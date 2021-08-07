You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2020-21 BVarsity All-Area girls tennis team

DSCN0954

Kylee Limpias, Garces.

 Trevor Horn / For The Californian

2020-2021 All-Area girls tennis team

Singles player of the year

Kylee Limpias, Garces, sophomore: Limpias dominated play as the Rams’ No. 1 singles player, and teaming with freshman Jocie Sala at No. 1 doubles to lead her team to the Central Section Division I finals.

Doubles team of the year

Kylee Limpias and Jocie Sala, Garces: Rams freshman Sala, left, and sophomore Limpias helped secure the school’s third straight Central Section doubles title, Garces’ fourth in the past five years, with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over top-seeded Ashley Cardot and Anushya Jayakumar of Clovis North in the final. The pair finished off a dominant run through the regular season with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Stockdale’s Jasmine Flores and Gabi Guijarro in the Southwest Yosemite League final.

Coach of the year

Austin Lee, Garces

First team

Kelsey Abraham, Garces, fr.: Played at No. 4 for most of the season, showcased her skills with Limpias and Sala concentrating on doubles play. She won the SWYL singles title and advanced to the section quarterfinals.

Jacqueline Benshoof, BCHS, sr.: Benshoof captured the South Yosemite League championship with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Tehachapi’s Catrina Hubbard and advanced to the Central Section playoffs.

Brooke Erickson, Liberty, sr.: Erickson had a solid season as the Patriots’ No. 1 player. She advanced to the Central Section quarterfinals after qualifying with a victory over Centennial’s Natalie Tun in the South Area tournament.

Jasmine Flores, Stockdale, sr.: Flores played as the Mustangs’ No. 3 singles player and teamed with Gabi Guijarro to advance to the quarterfinals of the Central Section tournament, losing in a tough three-set match.

Gabi Guijarro, Stockdale, sr.: Guijarro played as the Mustangs’ No. 4 singles player and teamed with Jasmine Flores to advance to the quarterfinals of the Central Section tournament, losing in a tough three-set match.

Breanna Hiebert, BCHS, soph.: Hiebert teamed with Hannah Kratt to win the South Yosemite League title and finished third at the Central Section championships following a hard-fought loss in the semifinals.

Hannah Kratt, BCHS, soph.: Kratt teamed with Breanna Hiebert to win the South Yosemite League title and finished third at the Central Section championships following a hard-fought loss in the semifinals.

Lauren Li, Stockdale, Fr.: Li played as the Mustangs’ No. 1 singles player and finished second in the SWYL to Garces’ Kelsey Abraham. She then lost again to the Rams’ freshman in the first round of the section playoffs.

Kiana Lua, Liberty, jr.: Lua played as the Patriots’ No. 2 singles player and narrowly missed qualifying for the Central Section playoffs. She lost to Garces’ Kelsey Abraham in her qualifier at the South Area tournament.

Jackie Sala, Garces, sr.: A two-time Central Section doubles champion the previous two seasons, Sala was the Rams’ No. 2 singles player who made key contributions to the team’s run to the section finals.

Honorable mention

Kiersten Anderson, Stockdale

Taylor Crider, Garces

Charlene Cubangbang, Chavez

Sydney Dominguez, Liberty

Mailee Francisco, Chavez

Arly Galindo, Shafter

Yesenia Gil, Shafter

Catrina Hubbard, Tehachapi

Jordan Losa, Frontier

Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield

Monika McKenna, Bakersfield

Paige Melton, Liberty

Naomi Pavletich, Liberty

Louise Rosales, Chavez

Matea Thomas, Garces

Natalie Tun, Centennial

Sara Vargas, Chavez

Coronavirus Cases