Wrestler of the Year
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, 285, senior: Capped a dominant season by becoming the first Kern County heavyweight to win a state championship. He also won the Division 1 and Masters titles.
Coaches of the Year
Andy Varner and Frank Lomas, Bakersfield, Bakersfield: Helped guide the Drillers to an eighth-place finish at the CIF State Championships, qualifying 13 wrestlers.
First team
Abelino Rivera, Shafter, senior, 106: Won the Central Section Division 3 title and went 3-2 at Masters to narrowly miss qualifying for State.
Josh Alcala, Frontier, senior, 113: Placed fifth in Division 1 and sixth at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Noah Ozuna, Bakersfield, junior, 120: placed sixth in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Jacob Spears, Bakersfield, senior, 126: Placed eighth in Division 1 and ninth at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Jose Landin, Frontier, senior, 132: placed third in Division 1 and fifth Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior, 138: placed third in Division 1 and Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, senior, 145: finished as the runner-up in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 4-2 at State.
Tye Monteiro, Garces, freshman, 152: Became first Rams’ wrestler to place at State when he finished eighth. Lost first match, then won five straight matches by fall in the consolation round. Won the Division 4 title and finished fifth at Masters.
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior, 160: placed third in Division 1 and fifth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, senior, 170: Placed sixth at State after going 5-3. Finished third in Division 1 and at Masters.
Juan Alonso, Kennedy, junior, 182: Placed second in Division 2 and fourth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.
Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield, senior, 195: Placed fourth in Division 1 and ninth at Masters to qualify for State.
Justin Darter, Bakersfield, junior 220: Placed sixth in State after going 5-3. Won the Division 1 title and defaulted to a sixth-place finish at Masters due to a high fever and flu symptoms.
Jake Andrews, Frontier, junior, 285: Placed ninth in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.
Second team
Daniel Bartolome, Chavez, senior, 106
Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, sophomore, 113
Ashton Onsurez, Centennial, junior, 113
Shane Corona, Foothill, junior, 120
Anthony Ornelaz, North, junior, 126
Everardo Rueda, Golden Valley, senior, 132
Luke Combs, Frontier, sophomore, 138
Javier Ocampo, North, senior, 145
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, freshman, 152
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, junior, 160
Christian Landin, Frontier, junior, 170
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sophomore, 182
Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, junior, 195
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, senior 220
Honorable mention
Arvin: Jonathan Ugues
Bakersfield: Johnny Becerra, McKay East, James Juarez
Bakersfield Christian: Brian Schuler
Centennial: Isaiah Contreras, Josh Garcia, Alex Valle, Justin Vecere, Jacob West
Chavez: Anthony Bartolome, Elijah Guzman
East: Ricardo Eaton, Jonathan Patino
Foothill: Luis Amaya
Frontier: Johnny Appleton, Jeremiah Barajas, Ben Combs, Tristan Lorraine, Jake Shepard
Garces: DeAndre Beldo
Golden Valley: Rudy Guerrero
Highland: Morgan Errecelde, Lee Kuntz, Drake Thomas
Independence: Joshua Lewis
Kennedy: Xavier Encisa, Avian Pesino
Kern Valley: Chris Mendoza
Liberty: Sonny Garcia, Colton Hunt, Jacob Nagatani
McFarland: Daniel Padilla
Mira Monte: Jorge Marquez, Xavier Reyes
North: Wyatt Burch, Zion Chuca, Kalob Lopez, Drew McBride, Daniel Ornelaz, Jose Renteria, Trey Whitbey
Ridgeview: Elijah Gutierrez, Jesus Ochoa, Justin Spainhoward, Dylan Stansbury
Shafter: Christian Garza
South: Anthony Ruvacalba
Wasco: Jesus Navarrete, Tomas Vasquez
