Wrestler of the Year

Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier, junior, 106 pounds: Became just the third area girls wrestler to advance to the state final. The 2017-18 BVarsity All-Area wrestler of the year at 116 pounds won the Southeast Area and Masters titles.

Coach of the Year

Brett Clark, Frontier: Guided both his wrestlers to the CIF State championships, with Alyssa Valdivia finishing as runner-up at 106 pounds.

First team

Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sophomore, 101: Won the Southeast Area title and placed third at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley, junior, 106: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and fourth in Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, senior, 111: Won the Southeast Area title and placed fifth at Masters.

Ariana Juarez, Foothill, senior, 116: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and placed third at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Kirsten Banales, East, junior, 121: Won Southeast Area and placed fourth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Yasmine Scherer, North, sophomore, 126: Finished runner-up in Southeast Area and Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Gabby Machado, Highland, junior, 131: Won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters to qualify for State.

Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, junior, 137: Went 6-2 to place fifth at State. Won the Southeast Area title and finished runner-up at Masters.

Orianna Morales, Bakersfield, junior, 143: Went 3-3 to finish eighth at State. Won Southeast Area and Masters titles.

Daisy Valdez, Kennedy, junior, 150: Won the Southeast Area title and placed third at Masters to qualify for State.

Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale, junior, 160: No. 6 seed, won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, sophomore, 170: Went 5-2 to finish fifth at State. Won Southeast Area title and was runner-up at Masters.

Gracie Lane, Centennial, sophomore, 189: Finished as runner-up in Southeast Area and Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Monique Bravo, Ridgeview, sophomore, 235: Won Southeast Area title and was third at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Second team

Mariah Armendariz, Ridgeview, senior, 101

Alize Garcia, Ridgeview, junior, 106

Kendra Juarez, Foothill, senior, 106

Tatiana Sajic, Foothill, senior, 111

Roxana Zavala, Arvin, senior, 116

Kylie Casillas, Centennial, senior, 121

Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sophomore, 126

Jessica Manriquez, Foothill, senior, 137

Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, freshman, 143

Alessandro Alvarado, Highland, freshman, 150

Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview, sophomore, 160

Myles Medrano, Foothill, sophomore, 170

Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, freshman, 189

Galilea Chavez, East, junior, 235

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Jocelyn Fernandez, junior; Jocelyn Ramirez, junior; CeAriah Sands, freshman

Centennial: Sadie Angel, senior

Foothill: Sirena Lopez, junior; Estella Rodriguez, sophomore

Garces: Sarah Machado, junior

Golden Valley: Celeste Cubillo, junior; Nevaeh Lascano, junior; Vanessa Nebre, senior

Highland: Kaydence Boyd, freshman; Destiny Juarez, junior

Kennedy: Dezirae Alejandro, junior

Kern Valley: Mackenzie Christensen

Liberty: Kendall Braswell, sophomore

McFarland: Yadira Garcia-Herrera, junior; Roxanna Sarabia, senior

Mira Monte: Katarina Alvarado, sophomore; Hosanna Saucedo, senior

North: Madison Castro, sophomore

Ridgeview: Carlie Burnett, junior; Jianna Chavez, freshman; Yesenia Navejas, freshman

Shafter: Chloe Espiricueta, senior; Stephania Ledezma, senior

South: Lilmary Cobbins, sophomore; Sbeydi Hernandez, junior; Montserrat Lupian, senior; Victoria Rincan, sophomore

Tehachapi: Elizabeth Partridge, junior

West: Estella Magallanes, senior; Maritza Martinez, senior

