 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 All-Area Girls wrestling team

2021-22 All-Area Girls wrestling team

Wrestlers player of the year

Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, senior, 235-pound division

Central Section Area II champion was second at Masters and finished fifth at the CIF State Championships.

Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, senior, 170

Runner-up at the Central Section Area II and Masters tournaments, and placed fourth at the CIF State Championships.

Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, junior, 137

Central Section Area II champion, placed third at Masters and fought off an injury to finish fifth at the CIF State Championships.

Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, junior, 189

Central Section Area II champion was third at Masters and finished fourth at the CIF State Championships.

Coaches of the year

Eddie Machado, Ridgeview

Angel Posadas, Highland

First team

Kaydence Boyd, Highland, jr., 126

Central Section Area II and Masters champion went 1-2 at CIF State Championships.

Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, so., 101

Area II champion was fourth at Masters and 2-2 at the CIF State Championships.

Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sr. 111

Area II champion was second at Masters and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.

Autumn Joven, East, fr., 150

Runner-up at Area II was fourth at Masters to qualify for CIF State Championships.

Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr., 189

Runner-up at Area II and Masters went 3-2 at CIF State Championships.

Myles Medrano, Foothill, sr., 189

Masters champion was fourth at Area II to qualify for CIF State Championships.

Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, sr., 143

Area II champion was runner-up at Masters and 1-2 at CIF State Championships.

Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr., 137

Masters champion was runner-up at Area II and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.

Yasmine Scherer, North, sr., 126

Runner-up at Area II was third at Masters and 2-2 at CIF State Championships.

Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, jr., 121

Runner-up at Area II was fourth at Masters and 1-2 in CIF State Championships.

Second team

Irais Aguero, Wasco, sophomore, 111

Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, junior, 143

Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, freshman, 116

Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview, senior, 189

Diana Cardenas, East, senior, 160

Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, junior, 160

Aracely Gomez, Wasco, senior, 170

Reese Hart, Tehachapi, freshman, 143

Camila Marquez, Highland, freshman, 131

Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, junior, 106

Lotus Puente, Centennial, freshman, 170

Katie Rodriguez, McFarland, senior, 131

Alysa Rubalcado, Foothill, freshman, 150

Abigail Trujillo, Frontier, sophomore, 106

Third team

Abriana Bega, McFarland, junior, 121

Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley, junior, 235

Des Edwards, Highland, senior, 111

Vanessa Fakrogna, Liberty, freshman, 116

Sophie Garcia, Liberty, senior, 150

Isabela Maldonado, Foothill, freshman, 131

D’Anna Payne, West, freshman, 235

Baraly Rodas, Golden Valley, sophomore, 106

Ruby Rosales, Golden Valley, sophomore, 101

Kylie Snyder, Centennial, senior, 116

Aileen Solis, Wasco, junior, 126

Jacqueline Torres, South, senior, 101

Karlee Westbrook, Liberty, junior, 121

Victoria Ybarra, Ridgeview, sophomore, 111

Honorable mention

Darlin Albarran, Foothill, sophomore

Litzy Amador, South, junior

Carlene Arcia, Mira Monte, senior

Jocelyn Byers, Centennial, freshman

Steffany Castro Urbina, Golden Valley, freshman

Diana Cerna, Golden Valley, senior

Lilmary Cobbins, South, senior

Kristhel Crespo, Foothill, sophomore

Cella Esquivel, Tehachapi, sophomore

Angelina Gomez Saldivar, Ridgeview, junior

Blanka Gonzalez, West, sophomore

Isabella Hernandez, East, senior

Jade Hernandez, North, freshman

Gracie Lemus, East, sophomore

Aliya Lopez, Foothill, freshman

Hanelle Lozano, Golden Valley, freshman

Nicole Marquez, Mira Monte

Alondra Martinez, West, freshman

Maria Mejia Manzo, Mira Monte, freshman

Jovana Mireles, South, junior

Vursyah Mollique, Highland, junior

Maleah Moreno, Frontier, sophomore

Brianna Parra, South, senior

Rachael Ramos, Highland, freshman

Anika Ruelas, Shafter, senior

Ruby Smith, Liberty, freshman

Areli Solis, Wasco, sophomore

Victoria Tena Morales, Foothill, freshman

Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview, junior

Valeria Torres, Highland, junior

Lauren Valdez, Frontier, freshman

Stephanie Valdez Valdez, Wasco, sophomore

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases