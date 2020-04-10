Player of the Year
Taylor Linzie, Bakersfield, senior: Southwest Yosemite League player of the year led Drillers to third straight Central Section title, winning in Division 1 after two straight D-2 championships. Averaged 8.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.9 steals per game for a balanced BHS squad.
Co-coaches of the Year
Rashaan Shehee, Bakersfield: Guided Drillers to their third straight Central Section championship with a 30-3 record. BHS is 38-2 in past four seasons in Southwest Yosemite League play since he took over program in 2016-17 season. Was named the state’s Division 2 coach of the year by CalHiSports.
Bobby Sharp, East: Led the Blades to the Central Section Division 5 championship and advanced to the CIF State D-5 title game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First team
Elise Enriquez, Frontier, guard, senior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals to help lead the Titans to the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.
Erica Hayden, Bakersfield, sophomore: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.9 steals a game to lead Drillers to their third straight Central Section title.
Alaisha Landeros, East, center, senior: Southeast Yosemite League player of the year averaged 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game for the Blades in helping them capture the SoCal Regional D-5 title.
Addisyn McMurtrey, Garces, guard, junior: All-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals for the Rams.
Kanyah Patterson, East, point guard, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League performer averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals a game for the Blades in helping them capture the SoCal Regional D-5 title.
Judy Pulido, Arvin, guard, junior: First-team All-South Sequoia League selection averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game to lead the Bears to the Central Section Division 3 final.
Dami Sule, Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior: First-team all-South Yosemite League performer led the Eagles in scoring and rebounding this season.
Teagan Thurman, Tehachapi, forward, senior: South Yosemite League player of the year averaged 22.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the Warriors to their second straight SYL title.
Second team
Hannah Anderson, Liberty, guard/forward, freshman
Breanna Canfield, Liberty, guard, senior
Emily Flores, Arvin, power forward, senior
Reagan Hamilton, Taft, forward, senior
Maddie Hurley, Kern Valley, forward, senior
Navaeh Linton, Highland, guard, senior
Sarah Lopez, McFarland, guard/forward, freshman
Samantha Perez, Mira Monte, guard, senior
Madison Torres, Frontier, guard, junior
Kyla Wandick, Bakersfield, guard, sophomore
Honorable mention
Arvin: Alondra Macias, junior; Ivette Salcedo, sophomore; Mariah Stone, junior
Bakersfield: Anaya Sanders, junior; Ray Vaughn, senior
Bakersfield Christian: Lauren Buetow, junior
Boron: Addison Tarrow, sophomore; Tatum Wiggs, sophomore
California City: Yariah Harris, sophomore; Imani Taylor, sophomore
Centennial: Olyvia Golleher, junior
Chavez: Malaya Espiritu, junior; Loise Rosales, junior
Desert: Rebecca Rodriguez
East: Serina Covarrubias, senior; Samantha Garcia, junior
Frazier Mountain: Gwen Hansen-Smith, junior
Frontier: Amerikus Lucas, junior; Megan Wegis, junior
Golden Valley: Aalaysha Blakely, sophomore; Keaira Harris, junior
Highland: Nayeli Chavolla, senior; Jayden Lopez, junior
Independence: Hailee Julius, senior; Valerie Tapia, senior
Kennedy: Precious Ramos, junior; Jazmin Ruiz, junior
Kern Valley: Adeline Goulding, junior; Haley Tedrow, sophomore
McFarland: Annika Fernandez, freshman; Angie Gonzalez, senior; Shania Perry, junior
Mira Monte: Alexa Guel, junior
North: Kim Chavez; Ayleen Rodriguez, senior
Ridgeview: Sara Davis, sophomore; Journie Hayden, freshman
Rosamond: Jazmine Borrego, junior; Hannah Grimes, senior; Maeyll Grimes, junior
Shafter: Monica Birrueta, senior; Abigail Perez, junior
Stockdale: Ebele Mbagwu, freshman
Taft: Bree Johansen, senior
Tehachapi: Aleiyah Bryant, senior; Sara Heier, junior; Emily Williams, senior
West: Alexa Castorena, sophomore
Wonderful Prep: Alexis Gonzales, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.