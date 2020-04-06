Player of the Year
Gianna Valenti, Centennial, midfielder, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League selection had a team-high 13 goals and 13 assists, scoring goals in three playoff games to help the Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division 2 championship.
Coach of the Year
Tom Ferralli, Centennial: Helped guide the Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division 2 championship and a berth in the Southern California Regional playoffs.
First team
Laila Baameur, East, forward, sophomore: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League performer had 41 goals and 12 assists to lead the Blades to a runner-up finish in the Central Section Division-4 playoffs.
Alyssa Cleveland, Highland, forward, senior: Southeast Yosemite League offensive player of the year had 31 goals and three assists to lead Scots to their second straight undefeated season in SEYL play.
Haley Obenshain, Stockdale, forward, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League selection helped lead the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the SWYL and an upset of No. 4 Fresno-Central in the opening round of the Central Section D-1 playoffs.
Citlali Sanchez, Arvin, forward, sophomore: First-team all-South Sequoia League selection helped guide the Bears to the Central Section Division 6 championship.
Thalia Chaverria, Frontier, midfielder, junior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League selection had a team-high five goals and two assists for the Titans.
Destinee Davis, West, midfielder, senior: First-team all-South Yosemite League performer had nine goals and two assists for the Vikings.
Cynthia Flores, Liberty, midfielder, senior: Southwest Yosemite League offensive player of the year had 15 goals and seven assists to lead the Patriots to the SWYL championship.
Denise Ortiz, Arvin, midfielder, sophomore: First-team all-South Sequoia League selection helped guide the Bears to the Central Section Division 6 championship.
Avery Collins, Centennial, defender, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League selection helped solidify a Golden Hawks squad that posted 15 shutouts en route to winning the Central Section Division 2 championship.
Bianca Jacinto, Ridgeview, defender, junior: South Yosemite League defensive player of the year helped lead the Wolf Pack to the SYL championship.
Kylie Lopez, Highland, defender, senior: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League was a defensive stopper for the Scots, helping them to their second straight undefeated season in SEYL play.
Kristin Ramirez, Stockdale, defender, junior: Southwest Yosemite League defensive player of the year helped lead the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the SWYL and an upset of No. 4 Fresno-Central in the opening round of the Central Section D-1 playoffs.
Serena Rodriguez, East, defender, sophomore: Southeast Yosemite League defensive player of the year was a stabilizing force on the back line for the Blades in their run to the Central Section Division 4 title game.
Juliana Alexander, Centennial, goalkeeper, senior: Southwest Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year registered 12 shutouts to help the Golden Hawks capture the Central Section Division 2 championship.
Second team
Alayna Finch, Rosamond, forward, senior
Danielle Medellin, Stockdale, forward, sophomore
Rachel Miller, Tehachapi, forward, senior
Mikayla Polanco, Ridgeview, forward, senior
Serena Cisneros, South, midfielder, senior
Karla Esqueda, East, midfielder, sophomore
Tina Evans, Bakersfield Christian, midfielder, senior
Andrea Gordillo, Independence, midfielder, senior
Grecia Moncada, Foothill, midfielder, freshman
Kiara Oliver, Liberty, midfielder, senior
Alex Little, Liberty, defender, sophomore
Erika Olide, Mira Monte, defender, senior
Skyler Rodriguez, Highland, defender, junior
Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, goalkeeper, sophomore
Honorable mention
Arvin: Isabela Gomez-Ramos, Cynthia Magana, Stephanie Pantoja
Bakersfield: Brooklyn Ford; Xiclali Melgoza Reyes, senior
Bakersfield Christian: Abby Buys, Sydnie Carrieri, sophomore
Boron: Anne Cordez
California City: Robin Haggins
Centennial: Analisa Alexander, sophomore; Mia Gangle, senior; Hannah McLain, junior
Desert: Breanne Conway
East: Mia Garcia, senior
Foothill: Mercedes Ortega, freshman; Camila Moncada, sophomore
Frontier: Tristin Diaz, junior
Frazier Mountain: Ryann Bodman, Kristin Graham, Cesiley Shanklin, Kelsy Zuniga
Garces: Stevie Reynolds, sophomore
Golden Valley: Jacqueline Rodriguez, senior
Highland: Sophia Castillo, senior
Independence: Katelyn Gonzalez, senior; Karina Rios, junior
Kern Valley: Brooke Watson
Liberty: Ellie Gore, junior; Kelly Lynch, sophomore; Aleeyah Sepulveda, sophomore; Sophie Stanley, freshman
Mira Monte: Stacey Galeas, freshman; Kimberly Madrid, junior
Ridgeview: Whitney Matsuda, junior; Alexa Murillo, senior
Rosamond: Victoria Gomez, senior; Irais Ponce, senior; Lesly Solano, junior
Stockdale: Alexandria Jacinto, junior; Sophia Sheler, junior; Kiersten Silva, junior
Tehachapi: Lilian Ledezma, sophomore; Samantha Pinan, senior
Wasco: Briana Castro, junior; Elizabet Reyes, junior
West: Analeyss Gonzales, sophomore; Alyssa Valdez, senior
