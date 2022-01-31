2021-22 BVarsity All-Area boys water polo team
Co-Players of the year
Rory Begin, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "The captain for Garces this year. The Naval Academy-bound senior led Garces in assists and steals and was a major part of the team's success of the undefeated EYL championship, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals."
Jordan Northcutt, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "A dominant presence at 2-meters. Led Garces Memorial in goals, scoring a season-high 10 goals against Clovis and led Garces to an undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals."
Other nominees: Oscar Herrera, Frontier; Riley Massie, Highland; Jack Merickel, Bakersfield.
Co-Coaches of the year
Mark Brewer, Bakersfield: Guided the Drillers to a 13-1 regular-season and into the Central Section playoffs in the program’s first season.
Eric Marsh, Garces: Led the Rams to the undefeated East Yosemite League championship, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals.
Other nominees: Bill Ferguson, Stockdale; Marc Urmston, Liberty.
First team
Zane Gabriel, Stockdale, junior: Coach Bill Ferguson says, “Was our leader and a great contributor to the boys water polo team this first season. His knowledge and experience was greatly appreciated and needed for our program and its success.”
Peter Gonzalez, Garces, junior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "Was second in both assists and steals for Garces. An integral leader in the 6-spot and helped lead Garces to an undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals."
Adam Gregory, Garces, senior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "The third leading scorer on the team. Played left side on offense and helped lead Garces to an undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals."
Cody Hart, Liberty, junior: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “Most experienced player on the team, he is great at all facets of the game, A clutch player, when a goal needed to be scored, Cody was our go-to player.”
Oscar Herrera, Frontier, senior: Coach Mitchell Woolstenhulme says, “Team captain and leading scorer’s knowledge, leadership and love of the game were essential to his success at the 2-meter, and just about every other position for the Titans throughout the season.”
Dawson Hoff, Centennial, senior: From coach Art Medina — “An intuitive player, which gives him the ability to see the play before it happens. This combined with his speed, tenacity on defense and lethal scoring ability from any position makes him a true threat to the competition and an invaluable asset to his team.”
Riley Massie, Highland: From his coach Mathew Prasser — “Riley had zero previous experience playing water polo but still led our offense and ended up scoring 61 goals this season. His speed, strength and coordination allowed him to weave through defenses and make shots where it seemed like there was no shot to be had.”
Levi McKay, Garces, sophomore: Coach Eric Marsh says, "A standout goalie for Garces this year, controlling defensively communicating the defensive plays. The last line of defense for the Rams."
Alejandro Medina, Centennial, sophomore: Coach Art Medina says, “He is a utility player whose strength, speed and ability has grown over the season. This, combined with his aggressiveness and understanding of the game, makes him a valuable asset to the team. He is a team player who is equally comfortable making the assist as he is making the goal, as long as it gets the win for his team.”
Johnny Mendiburu, Garces, sophomore: Coach Eric Marsh says, "The 2-meter defender this year helped lead Garces with a large frame, showing great potential learning a new position this fall."
Jack Merickel, Bakersfield, sophomore: Coach Mark Brewer says, “He was a standout player this year for the Drillers as a dominant Center, scoring 102 goals, helping to lead the Boys to a 13-1 league record and their firstst Central Section playoff appearance.”
Kenneth Molina, Garces, junior: Coach Eric Marsh says, "A great shooter and when the team needed a goal, he was the athlete to get that goal and helped lead Garces to an undefeated East Yosemite League championships, the Central Section Division I semifinals and the CIF NorCal regional quarterfinals."
Johnny Starr, Garces, sophomore: Coach Eric Marsh says, "Johnny S. only playing in 75 percent of our games this year, he played many different positions 2-meter defender, right side left side 2-meters. hHe is a young man that has a lot of potential as well. He was a part of our success in our undefeated EYL Championship, our Division One central section CIF semifinal run, and our Nor-Cal regional quarterfinals run."
Aeden Thompson, Bakersfield, junior: Coach Mark Brewers says, “He was a threat on both sides of the ball leading the Drillers in steals while also finishing second in scoring.”
Drew Urmston, Liberty, junior: Coach Marc Ursmston says, “A great athlete and great swimmer, was often double-teamed to try and take him out of the game. The Patriots’ leading scorer has a very big heart and didn’t want to lose.”
Kyle Zabala, Stockdale, Sophomore: Coach Bill Ferguson says, “Was a late arrival and stepped up to protect our goal and did a fabulous job. He directed our defense and was commanding in goal.”
Second team
Aydan Carballo, Garces, junior
Ethan Cobb, Stockdale, junior
Isaac Deguzman, Frontier, senior
AJ Duncan, Garces, senior
Noah Ellisondo, Frontier, junior
Ethan Gebhardt, Centennial, sophomore
Gavin Hartman, Frontier, senior
David Hernandez, Centennial, sophomore
Nicolas Lira, Bakersfield, sophomore
Matthew Martinez, Centennial, senior
Jacob Miller, Bakersfield, sophomore
Thomas “Finn” Rogers, Stockdale, freshman
Bronson Tobin, Bakersfield, sophomore
Matt Velasco, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Jacob Young, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Honorable mention
Tim Bank, Liberty, senior
Alonzo Cardenas, Liberty, senior
Ivan Correa, Ridgeview
Lath Daewood, Centennial, junior
Nathan Greene, Centennial, freshman
David Guillen, Stockdale, freshman
Gunner, Independence, freshman
Jeremy Hall, Bakersfield, sophomore
Brock Hartman, Frontier, sophomore
Maxwell Kutzner, Stockdale, sophomore
Maximus Lobos, Ridgeview
Connor Michael, Bakersfield, senior
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, sophomore
Xavier Noble, Centennial, junior
Chase Nunley, Frontier, sophomore
Brady Rufner, Highland
Conner Smith, Liberty, senior
Ty Weaver, Liberty, freshman