’ Northern California Regional victory over Pittsburg. The first-team all-SWYL defensive back had 37 tackles, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack. He served as the team’s primary kickoff returner, compiling 399 yards, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in his team’s upset victory over top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan in the Central Section Division I championship game.

Evan Peaker, Independence, sr, RB/LB: First-team All-SYL running back rushed for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also caught 19 passes for 196 yards. At linebacker, he was third on the team with 61 tackles, and also had two sacks, two interceptions, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also returned a kickoff for a score, going 83 yards to help the Falcons to their first section title. He rushed for 133 yards on 25 carries in the game, forced a fumble and made a leaping interception to clinch the team’s section final victory over Mendota.

Other nominees: Logan Bowers, Garces; Jalen Hankins, Liberty; Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield; Devon Sundgren, Shafter.

Co-offensive players of the year

Jalen Hankins, Liberty, junior, RB: Co-SWYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,242 yards and 19 touchdowns and averaged 141.8 yards in total offense. He returned two punts and an interception for touchdowns, finishing with 23 total for the season in 13 games.

Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield, junior, RB: Co-SWYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 31 catches for 614 yards and six scores. He also returned a kickoff for a TD, averaging 184.8 yards in total offense.

Defensive player of the year

Logan Bowers, Garces, sr, LB: SWYL Defensive Player of the Year had a team-high 106 tackles, including 27 for a loss, and nine sacks. He also caused three fumbles and had a pass deflection.

Other nominees: David Bonales, Bakersfield Christian; Grant Buckey, Liberty; Brian Jacinto, Foothill; Armando Medina, Wasco.

Co-coaches of the year

Bryan Nixon, Liberty: Ninth-year Patriots coach guided his team to their fourth straight undefeated season in the SWYL, followed by the school’s first section title since 2017 and first-ever regional bowl game victory.

Tyler Schilhabel, Independence: Fourth-year coach led the Falcons to nine straight victories after an 0-6 start, finishing second in the SYL, and then won the school’s first section and regional bowl game titles.

Other nominees: Darren Carr, Bakersfield Christian; Brandon Deckard, Foothill; Frank Gonzales Jr., Delano; Chad Martinez, Wasco; Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield.

First-team offense

Shay Achen, Liberty, Sr, OL: First-team All-SWYL lineman helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense per game.

Jackson Berry, Taft, Sr, QB: First-team all-SSL ran for 781 yards and 17 TDs and threw for 844 yards and six scores.

David Chavez, North, Jr, OL: First-team all-SEYL anchored an offense up front that averaged 175.7 yards rushing.

Evan Cloyd, BCHS, sr, OL: First-team all-SYL helped provide protection for the Eagles’ potent passing attack.

Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, sr, RB: SEYL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,385 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ladon Denmark, Independence, sr, QB: First-team all-SYL rushed for 1,147 yards and 19 TDs and threw for 970 yards, 8 TDs.

Nathan Gonzalez, East, sr, OL: All-SEYL lineman helped anchor a young Blades’ offensive front.

Cade Gretlein, Liberty, jr, OL: First-team All-SWYL lineman helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense.

Nick Harris, West, sr, RB: First-team all-SYL had 877 yards total yards and 11 TDs, and returned three kickoffs for scores.

Ian Jernagin, Garces, sr, RB: First-team all-SWYL performer finished with a team-high 737 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Daylon Leach, Bakersfield, sr, WR: First-team SWYL receiver had a team-high 42 catches for 648 yards and five TDs.

Levi Manning, Centennial, sr, QB: First-team all-SWYL threw for 2,014 yards and 19 TDs, and rushed for 445 yards and 10 scores.

Jojo Mata, Highland, jr, QB: First-team all-SEYL rushed for 1,062 yards and 15 TDs, and threw for 1,176 yards and 10 scores.

Davis May, Garces, jr, OL: First-team all-SWYL helped the Rams to an average of 246.4 yards rushing per game.

Bryce Monsevias, Liberty, sr, OL: First-team All-SWYL helped the Patriots average 346 yards of offense per game.

Sam Orellana, Tehachapi, sr, RB: First-team all-SYL rushed for 1,077 yards and 14 TDs, and scored two-point conversions.

Daniel Overton, Frontier, sr, RB: First-team all-SWYL rushed for 595 yards and three TDs in five games.

Nathan Perez, BCHS, jr, RB: Finished with a combined 1,279 yards rushing and receiving. for 15 touchdowns.

Travis Perry, Frontier, jr, OL: First-team all-SWYL lineman helped the Titans averaged 332 yards per game this season.

Avian Pesina, Kennedy, sr, RB: First-team all-SSL running back rushed for 1,597 yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds.

Anthony Rico, Independence, jr, RB: First-team all-SYL skill player rushed for 657 yards and 13 TDs and caught 17 passes for 357 yards and 4 TDs.

Brayan Ruiz, Wasco, sr, OL: SSL’s lineman of the year helped the Tigers to 309.2 yards per game from scrimmage.

Jaxton Santiago, Centennial, soph, WR: First-team all-SWYL had a team-high 32 catches for 632 yards and six touchdowns.

Sean Sharp, Wasco, sr, ATH: First-team all-SSL, he scored eight TDs and had nearly 90 yards of offense per game.

Mar’Kai Shaw, North, jr, RB: First-team All-SEYL player rushed for 1,267 yards and 14 TDs, and caught 18 passes for 314 yards and 2 TDs.

Devon Sundgren, Shafter, sr, ATH: SSL Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 882 yards and 15 TDs, and took a kickoff 90 yards for a score.

Matthew Tallant, Independence, sr, OL: First-team all-SYL lineman helped pave the way for the Falcons’ potent ground attack.

Joel Vargas, Wasco, sr, FB: First-team all-SSL fullback was a key component in an offense that had four 400-yard rushers.

Damareyah Wafford, South, sr, WR: First-team all-SEYL receiver had 18 catches for 503 yards and eight TDs in eight games.

Braden Waterman, BCHS, sr, QB: SYL offensive player of the year threw for 2,764 yards and 33 TDs with five INTs.

Bryson Waterman, BCHS, jr, WR: First-team all-SYL receiver teamed up with his older brother Braden to compile 1,059 yards on 65 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Benjamin Williams, Tehachapi, sr, OL: A first-team all-SYL lineman who helped the Warriors to 222.5 rushing yards per game.

Carson Woods, Liberty, sr, QB: Passed for 2,300 yards and 23 TDs and completed 67 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 350 yards.

Second team offense

Blake Allen, Garces, senior, OL

Kenneth Barrera, East, senior, RB

Adam Bun, Bakersfield Christian, senior, OL

Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte, senior, RB

Devin Cockren, Frontier, junior, WR

Colin Dickson, Wasco, junior TE

Tristan Flores, Centennial, senior, WR

Zamir Hall, Garces, junior, RB

Tyrese Howard, Bakersfield, senior, OL

Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior, RB

Javier Mireles, Arvin, OL

Jaedan Moore, East, senior, WR

Hugo Mora, Kennedy, senior, RB

Farmer Moreno, Wasco, junior, OL

Daniel Noriega, Arvin, RB

Ethan Oliver, Centennial, senior, OL

Travis Plugge, Garces, senior, QB

Austin Pratt, Liberty senior, WR

Aaron Ramos, East, senior, QB

Jude Reyes, Independence, senior, OL

Tyson Reynolds, Foothill, senior, RB

Koa Rhodes, Shafter, junior, RB

Tyler Routh, Centennial, senior, WR

James Rufus, West, QB

Jacob Ruiz, Wasco, senior, QB

Kevin Sandoval, Foothill, junior, ATH

Mason Tapia, Frontier, junior, WR

Hunter Watts, Kern Valley, sophomore, QB

Honorable mention offense

Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale

Mario Avalos, South

Cotton Bennett, Garces

Carson Burkhead, Boron

Shane Carr, South

Andrew Carrasco, Delano

Thai Jae Carson, West

Isaias Cibrian, Rosamond

Christian Cisneros, Highland

Conner Davis, Tehachapi

Jose Del Valle, Foothill

Michael Dominguez, Wasco

Tyson Dozhier, Shafter

Tyler Fimple, Centennial

Armando Flores, Chavez

Xarionn Foreman, North

Azai Furguson, Wasco

Cyris Gaylord, Taft

Rafael Gutierrez, Mira Monte

Ethan Guzman, South

Ethan Hall, Boron

Demonti Hill, Boron

Maximus Howard, Boron

Wyatt Howard, Boron

Rickey Hoyer, Highland

Vincent Igoa, Frontier

Joahan Jimenez, Cal City

Kadin Johansen, Stockdale

Dylan Johnson, BCHS

Gino Lafever, Garces

Alejandro Lopez, East

Alonzo Lopez, East

Oscar Lopez, McFarland

Tylar Love, Tehachapi

Drahcir Mackey, Bakersfield

Jeremiah Madlock, Mojave

Jackson McDonald, Centennial

Emilio Mendez, Shafter

Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield

Nathan Montgomery, Kern Valley

Jake Morehouse, McFarland

Moises Moreno, Chavez

Ulysis Nieves, Independence

Isaiah Nunez, Ridgeview

Simon Nycamp, BCHS

Yahir Ortiz, East

Cameron Penrod, Desert

Bruce Ponce, West

Noel Ramirez, Foothill

Art Robledo, South

Rodrigo Rodriguez, McFarland

Giovanni Ruiz, McFarland

David Santos, West

Brayden Schufletowski, North

Ailayni Siermento, Golden Valley

Evan Siffing, North

Rickardo Smart Jr., Golden Valley

Gaige Smoot, Kern Valley

Parker Straw, Ridgeview

Ethan Sutton, Ridgeview

Devin Talkington, Ridgeview

Omar Tovar, Wasco

Eric Valenzuela, McFarland

Manuel Veleta, Highland

Jonathan Vigil, Independence

Rudy Villegas, East

Doniel Webster, Mojave

Cage Williams, Garces

Deon Williams, Liberty

Carmelo Wright, Bakersfield

First team defense

John Appleton, Frontier, sr, DB: Had a team-high four interceptions and also had 33 tackles and two pass deflections in eight games.

Tino Ayon, McFarland, sr, DL: First-team all-SSL defensive end averaged 10.5 tackles per game and finished with 15 sacks.

Ben Bidart, BCHS, sr, DL: First-team all-SYL had 47 tackles, seven sacks, forced a fumble and made a pass deflection.

David Bonales, BCHS, jr, DL: SYL Defensive Player of the Year had 74 tackles, a sack, an interception and two pass deflections.

Deeshawn Brown, South, sr, LB: First-team all-SEYL had a 93-yard strip and score and finished with 50 tackles, and two fumble recoveries.

Grant Buckey, Liberty, jr, DL: First-team all-SWYL lineman had 41 tackles in eight games, including 13 for a loss, six sacks and 12 hurries.

Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, sr, DL: Second-team all-SWYL had 64 tackles and 13.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble.

Jeremy Dominguez, East, sr, DB: First-team all-SEYL had six interceptions and played big role in two OT victories for Blades.

Bryan Flores, Independence, sr, LB: First-team All-SYL player had 55 tackles, four sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss to lead the Falcons.

Alexis Girarte, Wasco, sr, LB: First-team all-SSL, provided toughness and big-play ability for a stingy Tigers’ defense.

Shaine Heriford, Stockdale, jr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defensive back had a team-high five interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy, jr, DL: First-team all-SSL lineman had 83 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Brian Jacinto, Foothill, sr, DL: SEYL Defensive Player of the Year had 56 tackles, a team-high eight sacks and forced four fumbles.

Will Kanavalov, Liberty, sr, LB: First-team all-SWYL had a team-high 85 tackles, two sacks, four hurries and four pass deflections.

Aaron Martinez, Ridgeview, jr, DB: Had 83 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Ifeany Mbagwu, Stockdale, sr, DL: First-team all-SWYL, had 25 tackles, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Mykel McClenden, Boron, sr, DB: HDL defensive player of the year had 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two INTs and three fumble recoveries.

Armando Medina, Wasco, sr, LB: The SSL’s defensive player of the year that provided consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

AJ Morgan, Centennial, sr, DL: First-team all-SWYL lineman had 19 tackles, seven sacks in two hurries in just eight games.

Johnathan Patino, East, sr, LB: First-team all-SEYL, he was valuable on both sides of the ball, and made several big plays for the Blades.

Wyatt Richie, Tehachapi, jr., LB: First-team all-SYL, had 143 tackles, four sacks, an interception, two break-ups and recovered two fumbles.

Alex Rocha, Bakersfield, sr, LB: First-team all-SWYL had 79 tackles, three sacks, a pass deflection and, forced and recovered a fumble.

Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr, DL: First-team All-South Sequoia League lineman helped solidify the Titans’ defense this season.

Jalani Smith, Garces, jr, DL/LB: First-team all-SWYL, he had 46 tackles, with 17 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Julian Smith, Garces, jr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defender had 40 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Olaniyan Tatum, Shafter, sr, DL: First-team all-SSL lineman had 44 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and three sacks this season.

Andrew Turney, Highland, sr, DL: First-team all-SEYL lineman had a team-high 109 tackles, with 14 resulting in a loss, and eight sacks.

Luke Wattenbarger, Liberty, sr, DB: First-team all-SWYL defensive back had four interceptions, 12 pass deflections and 83 tackles.

Jkwon Welch, Golden Valley, sr, DL: First team all-SYL defensive lineman had 29 tackles, including four for a loss, and three sacks.

Evaristo Zepeda, McFarland, jr, LB: First-team all-SSL linebacker averaged 12 tackles per game and finished with eight sacks.

Special teams

Dylan Lynch, Liberty, sr, K: Converted 44 of 45 extra points and was 4 of 6 on field goal attempts.

Grant Meadors, Liberty, jr, P: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 41.2 yards per kick and placed 11 kicks inside the 20.

Second-team defense

Jaye Blackett, Independence, jr, LB

Lucien Croney, Highland, sr, DL

Demian Garcia, Independence, sr, LB

Christian Gomez, McFarland, sr, LB

Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy, jr, LB

Reece Greer, Frontier, sr, LB

Braden Heath, BCHS, sr, LB

Jayden Hollis, Garces, sr, DB

LeBron Jackson, Garces, sr, DB

Jaykob Jones, Frontier, sr, DL

Kresean Kizzy, Liberty, jr, DB

Elijha Lucero, Shafter, sr, LB

Ronaldo Monroy, Kennedy, sr, LB

Beckam Nilsson, Liberty, jr, LB

Jaden Perez, Frontier, sr, DB

Caleb Reiswig, Liberty, jr, DB

Evan Riley, Centennial, jr, DL

Andrew Rios, Foothill, sr, LB

Anthony Rivera, Bakersfield, jr, LB

K-Son Rush, North, sr, DL

David Smith, Garces, jr, LB

Zephan Stevens, Highland, jr, DB

Bobby Stewart, Independence, sr, DL

Eli Vazquez, Wasco, jr, LB

Justin Vecere, Centennial, sr, LB

Honorable mention defense

Sergio Aguirre, West

Elijah Alejandre, Ridgeview

AJ Anderson, Tehachapi

Roman Baker, Stockdale

Palmer Bank, Garces

Emanuel Banuelos, South

Jermini Bellows, West

Jose Cabanillas, McFarland

Bo Carr, BCHS

Angel Cervantes, Highland

Dylan Dudley, Boron

Prince Ellis, South

Alfonso Enciso, Ridgeview

Noe Estrada, Centennial

Chase Furtado, BCHS

Isaiah Garcia, Chavez

Michael Garcia, Boron

Mario Gonzales, North

Richard Gooden, Independence

Chase Gratt, North

Edward Hawkins, East

Gamiez Helm, Kennedy

Jordan Henry, West

Derrick Hinkey, Kern Valley

Brody Herda, BCHS

Vic Hernandez, Mira Monte

Quinton Hiegel, Boron

Jeremy Jackson, South

Trevor Jano, Highland

Andre Jefferson, North

Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley

Garett Kofahl, Rosamond

Caleb Kozloski, Taft

Lennox Laulu, West

Jonathan Lester, Garces

Tylyn Loyd, Ridgeview

Lorenzo Maldonado, McFarland

Gustavo Manzo, McFarland

Jan Mapa, North

Trent Martin, BCHS

Elias Martinez, Mira Monte

Rashad McElroy, Tehachapi

Rodney Michael, Tehachapi

Airan Navin, Kern Valley

Bryan Ochoa, South

Dozia Onyeguli, Independence

Erick Organista, South

Jorge Pineda, Independence

Christopher Qualls, Bakersfield

Christian Rodriguez, Cal City

Jayden Rios, Kennedy

Andon Sampson, North

Steven Sills, Tehachapi

Rayden Singer, Boron

Eddie Solarzano, West

Andrew Tobias, Garces

Elias Trevino, Foothill

Jacob Urrea, Highland

Simon Vanderpoel, Shafter

Jonathan Williams, North

Will Zelayandia, Foothill

Angel Zuniga, BCHS

