2020-21 BVarsity All-Area girls basketball team
Player of the year
Dami Sule, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Sule averaged 20.1 points, 16.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in leading the Eagles to the Southern California Regional Division 4-A championship with a 60-45 victory over San Diego-Academy of Our Lady of Peace. Sule had 34 points and 25 rebounds in the title game.
Coach of the year
John Buetow, Bakersfield Christian
First team
Caleigh Adams
West, fr., Forward/center
Six-foot freshman averaged 17.8 points, 11 rebounds and 1.2 block per game.
Hannah Anderson
Liberty, so., Guard/forward
Averaged a team-high 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks.
Journie Hayden
Ridgeview, so., Guard
Wolf Pack sophomore had 13 points in her team’s opening round playoff win.
Alexis Killebrew
Bakersfield, jr., Guard
Averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the 9-2 Drillers.
Ebele Mbagwu
Stockdale, soph., Guard
Averaged 14.8 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Addisyn McMurtrey
Garces, sr., Guard
Averaged 19.5 points in 11 games. Finished with more than 1,000 career points.
Judy Pulido
Arvin, sr., Guard
Averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.4 steals per game.
Makaiyah Randle
Ridgeview, sr., Forward
High-scoring senior had 28 points in the Wolf Pack’s playoff opening victory.
Anaya Sanders
Bakersfield, sr., Center
Drillers’ inside presence averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebound and 1.6 steals.
Jordyn Toler
BCHS, soph., Guard
Averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Madison Torres
Frontier, sr., Guard
Averaged more than 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for her career.
Kyla Wandick
Bakersfield, jr., Guard
Averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Second team
• Radisson Banks, Bakersfield
• Lauren Buetow, Bakersfield Christian
• Dilan Cook, Liberty
• Sara Davis, Ridgeview
• Khari Grimes, Stockdale
• Erica Hayden, Bakersfield
• Alexus Macias, Ridgeview
• Leslie Medina, Arvin
• Reece Pasternik, Garces
• Addie Schaefer, BCHS
• Mariah Stone, Arvin
• Makayla Villalobos, West
Honorable mention
• Alexa Castorena, West • Faith Curry, Bakersfield • Mia D’Amato, Garces • Katlynn Espejo, Stockdale • Zaina Farraj, Liberty • Jasmine Gorman, Garces • Janae Hutson, Ridgeview • Maddy Johnson, Stockdale • Yaneli Macias, Arvin • Isabella Ortiz, Frontier • Savannah Salazar, Liberty • Yvette Salcedo, Arvin • Megan Wegis, Frontier.