2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer Team
Offensive Player of the Year
Fletcher Bank
Garces,
forward, sr.
Scored a team-high 36 goals and dished out 23 assists to lead the Rams to a Central Section and SoCal regional championship.
Defensive players of the year
Palmer Bank
Garces, sr.
First-team All-SWYL had five goals and 12 assists to lead the Rams to a regional title.
Pablo Cardenas
Golden Valley, sr.
SYL defensive player of the year led a defense that allowed just .875 goals per game.
Goalkeeper of the year
Carson Gyll
Stockdale, jr.
Southwest Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year was key component in Mustangs’ run to a league championship, limiting opponents to just .92 goals per game with 13 shutouts.
Coach of the year
Lyle Martin, Stockdale
Guided the Mustangs to the Southwest Yosemite League title, including a 1-0 victory that snapped Garces’ 24-game unbeaten streak in SWYL play. The team advanced to the Central Section Division II semifinals before losing on penalty kicks
first team
Eric Andrade
Highland defender, sr.
SEYL defensive player of the year solidified a Scots’ defense that allowed just 1.04 goal per game.
Joshua Bryant
Ridgeview forward, jr.
First-team All-SYL performer had a team-high 22 goals and 15 assists for the Wolf Pack.
Alex Castrejon
Liberty midfielder, sr.
First-team All-SWYL scored 10 goals and had an assist for the Patriots.
Christian Chase
Garces forward, sr.
First-team All-SWYL scored 23 goals and had eight assists to help the Rams to a SoCal regional title.
Elijah Espinoza
Ridgeview midfielder, jr.
First-team All-SYL player had three goals and three assists for the Wolf Pack.
Daniel Funes
South defender, sr.
First-team All-SEYL was part of stingy defense that allowed just 1.4 goals per game.
Luis Gonzalez
Foothill forward, soph.
SEYL offensive player of the year had a team-high 15 goals and added seven assists for the Trojans.
Josue Gordillo
Stockdale midfielder, sr.
First-team All-SWYL helped lead the Mustangs to a league championship.
Jobanni Hernandez
Arvin forward, sr.
First-team All-SSL had a team-high 21 goals and nine assists for the Bears.
Benjamin Jimenez
Garces midfielder, jr.
First-team All-SWYL scored four goals and had 12 assists to help the Rams to a SoCal regional title.
Jorge Lopez
Bakersfield midfielder, jr.
First-team All-SWYL helped the Drillers outscore opponents by nearly two goals per game.
Omar Marquez
Chavez forward, sr.
First-team All-SSL had 19 goals and seven assists to help the Titans to the league championship.
Luis Martinez
Foothill midfielder, sr.
First-team All-SEYL had seven goals and 10 goals to help the Trojans to the league championship.
Victor Melendez
Golden Valley goalkeeper, sr.
SYL goalkeeper of the year allowed just .875 goals per game for the Bulldogs.
Jesus Meza
Bakersfield defender, sr.
First-team All-SWYL was part of a defense that limited opponents to 1.125 goal per game.
Gerardo Monroy
Foothill defender, jr.
First-team All-SEYL led a Trojans’ defense that allowed just 1.19 goals per game.
Cesar Olivares
Chavez forward, sr.
First-team All-SSL had 19 goals and 14 assists to help the Titans to the league championship.
Jesse Smallwood
Stockdale defender, sr.
SWYL defensive player of the year part of team that allowed just .92 goals per game.
Adrian Sotelo
Stockdale defender, sr.
First-team All-SWYL was part of a team that allowed just .92 goals per game.
Justin Torres
Golden Valley forward, jr.
SYL offensive player of the year had nine goals and 18 assists to lead the Bulldogs to a section D-II final.
Second team
Matthew Aceves, Independence, freshman
Ariel Banuelos, South, forward, senior
Grant Bentley, Bakersfield Christian, midfielder, sophomore
Isaac Gomez, Golden Valley, forward, junior
Ivan Gonzalez, Mira Monte, forward, senior
Angel Gutierrez, Chavez, forward, sophomore
Joseph Gutierrez, Garces, goalkeeper, senior
Josue Leyva, Taft, forward, senior
Jordee Magana, Arvin, midfielder, junior
Diego Mazantini, Independence, junior
Andre Melgoza, Highland, defender, senior
Jonathan Mosqueda, Bakersfield, forward, senior
Jesus Olloqui, Golden Valley, defender, senior
Juan Quintero, South, midfielder, senior
Andres Ramirez, Wasco, goalkeeper, senior
Oscar Rodriguez, Arvin, defender, senior
Sergio Salazar, Foothill, midfielder, senior
Noah Stanley, Centennial, defender, senior
Victor Tornero, Chavez, midfielder, senior
Colin Uzih, Frontier, midfielder, senior
Honorable mention
Aiden Albertalli, Liberty, junior
Jan Alcantar, East, senior
Rhamses Alapisco, Golden Valley, sophomore
Alejandro Alvarez, Independence, freshman
Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale, senior
Irvin Atriano, Taft, senior
Mason Bertolaccini, Stockdale, senior
Jack Bordenave, Garces, sophomore
Jose Bravo, North, junior
Sebastian Bueno, South, sophomore
Gabriel Cardenas, Tehachapi, senior
Isaac Cardoza, Foothill, senior
Isaiah Castaneda, Mira Monte, junior
Jorge Castaneda, Wasco, senior
Diego Cervantes, Shafter
Alexi Chavez, West, junior
Jesus Choto, South, senior
Aidan Cisneros, Highland, junior
Shia Clayton, Foothill, senior
Jose Delgado, North, senior
Cristopher Gandara, Arvin, junior
Luis Gil Maravilla, Ridgeview, junior
Ivan Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior
Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior
Jessi Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior
Nick Iturriria, Garces, senior
Easton Jaramillo, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Simon Lozano, Arvin, junior
Quentin Lueck, Garces, junior
Angel Martinez, Chavez, senior
Derek Martinez, West, senior
Neo Martinez, Shafter
Antony Melendrez, Garces, senior
Matthew Mendoza, Garces, junior
Ian Menjivar, Independence, sophomore
Gustavo Nunez, Centennial, senior
Evan Pinan, Tehachapi, junior
Israel Ramirez, Mira Monte, senior
Victor Reyes, Taft, junior
Jesse Robles, South, sophomore
Moises Rojo, Golden Valley, freshman
Noah Rosales, Bakersfield, freshman
Gilbert Ruiz, Wasco, senior
Josue Ruiz, North, sophomore
Alexis Sanchez, East, senior
Christian Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior
Ryder Supertino, Frontier
Kevin Tello, Highland, senior
Griffin Thompson, Stockdale, junior
Fernando Torres, Shafter, senior
Jaime Torres, West, junior
William Underwood, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Fernando Valvidia, East, senior
Abram Villanueva, Garces, sophomore
Leonardo Villapando, Arvin, sophomore
Miguel Villegas, East, senior
Ryoma Yamaguchi, Ridgeview, senior.