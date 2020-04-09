Wrestler of the Year

Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, 285, senior: Capped a dominant season by becoming the first Kern County heavyweight to win a state championship. He also won the Division 1 and Masters titles.

Coaches of the Year

Andy Varner and Frank Lomas, Bakersfield, Bakersfield: Helped guide the Drillers to an eighth-place finish at the CIF State Championships, qualifying 13 wrestlers.

First team

Abelino Rivera, Shafter, senior, 106: Won the Central Section Division 3 title and went 3-2 at Masters to narrowly miss qualifying for State.

Josh Alcala, Frontier, senior, 113: Placed fifth in Division 1 and sixth at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Noah Ozuna, Bakersfield, junior, 120: placed sixth in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Jacob Spears, Bakersfield, senior, 126: Placed eighth in Division 1 and ninth at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Jose Landin, Frontier, senior, 132: placed third in Division 1 and fifth Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior, 138: placed third in Division 1 and Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, senior, 145: finished as the runner-up in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 4-2 at State.

Tye Monteiro, Garces, freshman, 152: Became first Rams’ wrestler to place at State when he finished eighth. Lost first match, then won five straight matches by fall in the consolation round. Won the Division 4 title and finished fifth at Masters.

Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior, 160: placed third in Division 1 and fifth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, senior, 170: Placed sixth at State after going 5-3. Finished third in Division 1 and at Masters.

Juan Alonso, Kennedy, junior, 182: Placed second in Division 2 and fourth at Masters. Went 3-2 at State.

Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield, senior, 195: Placed fourth in Division 1 and ninth at Masters to qualify for State.

Justin Darter, Bakersfield, junior 220: Placed sixth in State after going 5-3. Won the Division 1 title and defaulted to a sixth-place finish at Masters due to a high fever and flu symptoms.

Jake Andrews, Frontier, junior, 285: Placed ninth in Division 1 and at Masters. Went 2-2 at State.

Second team

Daniel Bartolome, Chavez, senior, 106

Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, sophomore, 113

Ashton Onsurez, Centennial, junior, 113

Shane Corona, Foothill, junior, 120

Anthony Ornelaz, North, junior, 126

Everardo Rueda, Golden Valley, senior, 132

Luke Combs, Frontier, sophomore, 138

Javier Ocampo, North, senior, 145

DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, freshman, 152

Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, junior, 160

Christian Landin, Frontier, junior, 170

Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sophomore, 182

Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, junior, 195

Ty Shepherd, Frontier, senior 220

Honorable mention

Arvin: Jonathan Ugues

Bakersfield: Johnny Becerra, McKay East, James Juarez

Bakersfield Christian: Brian Schuler

Centennial: Isaiah Contreras, Josh Garcia, Alex Valle, Justin Vecere, Jacob West

Chavez: Anthony Bartolome, Elijah Guzman

East: Ricardo Eaton, Jonathan Patino

Foothill: Luis Amaya

Frontier: Johnny Appleton, Jeremiah Barajas, Ben Combs, Tristan Lorraine, Jake Shepard

Garces: DeAndre Beldo

Golden Valley: Rudy Guerrero

Highland: Morgan Errecelde, Lee Kuntz, Drake Thomas

Independence: Joshua Lewis

Kennedy: Xavier Encisa, Avian Pesino

Kern Valley: Chris Mendoza

Liberty: Sonny Garcia, Colton Hunt, Jacob Nagatani

McFarland: Daniel Padilla

Mira Monte: Jorge Marquez, Xavier Reyes

North: Wyatt Burch, Zion Chuca, Kalob Lopez, Drew McBride, Daniel Ornelaz, Jose Renteria, Trey Whitbey

Ridgeview: Elijah Gutierrez, Jesus Ochoa, Justin Spainhoward, Dylan Stansbury

Shafter: Christian Garza

South: Anthony Ruvacalba

Wasco: Jesus Navarrete, Tomas Vasquez

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.