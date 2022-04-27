2021-22 All-Area Girls wrestling team
Wrestlers player of the year
Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, senior, 235-pound division
Central Section Area II champion was second at Masters and finished fifth at the CIF State Championships.
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, senior, 170
Runner-up at the Central Section Area II and Masters tournaments, and placed fourth at the CIF State Championships.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, junior, 137
Central Section Area II champion, placed third at Masters and fought off an injury to finish fifth at the CIF State Championships.
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, junior, 189
Central Section Area II champion was third at Masters and finished fourth at the CIF State Championships.
Coaches of the year
Eddie Machado, Ridgeview
Angel Posadas, Highland
First team
Kaydence Boyd, Highland, jr., 126
Central Section Area II and Masters champion went 1-2 at CIF State Championships.
Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, so., 101
Area II champion was fourth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sr. 111
Area II champion was second at Masters and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.
Autumn Joven, East, fr., 150
Runner-up at Area II was fourth at Masters to qualify for CIF State Championships.
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr., 189
Runner-up at Area II and Masters went 3-2 at CIF State Championships.
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sr., 189
Masters champion was fourth at Area II to qualify for CIF State Championships.
Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, sr., 143
Area II champion was runner-up at Masters and 1-2 at CIF State Championships.
Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr., 137
Masters champion was runner-up at Area II and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.
Yasmine Scherer, North, sr., 126
Runner-up at Area II was third at Masters and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.
Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, jr., 121
Runner-up at Area II was fourth at Masters and 1-2 in CIF State Championships.
Second team
Irais Aguero, Wasco, sophomore, 111
Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, junior, 143
Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, freshman, 116
Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview, senior, 189
Diana Cardenas, East, senior, 160
Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, junior, 160
Aracely Gomez, Wasco, senior, 170
Reese Hart, Tehachapi, freshman, 143
Camila Marquez, Highland, freshman, 131
Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, junior, 106
Lotus Puente, Centennial, freshman, 170
Katie Rodriguez, McFarland, senior, 131
Alysa Rubalcado, Foothill, freshman, 150
Abigail Trujillo, Frontier, sophomore, 106
Third team
Abriana Bega, McFarland, junior, 121
Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley, junior, 235
Des Edwards, Highland, senior, 111
Vanessa Fakrogna, Liberty, freshman, 116
Sophie Garcia, Liberty, senior, 150
Isabela Maldonado, Foothill, freshman, 131
D’Anna Payne, West, freshman, 235
Baraly Rodas, Golden Valley, sophomore, 106
Ruby Rosales, Golden Valley, sophomore, 101
Kylie Snyder, Centennial, senior, 116
Aileen Solis, Wasco, junior, 126
Jacqueline Torres, South, senior, 101
Karlee Westbrook, Liberty, junior, 121
Victoria Ybarra, Ridgeview, sophomore, 111
Honorable mention
Darlin Albarran, Foothill, sophomore
Litzy Amador, South, junior
Carlene Arcia, Mira Monte, senior
Jocelyn Byers, Centennial, freshman
Steffany Castro Urbina, Golden Valley, freshman
Diana Cerna, Golden Valley, senior
Lilmary Cobbins, South, senior
Kristhel Crespo, Foothill, sophomore
Cella Esquivel, Tehachapi, sophomore
Angelina Gomez Saldivar, Ridgeview, junior
Blanka Gonzalez, West, sophomore
Isabella Hernandez, East, senior
Jade Hernandez, North, freshman
Gracie Lemus, East, sophomore
Aliya Lopez, Foothill, freshman
Hanelle Lozano, Golden Valley, freshman
Nicole Marquez, Mira Monte
Alondra Martinez, West, freshman
Maria Mejia Manzo, Mira Monte, freshman
Jovana Mireles, South, junior
Vursyah Mollique, Highland, junior
Maleah Moreno, Frontier, sophomore
Brianna Parra, South, senior
Rachael Ramos, Highland, freshman
Anika Ruelas, Shafter, senior
Ruby Smith, Liberty, freshman
Areli Solis, Wasco, sophomore
Victoria Tena Morales, Foothill, freshman
Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview, junior
Valeria Torres, Highland, junior
Lauren Valdez, Frontier, freshman
Stephanie Valdez Valdez, Wasco, sophomore