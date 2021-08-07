2020-21 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf team

2020-21 All-area girls golf team
Player of the year
Iris Han, Stockdale, junior: Han extended her area dominance in girls golf for the second straight year. Han shot a 70 to win the South Yosemite Conference title, and then dupicated the score in capturing the South Area championship. Her solid play continued whe she won her second straight Central Section title in a two-hole playoff to qualify for the Southern California Regional Championships. where she finished tied for 49th with a 9-over par 80.
Coaches of the year
Jeff Reller, Frontier; Armando Robles, Garces
First team
Allison Bailey, Frontier, soph.: Bailey tied for third best in the Southwest Yosemite League with an 85 average. Fired a season-best 82 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament and helped the Titans qualify for the Central Section championships.
Kendall Chao, BCHS, soph.: Chao shot an 88 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament and an 86 at the South Area meet to qualify for the Central Section championships, where she shot a 90 for the Eagles.
Mckenzie Dalrymple, Frontier, sr.: Dalrymple was sixth in the SWYL and top 10 in the area. She shot an 86 at the South Yosemite Conference meet and a team-low 84 at the Central Section championships to help the Titans finish third.
Katelyn Debuskey, Liberty, sr.: Debuskey shot a 90 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament, an 85 at the South Area championships and a 93 at the Central Section tournament.
Jaidyn Eldridge, Centennial, sr.: Eldridge tied for the third best in the SWYL with a 85 average. She scored an 87 at the South Yosemite Conference meet and followed with an 82 at South Area and an 87 at the Central Section championships.
Julianna Escobedo, Garces, sr.: Escobedo shot a 77 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament to help the Rams qualify for the Central Section championships, where she shot an 85, fourth best among locals.
Faith Hamstreet, Frontier, fr.: Tied for fifth best in the SWYL with an 86 average, with a season-low 80 at the South Yosemite Conference meet. She scored an 88 at the Central Section championships to help the Titans finish third.
Maci Mills, Frontier, jr.: Mills was second in the Southwest Yosemite League with an 82 average with a season-low of 78. She had an 81 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament and an 86 to help the Titans finish third in the Central Section.
Macayla Wells, Taft, sr.: Wells finished second to Stockdale’s Iris Han in the South Area tournament with a 71 and an 81 at the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal Regionals. She tied for 62nd with an 83 at regionals.
Second team
Kendall blunt, Frontier
Taylor Eldridge, Centennial
Kali Figueroa, Bakersfield
Meah Figueroa, Bakersfield
Julia Hernandez, Garces
Trenadee Price, Taft
Kenadee Stilson, Tehachapi
Christina Xin, Stockdale
Honorable mention
Jenna Brooks, East
Madison Highfill, Frontier
Ayla Keith, Stockdale
Luz Lara, East
Sydney Lovan, Bakersfield
Tara Miller, Garces
Cristal Ramirez, Bakersfield
Elyse Wong, Bakersfield