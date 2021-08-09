2020-21 BVarsity All-Area volleyball team
Player of the year
Brynna Slayton, Liberty, senior: Slayton finished off an impressive career with an abbreviated senior season that did not feature a postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was selected as a first-team Southwest Yosemite League setter as a junior after helping the Patriots to a share of the league championship, and guided Liberty into the Central Section Division I title game. She is committed to play at Sonoma State next season.
First team
Analisa Alexander, Centennial, jr., MB/DS: Leader is the glue that holds together the Golden Hawks’ team together. It is her consistency, steadiness and volleyball IQ that stand out the most. She could truly play any position and be successful. She is one of the only middle blockers in the area who plays multiple positions.
Carisa Barron, Liberty, sr., S/OH: The Cal State Northridge commit draws attention with her arm swing. When she gets ahold of the ball, it just sounds and looks different. She helps lead the offense in the setting position as well.
Paige Camarillo, Liberty, sr., OH: Along with her ability to be successful even against the biggest blockers, she is a true asset in the middle-back position. Her ability to read hitters and use her length, she is able to cover court from sideline to sideline.
Morgan Cole, Stockdale, jr., OH: Really came into her own this year, taking a large workload for the Mustangs. Defensively she is quick and good at taking the ball with her hands to control the tempo. Offensively she is a threat anywhere on the court.
Toni Perier, Stockdale, sr., DS: The Friends University commit is a leader on and off the court with how hard she works and her pursuit to every ball. One of the most explosive athletes that can cover a lot of ground/court in a short amount of time.
Nariah Prescott, Centennial, jr., OH: She has a unique ability to find ways to be successful. She can either overpower you, hit corners, throw deep line … you name it. That’s not only has to do with her athletic ability, but competitive fire to do what it takes to win.
Nya Prescott, Centennial, jr., OH: Competitiveness runs in the family. She is effective anywhere on the court. Her ability to block and shut down hitters adds to her versatility and presence on the court.
Bree Rodriguez, Liberty, sr., MB: The Chico State commit has made her presence known since her sophomore year. Her quickness, jumping ability and fast arm swing make her one of the most dynamic middle blockers the area has seen in years.
Paige Sentes, Liberty, so., DS: Leader of the Patriots’ defense. Her ability to see the court, make adjustments, and read hitters makes the game look easy.
Honorable mention
Romi Cyrus, Liberty
Rylie Duncan, Liberty, MB
Niam Edralin, Independence, L
Kameron Henderson, Stockdale, MB/OH
Emma Hudnall, Centennial, S
Jayden Isaacs Crawford, Frontier, mB
Taylor Johnson, Frontier, OH
Kya Jones, Frontier, DS
Ashley Nance, Stockdale, OH
Torrance Robertson, Independence, OH
Maddy Schonauer, stockdale
Brooke Shepherd, Frontier, OH
Sutton Thompson, Frontier, DS
Stevie Yursik, Frontier, OH