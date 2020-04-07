Co-Players of the Year
Alexander Halevy, Garces, forward, junior: Southwest Yosemite League offensive player of the year had a team-high 31 goals and 17 assists to lead the Rams to their second straight Central Section title.
Andres Meza, Foothill, midfielder: The Southeast Yosemite League co-offensive player of the year had 22 goals and nine assists. He scored seven goals in three playoff games, helping lead the Trojans to their second straight Central Section championship.
Co-Coaches of the year
Robbie Gouk and Hassan Halevy, Garces: Despite losing Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, last year’s BVarsity All-Area player of the year, coaching duo guided the Rams to their second straight Central Section title and berth in the SoCal Regional final.
Ty Rose, Foothill: Led the Trojans to a 24-1-2 record and their second straight Central Section championship, despite losing several key seniors that produced 54 goals off the previous year’s squad.
First team
Jonathan Alvarenga, Mira Monte, forward, senior: Co-offensive player of the year in the Southeast Yosemite League had 28 goals and 10 assists to help the Lions finish third in the SEYL and reach the section D-3 quarterfinals.
Aron Fabela, Foothill, forward, sophomore: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League performer had a team-high 25 goals and added four assists to help the Trojans to their second straight section title.
Julio Luna, East, forward, sophomore: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League player had 17 goals and nine assists to help the Blades post upsets of Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial and Mira Monte in reaching the Central Section D-3 semifinals.
Cesar Olivares, Chavez, forward, sophomore: All-South Sequoia League performer had 14 goals and four assists to lead the Titans to a second-place finish in the SSL and advance to the Central Section D-4 semifinals.
Javier Aguilar Jr., Shafter, midfielder, senior: All-South Sequoia League selection had 10 goals and 10 assists to lead the Generals to the SSL title and a berth in the Central Section Division 4 title game.
Fletcher Bank, Garces, midfielder, sophomore: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League had 11 goals and four assists to help the Rams win the SWYL Central Section D-4 and advance to the SoCal regional final.
Moises Cisneros, Garces, midfielder, senior: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League had 21 goals and 20 assists to help the Rams win the SWYL Central Section D-4 and advance to the SoCal regional final.
Shia Clayton, Foothill, midfielder, sophomore: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League selection had eight goals and five assists to help the Trojans to their second straight section title.
Jose Medina, Foothill, defender, senior: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League player had three goals and five assists while helping lead the Trojans to the Central Section Division 3 title.
David Puga, East, defender, junior: First-team all-Southeast Yosemite League performer helped the Blades post upsets of Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial and Mira Monte in reaching the Central Section D-3 semifinals.
Jose Sanchez, Shafter, defender, senior: First-team all-South Sequoia League performer and team captain helped lead the Generals to the SSL title and a berth in the Central Section Division 4 title game. He also scored two goals and had six assists.
Luis Valenzuela, Highland, defender, senior: Southeast Yosemite League defensive player of the year led the Scots to a second-place finish in the SEYL and a berth in the Central Section Division 3 final.
Palmer Bank, Garces, goalkeeper, sophomore: First-team all-Southwest Yosemite League selection had 14 shutouts this season to help the Rams win the SWYL Central Section D-4 and advance to the SoCal regional final.
Luis Sanchez, Tehachapi, goalkeeper, senior: South Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year helped the Warriors finish second in the SYL and advance to the Central Section Division 4 quarterfinals.
Second team
Lino Bravo, South, forward, junior
Johnathan Mosqueda, Bakersfield, forward, sophomore
Justin Torres, Golden Valley, forward, freshman
Ryoma Yamaguchi, Ridgeview, forward, sophomore
Timothy Felix, Highland, midfielder, senior
Ian Pitstick, Stockdale, midfielder, junior
Anthony Santano, Ridgeview, midfielder, sophomore
Elijah Toppila, Garces, midfielder, junior
Steven Barreto, Liberty, defender, junior
Jeovany Barron, Golden Valley, defender, senior
Rafael Castellanos, Shafter, defender, senior
Oscar Rodriguez, Arvin, defender, sophomore
Gabe Garrett, Bakersfield, goalkeeper, senior
Jeremy Ramirez, North, goalkeeper, senior
Honorable mention
Arvin: Jose Barrita, senior
Bakersfield: Kevin Martinez, senior
Bakersfield Christian: Julius Salinas, senior
Boron: Rayden Singer, senior
California City: Tony Nava-Hernandez, senior; Lucian Rodarte, senior
Centennial: Ian Rowatt, senior
Chavez: Osvaldo Andrade, senior; Carlos Maciel, senior
Desert: Zachery Svitak, junior
East: Jose Gaytan, senior; Miguel Lucero, sophomore; Miguel Villegas, sophomore
Foothill: Jorge Cruz, senior; Angel Manzo, senior
Frazier Mountain: William Edwards, senior; Otto Jensen, senior
Garces: Alejandro Garcia, senior; Aldo Pantoja, senior
Golden Valley: Jose Campos, senior; Jesus Olloqui, sophomore
Highland: Christian Chase, sophomore; Chase Mendez, senior; Diego Rodriguez, junior; Elijah Schwartz, junior
Independence: Angel Sandoval, junior
Kern Valley: Zach Goss, senior
Liberty: Nathaniel Chavez, junior; Ayden Gonzalez, junior; Grant Meadors, freshman
McFarland: Alejandro Soto, senior; Erick Velasquez, freshman
Mira Monte: Eriel Abreu, senior; Israel Ramirez, sophomore; Diego Reyes, junior
North: Adiel Pacheco, senior
Ridgeview: Andrew Caro, sophomore; Luis Gil Maravila, freshman
Rosamond: Jakob Lowell, senior; Braeden Parker, senior; Alex Rivas, senior
Shafter: Bryan Magdaleno Cruz, junior
South: Benjamin Montes, senior
Taft: Jesus Santiago
Tehachapi: Carlos Rodriguez Benitez, senior; Luis Titado, senior
Wasco: Aaron Padilla, junior
West: Antonio Aguilar, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.