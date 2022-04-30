 Skip to main content
2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Boys Basketball team

Bakersfield Christian's Jackson Tucker drives the all to the basket against Clovis East's Derrick Madron.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Boys basketball

Player of the year

Jackson Tucker, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYL co-player of the year averaged 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and made 59 percent of the field and 39.8 on 3-pointers for the Eagles, who won the Central Section Division I title.

Co-Coaches of the year

Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian: Helped guide the Eagles to their first Central Section Division I title, the school’s third straight championship.

Jayson Heard, Golden Valley: Led the Bulldogs to their first section title in boys basketball, winning the Division III crown, and advanced to the SoCal regional semifinals.

First team

Jhace Boston, Stockdale, junior: Co-SWYL player of the year averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Scored a career-high 41 against Dos Palos.

Markell Brooks, Golden Valley: First-team all-SYL, averaged a team-high 18.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Stephon Brooks, West, senior: First-team all-SYL averaged 18.1 points, 2.7 steals and 2.2 assists per game, and shot 56 percent from the field.

Cameron Brown, Independence, senior: SYL co-player of the year averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Erick Chaney, Bakersfield Christian, senior: First-team all-SYL, averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and made 2.9 3-pointers per game.

Blake Dibble, Centennial, senior: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 16 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game.

Prince Ellis, South, senior: SEYL player of the year, averaged 16.4 points, three steals and 2.5 deflections per game.

Rippen Gill, Centennial, sophomore: Co-SWYL player of the year averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Ty Silva, Frontier, senior: First-team all-SWYL, averaged 16 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Noah Wright, North, senior: First-team all-SEYL, averaged a team-high 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and shot 52 percent from the field.

Second team

Adeola Adekoba, Stockdale, senior

Sebastian Borrego, Rosamond, senior

Shane Carr, South, junior

Jermaine Dabbs, Golden Valley, senior

Zykiar Henderson, Frontier, sophomore

Zach Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Kemonte Jackson, Golden Valley, senior

Oscar Lopez, McFarland, senior

Arnold Ochoa, Bakersfield, senior

Ruben Singh, Ridgeview, senior

Deshawn Usocha, Liberty, sophomore

Johnny Vega, Delano, senior

Third team

Wyatt Baldwin, Tehachapi, senior

Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, senior

Louis Duarte, Garces, sophomore

Vincent Edwards, Chavez, senior

Frankie Garcia, East, junior

Ivan Hayden, Highland, senior

Garett Kofahl, Rosamond, senior

Derek Pangilinan, Desert, junior

Mike Pineda, Independence, senior

Aaron Ramos, East, senior

Joaquin Rios, Stockdale, junior

Daniel Rodriguez, Kennedy, junior

David Silva, Chavez, senior

J’Len Slaughter, Golden Valley, senior

Tyron Tyler, Independence, junior

Damareyah Wafford, South, senior

Honorable mention

Damian Alvarado, Wasco, junior

Gustavo Chavez, West

Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, senior

Ethan Eckles, Independence

Anthony Gamez, East

Alex Gonzalez, Rosamond, senior

Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy

Gabe Gutierrez, Independence

Caleb Hamilton, Liberty, senior

Lance Haworth, Highland

Gamiez Helm, Kennedy

Leo Higuera, South

Andre Jefferson, North

Jay Jay Jones, Centennial, junior

Anthony Maldonado, Shafter, junior

Brock Mizener, Taft, senior

Brian Perez Lopez, Mira Monte

Dylan Perez, Shafter, senior

Isaiah Perry, Garces

Amarius Rowell, Independence

Maurice Watlington, California City, senior

