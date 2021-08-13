2020-21 BVarsity All-Area boys basketball team
Player of the year
Seth Marantos, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Marantos finished off a stellar four-year career that included a Southern California Regional championship and two straight Central Section Division III titles. The Fresno Pacific commit averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Coach of the year
Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian
First team
Brock Batten
Liberty, sr.
Forward
Captain of the 9-1 Patriots, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game.
Markell Brooks
Golden Valley, jr.
Forward/center
Limited to just six games this season, averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Stephon Brooks
West, jr., guard
Scored in double figures in all 10 games this season, averaging 15 points.
Cameron Brown
Independence, jr., Guard/forward
Averaged 19.3 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Falcons this season.
Erick Chaney
Bakersfield Christian, jr., Guard
Averaged 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, sinking 89 3-pointers in 28 games.
Blake Dibble
Centennial, jr., Guard
Averaged 16 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assist per game for the Golden Hawks.
Ipreye Igbe
Garces, sr., Guard
Averaged 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season.
Levi Latu
Independence, sr., Guard
Averaged 12.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the Falcons.
Joaquin Rios
Stockdale, soph., Guard/forward
Averaged 19 points, six assists and three rebounds per game this season.
Ty Silva
Frontier, jr., Guard
Averaged 14 points and six assists per game as the Titans floor general.
Jackson Tucker
Bakersfield Christian, jr., Forward
Averaged 12.5 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
JJ Uphold
Garces, sr., Forward
Averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field.
Second team
• Damareya Cooks, Mira Monte
• Jermain Dabbs, Golden Valley
• Dom D’Amato, Garces
• Louis Duarte, Garces
• JJ Jones, Centennial
• Sebastian Marbaugh, Mira Monte
• Jeremiah Perez, West
• Mekhi Pitts, Frontier
• Mike Pineda, Independence
• Tyron Tyler, Independence
• Deshawn Usochu, Liberty
• Bentley Waller, Bakersfield Christian
Honorable mention
• Jacob Garcia, Centennial • Zach Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian • Aalijah Hogans, Highland • Kemonte Jackson, Golden Valley • Zack Kuhnert, Frontier • Eduardo Mercado, Mira Monte • Terry Richardson, West • Jlen Slaughter, Mira Monte • Amari Thomas, West.