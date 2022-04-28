2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys wrestling team
Wrestler of the year
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, sophomore, 145 pounds: Capped off an undefeated season with a victory in the CIF State Championships, following up D-I and Masters titles. f
Coach of the year
Adam Fierro, Bakersfield: Guided the Drillers to a fourth-place finish at the Central Section Division I and Masters Championships, with 13 wrestlers qualifying for the CIF State Championships, and three garnering medals.
First team
Derrek Alcantar, Frontier, sr., 126: Finished sixth in Central Section D-II and Masters, and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, jr., 106: Division II champion was fourth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Luke Combs, Frontier, sr., 160: Division I runner-up was sixth at Masters and 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Ernest Grant, South, So., 120: Division III champion was eighth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, so., 126: Was seventh in D-I, ninth at Masters and went 4-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, so., 152: Was eighth in the CIF State Championships after placing third in D-I and Masters.
Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, jr., 120: Went 2-2 at the CIF State Championships after placing sixth in Masters and seventh in D-I.
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sr., 220: Was fourth in D-I, seventh at Masters and went 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, jr., 180: Masters champion was runner-up in CIF State Championships and in Division I.
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, So., 195: Masters champion was D-I runner-up and fifth in CIF State Championships.
Beau Priest, Bakersfield, fr., 138: Placed third in D-I and Masters and was 1-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr., 287: Division III champion was eighth at Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, fr., 113: Was seventh in Division I, eighth at Masters and went 2-2 at CIF State Championships.
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, jr., 170: Runner-up at D-I and Masters went 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Second team
Angel Cervantes, Highland, sophomore, 220
Richard Garcia, South, senior, 160
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, junior, 138
Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior, 132
Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior, 152
Sonny Lora, South, sophomore, 132
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, freshman, 106
Jonathan Patino, East, senior, 220
Isaac Quiroz, Independence, sophomore, 138
Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore, 145
Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, freshman, 287
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore, 152
Drake Thomas, Highland, senior, 180
Brian Velasquez, Frontier, junior, 170
Third team
Gavin Contreras, Chavez, sophomore, 126
Mckay East, Bakersfield, senior, 160
Morgan Errecalde, Highland, senior, 138
Mario Gonzalez, North, senior, 145
Isaiah Lara, South, sophomore, 106
Drew McBride, North, senior, 170
Armando Medrano, South, senior, 195
Kevin Muana, Centennial, senior, 160
Erick Perez, South, junior, 145
Daniel Reza, South, freshman, 126
Cooper Riley, Frontier, junior, 132
Brock Rios, Frontier, freshman, 180
Josh Shepard, Frontier, junior, 138
Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior, 195
Justine Vecere, Centennial, senior, 220
Honorable mention
Carlos Acosta, Wasco
Nic Acosta, Liberty
David Alvarez, Independence
Angel Arias, Golden Valley
Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield
Andon Beldo, Centennial
Josh Binu, Centennial
Junior Bojorquez, South
Logan Bowers, Garces
Raymond Brown, Centennial
Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley
Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley
Andres Casas, Foothill
Chris Ccaihuari, Centennial
Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley
David Chaves, North
Colby Clark, Wasco
Brandon Corona, Foothill
Isaiah Criscoe, Garces
Saul Davalos, Golden Valley
Elijah Espericueta, Shafter
Alex Felix, Centennial
Brandon Ferguson, Centennial
Brinon Gacad, Liberty
Moses Galvan, Liberty
Dylan Garcia, Liberty
Elijah Graves, Tehachapi
Jose Guzman, Highland
Levi Hart, Tehachapi
Nicholas Hernandez, East
Herby Hinojosa, South
Aurick Jackson, Centennial
Joseph Jimenez, Centennial
Brendon Ko, Independence
Anthony Koch-Sipe, Centennial
Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley
Rolando Lira, Chavez
Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco
Angel Loyola, South
Antonio Mares, Liberty
Brian Martinez, Independence
Ivan Roman Martinez, South
Milo Mastrucci, Garces
Davis May, Garces
Moises Moreno, Chavez
Eduardo Munoz, Chavez
Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview
Ezekiel Ortiz, Ridgeview
Lorenzo Patino, East
Jose Pena, Chavez
Efran Quinones, Chavez
Andrew Rios, Foothill
Eric Rivera, Highland
Exavier Rodriguez, Chavez
Johnny Saldana, Wasco
Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial
Conner Smith, Liberty
David Smith, Garces
John Strategos, Liberty
Santana Ugues, Arvin
Elijah Valdovinos, North
Gregory Valencia, Highland
Christian Vargas, Golden Valley
Fabian Vera, Wasco
Nasir Wilcox, Independence
Jonathan Woods, Bakersfield