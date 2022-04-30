2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys Basketball team

Boys basketball
Player of the year
Jackson Tucker, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYL co-player of the year averaged 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and made 59 percent of the field and 39.8 on 3-pointers for the Eagles, who won the Central Section Division I title.
Co-Coaches of the year
Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian: Helped guide the Eagles to their first Central Section Division I title, the school’s third straight championship.
Jayson Heard, Golden Valley: Led the Bulldogs to their first section title in boys basketball, winning the Division III crown, and advanced to the SoCal regional semifinals.
First team
Jhace Boston, Stockdale, junior: Co-SWYL player of the year averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Scored a career-high 41 against Dos Palos.
Markell Brooks, Golden Valley: First-team all-SYL, averaged a team-high 18.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.
Stephon Brooks, West, senior: First-team all-SYL averaged 18.1 points, 2.7 steals and 2.2 assists per game, and shot 56 percent from the field.
Cameron Brown, Independence, senior: SYL co-player of the year averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Erick Chaney, Bakersfield Christian, senior: First-team all-SYL, averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and made 2.9 3-pointers per game.
Blake Dibble, Centennial, senior: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 16 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game.
Prince Ellis, South, senior: SEYL player of the year, averaged 16.4 points, three steals and 2.5 deflections per game.
Rippen Gill, Centennial, sophomore: Co-SWYL player of the year averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Ty Silva, Frontier, senior: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 16 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Noah Wright, North, senior: First-team all-SEYL, averaged a team-high 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and shot 52 percent from the field.
Second team
Adeola Adekoba, Stockdale, senior
Sebastian Borrego, Rosamond, senior
Shane Carr, South, junior
Jermaine Dabbs, Golden Valley, senior
Zykiar Henderson, Frontier, sophomore
Zach Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Kemonte Jackson, Golden Valley, senior
Oscar Lopez, McFarland, senior
Arnold Ochoa, Bakersfield, senior
Ruben Singh, Ridgeview, senior
Deshawn Usocha, Liberty, sophomore
Johnny Vega, Delano, senior
Third team
Wyatt Baldwin, Tehachapi, senior
Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, senior
Louis Duarte, Garces, sophomore
Vincent Edwards, Chavez, senior
Frankie Garcia, East, junior
Ivan Hayden, Highland, senior
Garett Kofahl, Rosamond, senior
Derek Pangilinan, Desert, junior
Mike Pineda, Independence, senior
Aaron Ramos, East, senior
Joaquin Rios, Stockdale, junior
Daniel Rodriguez, Kennedy, junior
David Silva, Chavez, senior
J’Len Slaughter, Golden Valley, senior
Tyron Tyler, Independence, junior
Damareyah Wafford, South, senior
Honorable mention
Damian Alvarado, Wasco, junior
Gustavo Chavez, West
Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, senior
Ethan Eckles, Independence
Anthony Gamez, East
Alex Gonzalez, Rosamond, senior
Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy
Gabe Gutierrez, Independence
Caleb Hamilton, Liberty, senior
Lance Haworth, Highland
Gamiez Helm, Kennedy
Leo Higuera, South
Andre Jefferson, North
Jay Jay Jones, Centennial, junior
Anthony Maldonado, Shafter, junior
Brock Mizener, Taft, senior
Brian Perez Lopez, Mira Monte
Dylan Perez, Shafter, senior
Isaiah Perry, Garces
Amarius Rowell, Independence
Maurice Watlington, California City, senior