2020-21 BVarsity All-Area girls basketball team

BCHS AOLP 5

Bakersfield Christian's Dami Sule.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

2020-21 BVarsity All-Area girls basketball team

Player of the year

Dami Sule, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Sule averaged 20.1 points, 16.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in leading the Eagles to the Southern California Regional Division 4-A championship with a 60-45 victory over San Diego-Academy of Our Lady of Peace. Sule had 34 points and 25 rebounds in the title game.

Coach of the year

John Buetow, Bakersfield Christian

First team

Caleigh Adams

West, fr., Forward/center

Six-foot freshman averaged 17.8 points, 11 rebounds and 1.2 block per game.

Hannah Anderson

Liberty, so., Guard/forward

Averaged a team-high 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks.

Journie Hayden

Ridgeview, so., Guard

Wolf Pack sophomore had 13 points in her team’s opening round playoff win.

Alexis Killebrew

Bakersfield, jr., Guard

Averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the 9-2 Drillers.

Ebele Mbagwu

Stockdale, soph., Guard

Averaged 14.8 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Addisyn McMurtrey

Garces, sr., Guard

Averaged 19.5 points in 11 games. Finished with more than 1,000 career points.

Judy Pulido

Arvin, sr., Guard

Averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

Makaiyah Randle

Ridgeview, sr., Forward

High-scoring senior had 28 points in the Wolf Pack’s playoff opening victory.

Anaya Sanders

Bakersfield, sr., Center

Drillers’ inside presence averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebound and 1.6 steals.

Jordyn Toler

BCHS, soph., Guard

Averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Madison Torres

Frontier, sr., Guard

Averaged more than 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for her career.

Kyla Wandick

Bakersfield, jr., Guard

Averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Second team

• Radisson Banks, Bakersfield

• Lauren Buetow, Bakersfield Christian

• Dilan Cook, Liberty

• Sara Davis, Ridgeview

• Khari Grimes, Stockdale

• Erica Hayden, Bakersfield

• Alexus Macias, Ridgeview

• Leslie Medina, Arvin

• Reece Pasternik, Garces

• Addie Schaefer, BCHS

• Mariah Stone, Arvin

• Makayla Villalobos, West

Honorable mention

• Alexa Castorena, West • Faith Curry, Bakersfield • Mia D’Amato, Garces • Katlynn Espejo, Stockdale • Zaina Farraj, Liberty • Jasmine Gorman, Garces • Janae Hutson, Ridgeview • Maddy Johnson, Stockdale • Yaneli Macias, Arvin • Isabella Ortiz, Frontier • Savannah Salazar, Liberty • Yvette Salcedo, Arvin • Megan Wegis, Frontier.

