2020-21 BVarsity All-Area boys basketball team

Bakersfield Christian guard Seth Marantos.

 Californian file photo

Player of the year

Seth Marantos, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Marantos finished off a stellar four-year career that included a Southern California Regional championship and two straight Central Section Division III titles. The Fresno Pacific commit averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Coach of the year

Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian

First team

Brock Batten

Liberty, sr.

Forward

Captain of the 9-1 Patriots, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game.

Markell Brooks

Golden Valley, jr.

Forward/center

Limited to just six games this season, averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Stephon Brooks

West, jr., guard

Scored in double figures in all 10 games this season, averaging 15 points.

Cameron Brown

Independence, jr., Guard/forward

Averaged 19.3 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Falcons this season.

Erick Chaney

Bakersfield Christian, jr., Guard

Averaged 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, sinking 89 3-pointers in 28 games.

Blake Dibble

Centennial, jr., Guard

Averaged 16 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assist per game for the Golden Hawks.

Ipreye Igbe

Garces, sr., Guard

Averaged 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Levi Latu

Independence, sr., Guard

Averaged 12.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the Falcons.

Joaquin Rios

Stockdale, soph., Guard/forward

Averaged 19 points, six assists and three rebounds per game this season.

Ty Silva

Frontier, jr., Guard

Averaged 14 points and six assists per game as the Titans floor general.

Jackson Tucker

Bakersfield Christian, jr., Forward

Averaged 12.5 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

JJ Uphold

Garces, sr., Forward

Averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field.

Second team

• Damareya Cooks, Mira Monte

• Jermain Dabbs, Golden Valley

• Dom D’Amato, Garces

• Louis Duarte, Garces

• JJ Jones, Centennial

• Sebastian Marbaugh, Mira Monte

• Jeremiah Perez, West

• Mekhi Pitts, Frontier

• Mike Pineda, Independence

• Tyron Tyler, Independence

• Deshawn Usochu, Liberty

• Bentley Waller, Bakersfield Christian

Honorable mention

• Jacob Garcia, Centennial • Zach Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian • Aalijah Hogans, Highland • Kemonte Jackson, Golden Valley • Zack Kuhnert, Frontier • Eduardo Mercado, Mira Monte • Terry Richardson, West • Jlen Slaughter, Mira Monte • Amari Thomas, West.

