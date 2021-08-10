You have permission to edit this article.
2020-21 BVarsity All-Area boys soccer team

Alex Halevy 2021

Garces senior Alex Halevy.

Player of the year

Alex Halevy, Garces, senior: Halevy capped an impressive career by tying Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu’s school record with 43 goals in a season. Halevy accomplished the mark in just 15 games and was recognized at the Gatorade California Player of the Year. He guided the Rams to three straight Central Section championship.

Coaches of the year:

Daniel Felix, Highland; Hassan Halevy and Robbie Gouk, Garces

First team

Alex Altamirano, Foothill, sr., defender

Fletcher Bank, Garces, jr., defender

Palmer Bank, Garces, jr., defender

Steven Barreto, Liberty, sr., midfielder

Christian Chase, Highland, jr., defender

Aron Fabela, Foothill, jr., defender

Ayden Gonzalez, Liberty, sr., forward

Brady Highfill, Garces, sr., goalkeeper

Landen Kurtz, Independence, sr., midfielder

Julio Luna, East, jr., forward

David Montes, Golden Valley, sr., midfielder

Osvaldo Navarro, Ridgeview, sr., midfielder

Anthony Orozco, Independence, sr., defender

Ian Pitstick, Stockdale, sr., midfielder

Diego Rodriguez, Highland, sr., midfielder

Angel Sandoval, Independence, sr., forward

Elijah Schwartz, Highland, sr., midfielder

Miguel Villegas, East, jr., forward

Second team

Aiden Albertalli, Liberty, soph.

Eric Andrade, Highland, jr.

Lino Bravo, South, sr.

Pablo Cardenas, Golden Valley, jr.

Shia Clayton, Foothill, jr.

Sergio Davila, Foothill, sr.

Thomas Fuentes, Highland, sr.

Abraham Gonzalez, Garces, sr.

Jobanni Hernandez, Arvin, jr.

Albert Jimenez, Foothill, sr.

Jordee Magana, Arvin, soph.

Grant Meadors, Liberty, soph.

Antony Melendrez, Garces, jr.

David Puga, Foothill, sr.

Israel Ramirez, Mira Monte, jr.

Adrian Sandoval, Ridgeview, sr.

Kevin Tello, Highland, jr.

Charles Thomas, Centennial, sr.

Elijah Toppila, Garces, sr.

Gabriel Vega, Highland, sr.

Honorable mention

Nathan Chavez, Liberty

James Cusick, Liberty

Daniel Funes, South

Richard Hall, Garces

Ivan Hernandez, Golden Valley

Luis Gil Maravia, Ridgeview

Jefri Martel, Stockdale

Miguel Obledo, Ridgeview

Matthew Mendoza, Garces

Aaron Padilla, Wasco

Sebastian Toppila, Garces

Matthias Williams, Highland

