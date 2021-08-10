2020-21 BVarsity All-Area boys soccer team
Player of the year
Alex Halevy, Garces, senior: Halevy capped an impressive career by tying Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu’s school record with 43 goals in a season. Halevy accomplished the mark in just 15 games and was recognized at the Gatorade California Player of the Year. He guided the Rams to three straight Central Section championship.
Coaches of the year:
Daniel Felix, Highland; Hassan Halevy and Robbie Gouk, Garces
First team
Alex Altamirano, Foothill, sr., defender
Fletcher Bank, Garces, jr., defender
Palmer Bank, Garces, jr., defender
Steven Barreto, Liberty, sr., midfielder
Christian Chase, Highland, jr., defender
Aron Fabela, Foothill, jr., defender
Ayden Gonzalez, Liberty, sr., forward
Brady Highfill, Garces, sr., goalkeeper
Landen Kurtz, Independence, sr., midfielder
Julio Luna, East, jr., forward
David Montes, Golden Valley, sr., midfielder
Osvaldo Navarro, Ridgeview, sr., midfielder
Anthony Orozco, Independence, sr., defender
Ian Pitstick, Stockdale, sr., midfielder
Diego Rodriguez, Highland, sr., midfielder
Angel Sandoval, Independence, sr., forward
Elijah Schwartz, Highland, sr., midfielder
Miguel Villegas, East, jr., forward
Second team
Aiden Albertalli, Liberty, soph.
Eric Andrade, Highland, jr.
Lino Bravo, South, sr.
Pablo Cardenas, Golden Valley, jr.
Shia Clayton, Foothill, jr.
Sergio Davila, Foothill, sr.
Thomas Fuentes, Highland, sr.
Abraham Gonzalez, Garces, sr.
Jobanni Hernandez, Arvin, jr.
Albert Jimenez, Foothill, sr.
Jordee Magana, Arvin, soph.
Grant Meadors, Liberty, soph.
Antony Melendrez, Garces, jr.
David Puga, Foothill, sr.
Israel Ramirez, Mira Monte, jr.
Adrian Sandoval, Ridgeview, sr.
Kevin Tello, Highland, jr.
Charles Thomas, Centennial, sr.
Elijah Toppila, Garces, sr.
Gabriel Vega, Highland, sr.
Honorable mention
Nathan Chavez, Liberty
James Cusick, Liberty
Daniel Funes, South
Richard Hall, Garces
Ivan Hernandez, Golden Valley
Luis Gil Maravia, Ridgeview
Jefri Martel, Stockdale
Miguel Obledo, Ridgeview
Matthew Mendoza, Garces
Aaron Padilla, Wasco
Sebastian Toppila, Garces
Matthias Williams, Highland