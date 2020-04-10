Player of the Year

Taylor Linzie, Bakersfield, senior: Southwest Yosemite League player of the year led Drillers to third straight Central Section title, winning in Division 1 after two straight D-2 championships. Averaged 8.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.9 steals per game for a balanced BHS squad.

Co-coaches of the Year

Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield: Guided Drillers to their third straight Central Section championship with a 30-3 record. BHS is 38-2 in past four seasons in Southwest Yosemite League play since he took over program in 2016-17 season. Was named the state’s Division 2 coach of the year by CalHiSports.

Bobby Sharp, East: Led the Blades to the Central Section Division 5 championship and advanced to the CIF State D-5 title game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First team

Elise Enriquez, Frontier, guard, senior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals to help lead the Titans to the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

Erica Hayden, Bakersfield, sophomore: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.9 steals a game to lead Drillers to their third straight Central Section title.

Alaisha Landeros, East, center, senior: Southeast Yosemite League player of the year averaged 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game for the Blades in helping them capture the SoCal Regional D-5 title.

Addisyn McMurtrey, Garces, guard, junior: All-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals for the Rams.

Kanyah Patterson, East, point guard, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals a game for the Blades in helping them capture the SoCal Regional D-5 title.

Judy Pulido, Arvin, guard, junior: First-team All-South Sequoia League selection averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game to lead the Bears to the Central Section Division 3 final.

Dami Sule, Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite League performer led the Eagles in scoring and rebounding this season.

Teagan Thurman, Tehachapi, forward, senior: South Yosemite League player of the year averaged 22.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the Warriors to their second straight SYL title.

Second team

Hannah Anderson, Liberty, guard/forward, freshman

Breanna Canfield, Liberty, guard, senior

Emily Flores, Arvin, power forward, senior

Reagan Hamilton, Taft, forward, senior

Maddie Hurley, Kern Valley, forward, senior

Navaeh Linton, Highland, guard, senior

Sarah Lopez, McFarland, guard/forward, freshman

Samantha Perez, Mira Monte, guard, senior

Madison Torres, Frontier, guard, junior

Kyla Wandick, Bakersfield, guard, sophomore

Honorable mention

Arvin: Alondra Macias, junior; Ivette Salcedo, sophomore; Mariah Stone, junior

Bakersfield: Anaya Sanders, junior; Ray Vaughn, senior

Bakersfield Christian: Lauren Buetow, junior

Boron: Addison Tarrow, sophomore; Tatum Wiggs, sophomore

California City: Yariah Harris, sophomore; Imani Taylor, sophomore

Centennial: Olyvia Golleher, junior

Chavez: Malaya Espiritu, junior; Loise Rosales, junior

Desert: Rebecca Rodriguez

East: Serina Covarrubias, senior; Samantha Garcia, junior

Frazier Mountain: Gwen Hansen-Smith, junior

Frontier: Amerikus Lucas, junior; Megan Wegis, junior

Golden Valley: Aalaysha Blakely, sophomore; Keaira Harris, junior

Highland: Nayeli Chavolla, senior; Jayden Lopez, junior

Independence: Hailee Julius, senior; Valerie Tapia, senior

Kennedy: Precious Ramos, junior; Jazmin Ruiz, junior

Kern Valley: Adeline Goulding, junior; Haley Tedrow, sophomore

McFarland: Annika Fernandez, freshman; Angie Gonzalez, senior; Shania Perry, junior

Mira Monte: Alexa Guel, junior

North: Kim Chavez; Ayleen Rodriguez, senior

Ridgeview: Sara Davis, sophomore; Journie Hayden, freshman

Rosamond: Jazmine Borrego, junior; Hannah Grimes, senior; Maeyll Grimes, junior

Shafter: Monica Birrueta, senior; Abigail Perez, junior

Stockdale: Ebele Mbagwu, freshman

Taft: Bree Johansen, senior

Tehachapi: Aleiyah Bryant, senior; Sara Heier, junior; Emily Williams, senior

West: Alexa Castorena, sophomore

Wonderful Prep: Alexis Gonzales, senior

