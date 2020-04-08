Wrestler of the Year
Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier, junior, 106 pounds: Became just the third area girls wrestler to advance to the state final. The 2017-18 BVarsity All-Area wrestler of the year at 116 pounds won the Southeast Area and Masters titles.
Coach of the Year
Brett Clark, Frontier: Guided both his wrestlers to the CIF State championships, with Alyssa Valdivia finishing as runner-up at 106 pounds.
First team
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sophomore, 101: Won the Southeast Area title and placed third at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley, junior, 106: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and fourth in Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, senior, 111: Won the Southeast Area title and placed fifth at Masters.
Ariana Juarez, Foothill, senior, 116: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and placed third at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Kirsten Banales, East, junior, 121: Won Southeast Area and placed fourth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Yasmine Scherer, North, sophomore, 126: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Gabby Machado, Highland, junior, 131: Won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters to qualify for State.
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, junior, 137: Went 6-2 to place fifth at State. Won the Southeast Area title and finished runner-up at Masters.
Orianna Morales, Bakersfield, junior, 143: Went 3-3 to finish eighth at State. Won Southeast Area and Masters titles.
Daisy Valdez, Kennedy, junior, 150: Won the Southeast Area title and placed third at Masters to qualify for State.
Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale, junior, 160: No. 6 seed, won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, sophomore, 170: Went 5-2 to finish fifth at State. Won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters.
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sophomore, 189: Finished as runner-up in Southeast Area and Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Monique Bravo, Ridgeview, sophomore, 235: Won Southeast Area title and was third at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Second team
Mariah Armendariz, Ridgeview, senior, 101
Alize Garcia, Ridgeview, junior, 106
Kendra Juarez, Foothill, senior, 106
Tatiana Sajic, Foothill, senior, 111
Roxana Zavala, Arvin, senior, 116
Kylie Casillas, Centennial, senior, 121
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sophomore, 126
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill, senior, 137
Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, freshman, 143
Alessandro Alvarado, Highland, freshman, 150
Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview, sophomore, 160
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sophomore, 170
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, freshman, 189
Galilea Chavez, East, junior, 235
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Jocelyn Fernandez, junior; Jocelyn Ramirez, junior; CeAriah Sands, freshman
Centennial: Sadie Angel, senior
Foothill: Sirena Lopez, junior; Estella Rodriguez, sophomore
Garces: Sarah Machado, junior
Golden Valley: Celeste Cubillo, junior; Nevaeh Lascano, junior; Vanessa Nebre, senior
Highland: Kaydence Boyd, freshman; Destiny Juarez, junior
Kennedy: Dezirae Alejandro, junior
Kern Valley: Mackenzie Christensen
Liberty: Kendall Braswell, sophomore
McFarland: Yadira Garcia-Herrera, junior; Roxanna Sarabia, senior
Mira Monte: Katarina Alvarado, sophomore; Hosanna Saucedo, senior
North: Madison Castro, sophomore
Ridgeview: Carlie Burnett, junior; Jianna Chavez, freshman; Yesenia Navejas, freshman
Shafter: Chloe Espiricueta, senior; Stephania Ledezma, senior
South: Lilmary Cobbins, sophomore; Sbeydi Hernandez, junior; Montserrat Lupian, senior; Victoria Rincan, sophomore
Tehachapi: Elizabeth Partridge, junior
West: Estella Magallanes, senior; Maritza Martinez, senior
