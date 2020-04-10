There may be some that shoot better or have crazier ball-handling skills, but if Bakersfield High girls basketball coach Rashaan Shehee was to draft a blueprint of the ideal player, it would look a lot like Taylor Linzie.
Suffice to say, the Drillers 5-foot-8 senior can do it all, and provided evidence of that ability on a nightly basis the past four years.
Linzie averaged 8.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season to lead BHS to their third straight Central Section championship.
Oh, and she also took 15 charges, and collected countless cuts and bruises diving on the floor for a loose ball or battling inside the paint. For all of that, and more, Linzie was selected as the 2019-20 BVarsity All-Area girls basketball player of the year.
“Her leadership, I think that’s what stands out the most,” Shehee said. “That’s what we’re going to miss most about her. She’s just a natural-born leader. When she talks, everybody listens. And her teammates trust that she’s going to do everything in her power to lead us to a victory.
“And there’s those little things that coaches look for in players. Not all players are willing to go sacrifice their body, take charges, dive on the ground. And those things impact the team. It’s infectious. When your captain is doing that … then I have to follow suit and do the same thing.”
Those intangibles were a big factor in earning a scholarship to play at Cal State East Bay next season, where her tenacious style of play caught the eye of Pioneers head coach Shanele Stires.
“Coach Stires told me, ‘you have some players they call game changers. Taylor’s not a game changer, she’s a program changer,’” Shehee said. “She will change the culture of your program. And that’s huge for a coach to say that about a player. And it’s very true about Taylor. She will change the culture of your program. She may not go out and be the most skilled player on the court, but the things that she’s going to demand of players on the court and how hard she wants everybody to play, because she knows she’s going to give everything, and that’s huge.”
Linzie finished her four-year varsity career with three Central Section championships and four Southwest Yosemite League titles, helping her teams to a combined 97-17 overall record and 38-2 in SWYL play.
“It feels amazing that I can be known for something I did, something I can be known for,” said Linzie, who thought about trying out for the BHS football team as a freshman, but later decided to try volleyball instead. “And as a freshman I really didn’t think we were going to make it this far, but we worked hard and became the best in the Valley.
“I had to figure out by looking out what all of the other leaders did and followed what the coaches said about leadership and the importance of helping other players out. I had to step up and work as hard as I could.”
That dedication resulted in several individual milestones, as well. Linzie finished with 1,079 points, 1,121 rebounds, 267 assists and 332 steals.
“I talk to the players about the fact there’s other ways to impact a game, it’s not just about scoring,” Shehee said. “That’s why we have all these different categories. And Taylor was never a selfish player. She was looking to get everyone else involved. She led us in assists, she led us in steals, she’d chip in a score every now and then and she led us in rebounding, taking charges … She was all over the place. She’s someone that’s going to impact the game in all areas.
“(Her toughness) alone by itself (is impressive). it trickles down. A lot of coaches have a hard time trying to instill that. Toughness Into their program and their players, but when it comes from the top player, when they’re doing it and they have that toughness, they have that dog in them … everybody else kind of falls in line. And that’s what Taylor brought to the table. She’s a very physical player and her teammates knew she’d do anything for the victory.”
