2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Garces' Fletcher Bank moves the ball against a Lindsay defender during the Central Section Division III championship game at Garces.

 Courtesy of Matthew Plugge

Offensive Player of the Year

Fletcher Bank

Garces,

forward, sr.

Scored a team-high 36 goals and dished out 23 assists to lead the Rams to a Central Section and SoCal regional championship.

Defensive players of the year

Palmer Bank

Garces, sr.

First-team All-SWYL had five goals and 12 assists to lead the Rams to a regional title.

Pablo Cardenas

Golden Valley, sr.

SYL defensive player of the year led a defense that allowed just .875 goals per game.

Goalkeeper of the year

Carson Gyll

Stockdale, jr.

Southwest Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year was key component in Mustangs’ run to a league championship, limiting opponents to just .92 goals per game with 13 shutouts.

Coach of the year

Lyle Martin, Stockdale

Guided the Mustangs to the Southwest Yosemite League title, including a 1-0 victory that snapped Garces’ 24-game unbeaten streak in SWYL play. The team advanced to the Central Section Division II semifinals before losing on penalty kicks

first team

Eric Andrade

Highland defender, sr.

SEYL defensive player of the year solidified a Scots’ defense that allowed just 1.04 goal per game.

Joshua Bryant

Ridgeview forward, jr.

First-team All-SYL performer had a team-high 22 goals and 15 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Alex Castrejon

Liberty midfielder, sr.

First-team All-SWYL scored 10 goals and had an assist for the Patriots.

Christian Chase

Garces forward, sr.

First-team All-SWYL scored 23 goals and had eight assists to help the Rams to a SoCal regional title.

Elijah Espinoza

Ridgeview midfielder, jr.

First-team All-SYL player had three goals and three assists for the Wolf Pack.

Daniel Funes

South defender, sr.

First-team All-SEYL was part of stingy defense that allowed just 1.4 goals per game.

Luis Gonzalez

Foothill forward, soph.

SEYL offensive player of the year had a team-high 15 goals and added seven assists for the Trojans.

Josue Gordillo

Stockdale midfielder, sr.

First-team All-SWYL helped lead the Mustangs to a league championship.

Jobanni Hernandez

Arvin forward, sr.

First-team All-SSL had a team-high 21 goals and nine assists for the Bears.

Benjamin Jimenez

Garces midfielder, jr.

First-team All-SWYL scored four goals and had 12 assists to help the Rams to a SoCal regional title.

Jorge Lopez

Bakersfield midfielder, jr.

First-team All-SWYL helped the Drillers outscore opponents by nearly two goals per game.

Omar Marquez

Chavez forward, sr.

First-team All-SSL had 19 goals and seven assists to help the Titans to the league championship.

Luis Martinez

Foothill midfielder, sr.

First-team All-SEYL had seven goals and 10 goals to help the Trojans to the league championship.

Victor Melendez

Golden Valley goalkeeper, sr.

SYL goalkeeper of the year allowed just .875 goals per game for the Bulldogs.

Jesus Meza

Bakersfield defender, sr.

First-team All-SWYL was part of a defense that limited opponents to 1.125 goal per game.

Gerardo Monroy

Foothill defender, jr.

First-team All-SEYL led a Trojans’ defense that allowed just 1.19 goals per game.

Cesar Olivares

Chavez forward, sr.

First-team All-SSL had 19 goals and 14 assists to help the Titans to the league championship.

Jesse Smallwood

Stockdale defender, sr.

SWYL defensive player of the year part of team that allowed just .92 goals per game.

Adrian Sotelo

Stockdale defender, sr.

First-team All-SWYL was part of a team that allowed just .92 goals per game.

Justin Torres

Golden Valley forward, jr.

SYL offensive player of the year had nine goals and 18 assists to lead the Bulldogs to a section D-II final.

Second team

Matthew Aceves, Independence, freshman

Ariel Banuelos, South, forward, senior

Grant Bentley, Bakersfield Christian, midfielder, sophomore

Isaac Gomez, Golden Valley, forward, junior

Ivan Gonzalez, Mira Monte, forward, senior

Angel Gutierrez, Chavez, forward, sophomore

Joseph Gutierrez, Garces, goalkeeper, senior

Josue Leyva, Taft, forward, senior

Jordee Magana, Arvin, midfielder, junior

Diego Mazantini, Independence, junior

Andre Melgoza, Highland, defender, senior

Jonathan Mosqueda, Bakersfield, forward, senior

Jesus Olloqui, Golden Valley, defender, senior

Juan Quintero, South, midfielder, senior

Andres Ramirez, Wasco, goalkeeper, senior

Oscar Rodriguez, Arvin, defender, senior

Sergio Salazar, Foothill, midfielder, senior

Noah Stanley, Centennial, defender, senior

Victor Tornero, Chavez, midfielder, senior

Colin Uzih, Frontier, midfielder, senior

Honorable mention

Aiden Albertalli, Liberty, junior

Jan Alcantar, East, senior

Rhamses Alapisco, Golden Valley, sophomore

Alejandro Alvarez, Independence, freshman

Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale, senior

Irvin Atriano, Taft, senior

Mason Bertolaccini, Stockdale, senior

Jack Bordenave, Garces, sophomore

Jose Bravo, North, junior

Sebastian Bueno, South, sophomore

Gabriel Cardenas, Tehachapi, senior

Isaac Cardoza, Foothill, senior

Isaiah Castaneda, Mira Monte, junior

Jorge Castaneda, Wasco, senior

Diego Cervantes, Shafter

Alexi Chavez, West, junior

Jesus Choto, South, senior

Aidan Cisneros, Highland, junior

Shia Clayton, Foothill, senior

Jose Delgado, North, senior

Cristopher Gandara, Arvin, junior

Luis Gil Maravilla, Ridgeview, junior

Ivan Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior

Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior

Jessi Ibarra, Golden Valley, senior

Nick Iturriria, Garces, senior

Easton Jaramillo, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Simon Lozano, Arvin, junior

Quentin Lueck, Garces, junior

Angel Martinez, Chavez, senior

Derek Martinez, West, senior

Neo Martinez, Shafter

Antony Melendrez, Garces, senior

Matthew Mendoza, Garces, junior

Ian Menjivar, Independence, sophomore

Gustavo Nunez, Centennial, senior

Evan Pinan, Tehachapi, junior

Israel Ramirez, Mira Monte, senior

Victor Reyes, Taft, junior

Jesse Robles, South, sophomore

Moises Rojo, Golden Valley, freshman

Noah Rosales, Bakersfield, freshman

Gilbert Ruiz, Wasco, senior

Josue Ruiz, North, sophomore

Alexis Sanchez, East, senior

Christian Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior

Ryder Supertino, Frontier

Kevin Tello, Highland, senior

Griffin Thompson, Stockdale, junior

Fernando Torres, Shafter, senior

Jaime Torres, West, junior

William Underwood, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Fernando Valvidia, East, senior

Abram Villanueva, Garces, sophomore

Leonardo Villapando, Arvin, sophomore

Miguel Villegas, East, senior

Ryoma Yamaguchi, Ridgeview, senior.

