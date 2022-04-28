 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys wrestling team

6154fbb1-7971-4011-9512-42b48496e1e5

Frontier sophomore Miguel Estrada celebrates after winning the 145-pound title at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys wrestling team

Wrestler of the year

Miguel Estrada, Frontier, sophomore, 145 pounds: Capped off an undefeated season with a victory in the CIF State Championships, following up D-I and Masters titles. f

Coach of the year

Adam Fierro, Bakersfield: Guided the Drillers to a fourth-place finish at the Central Section Division I and Masters Championships, with 13 wrestlers qualifying for the CIF State Championships, and three garnering medals.

First team

Derrek Alcantar, Frontier, sr., 126: Finished sixth in Central Section D-II and Masters, and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, jr., 106: Division II champion was fourth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Luke Combs, Frontier, sr., 160: Division I runner-up was sixth at Masters and 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Ernest Grant, South, So., 120: Division III champion was eighth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, so., 126: Was seventh in D-I, ninth at Masters and went 4-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Jake Honey, Bakersfield, so., 152: Was eighth in the CIF State Championships after placing third in D-I and Masters.

Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, jr., 120: Went 2-2 at the CIF State Championships after placing sixth in Masters and seventh in D-I.

Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sr., 220: Was fourth in D-I, seventh at Masters and went 3-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, jr., 180: Masters champion was runner-up in CIF State Championships and in Division I.

Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, So., 195: Masters champion was D-I runner-up and fifth in CIF State Championships.

Beau Priest, Bakersfield, fr., 138: Placed third in D-I and Masters and was 1-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr., 287: Division III champion was eighth at Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships.

Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, fr., 113: Was seventh in Division I, eighth at Masters and went 2-2 at CIF State Championships.

DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, jr., 170: Runner-up at D-I and Masters went 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Second team

Angel Cervantes, Highland, sophomore, 220

Richard Garcia, South, senior, 160

Elijah Guzman, Chavez, junior, 138

Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior, 132

Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior, 152

Sonny Lora, South, sophomore, 132

Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, freshman, 106

Jonathan Patino, East, senior, 220

Isaac Quiroz, Independence, sophomore, 138

Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore, 145

Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, freshman, 287

Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore, 152

Drake Thomas, Highland, senior, 180

Brian Velasquez, Frontier, junior, 170

Third team

Gavin Contreras, Chavez, sophomore, 126

Mckay East, Bakersfield, senior, 160

Morgan Errecalde, Highland, senior, 138

Mario Gonzalez, North, senior, 145

Isaiah Lara, South, sophomore, 106

Drew McBride, North, senior, 170

Armando Medrano, South, senior, 195

Kevin Muana, Centennial, senior, 160

Erick Perez, South, junior, 145

Daniel Reza, South, freshman, 126

Cooper Riley, Frontier, junior, 132

Brock Rios, Frontier, freshman, 180

Josh Shepard, Frontier, junior, 138

Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior, 195

Justine Vecere, Centennial, senior, 220

Honorable mention

Carlos Acosta, Wasco

Nic Acosta, Liberty

David Alvarez, Independence

Angel Arias, Golden Valley

Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield

Andon Beldo, Centennial

Josh Binu, Centennial

Junior Bojorquez, South

Logan Bowers, Garces

Raymond Brown, Centennial

Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley

Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley

Andres Casas, Foothill

Chris Ccaihuari, Centennial

Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley

David Chaves, North

Colby Clark, Wasco

Brandon Corona, Foothill

Isaiah Criscoe, Garces

Saul Davalos, Golden Valley

Elijah Espericueta, Shafter

Alex Felix, Centennial

Brandon Ferguson, Centennial

Brinon Gacad, Liberty

Moses Galvan, Liberty

Dylan Garcia, Liberty

Elijah Graves, Tehachapi

Jose Guzman, Highland

Levi Hart, Tehachapi

Nicholas Hernandez, East

Herby Hinojosa, South

Aurick Jackson, Centennial

Joseph Jimenez, Centennial

Brendon Ko, Independence

Anthony Koch-Sipe, Centennial

Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley

Rolando Lira, Chavez

Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco

Angel Loyola, South

Antonio Mares, Liberty

Brian Martinez, Independence

Ivan Roman Martinez, South

Milo Mastrucci, Garces

Davis May, Garces

Moises Moreno, Chavez

Eduardo Munoz, Chavez

Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview

Ezekiel Ortiz, Ridgeview

Lorenzo Patino, East

Jose Pena, Chavez

Efran Quinones, Chavez

Andrew Rios, Foothill

Eric Rivera, Highland

Exavier Rodriguez, Chavez

Johnny Saldana, Wasco

Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial

Conner Smith, Liberty

David Smith, Garces

John Strategos, Liberty

Santana Ugues, Arvin

Elijah Valdovinos, North

Gregory Valencia, Highland

Christian Vargas, Golden Valley

Fabian Vera, Wasco

Nasir Wilcox, Independence

Jonathan Woods, Bakersfield

Coronavirus Cases