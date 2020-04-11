Player of the Year
Ben Yurosek, Bakersfield Christian, center, senior: First-team All-South Yosemite Leaguer averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship. BCHS was 23-1 with him in the lineup, 4-5 without.
Coach of the Year
Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian: First-year head coach guided the Eagles to the South Yosemite League and Central Section Division 3 titles before advancing to the CIF State Division IV final, which was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
First team
Larry Atkerson, North, center, senior: Southeast Yosemite League player of the year averaged 27.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 3.8 assists a game, leading the Stars to their second straight SEYL title and a berth in the Central Section Division 3 quarterfinals.
Josh Codamon, Independence, guard, senior: First-team All-South Yosemite League performer averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals to help the Falcons capture the Central Section Division 2 championship.
Josh Geary, Bakersfield, point guard, senior: Co-player of the year in the Southwest Yosemite League averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 steals and took 15 charges to lead the Drillers to their fourth straight SWYL title.
Lendl Henderson Jr., Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior: South Yosemite League player of the year averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship.
Seth Marantos, Bakersfield Christian, point guard, junior: First-team All-South Yosemite League performer averaged nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals a game to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship.
JJ Uphold, Garces, center, junior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the Rams to the South Yosemite Conference tournament title and a berth into the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.
Noah West, Centennial, shooting guard, senior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division 2 quarterfinals.
David Whatley, Bakersfield, forward, senior: Southwest Yosemite League co-player of the year averaged 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the Drillers to their fourth straight SWYL title.
Second team
Jerrick Alestre, Delano, senior
Sam Ackerman, Bakersfield, senior
Adan Arredondo, Chavez, senior
Cameron Brown, Independence, sophomore
Fernando Carranza, Chavez, junior
Lawrence Duru, Stockdale, senior
Michael Gentry, North, senior
Jack Hatten, Garces, senior
Gabriel Iruh, Shafter, junior
David Revecho, Bakersfield, senior
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Ryan McGee, senior
Bakersfield Christian: Zach Hiebert, sophomore; Levi Latu, junior
California City: Kelvin Bowen, senior
Centennial: Ryan Redstone, junior; Max Richey, senior; Elijah West, freshman
Chavez: Noly Mercado, senior
Delano: Angel Mendez, senior; Thomas Perez, junior; Tony Ponce, senior; Isaac Quiroz, senior
Desert: Emil Rogers, senior
East: Jesus Ramirez, senior
Foothill: Chaun Davis, junior
Frazier Mountain: Douglas Farthing, senior
Frontier: Lucas Murray, senior
Garces: Dom D’Amato, junior; Ipreye Egbe, junior
Golden Valley: Marquel Bruley, junior; Jermaine Dabbs, sophomore
Highland: Josh Henry, senior
Independence: Tyron Tyler, freshman
Kern Valley: Davin Lee, senior; Kaden Preston, junior
Liberty: Justin Yasukochi, sophomore
McFarland: Leo Fernandez, senior; Marcos Ramirez, senior
Mira Monte: Diego Garcia, senior
North: Cashawn Christopher, senior
Ridgeview: Kenny Eggleston, sophomore; Josh Esparza, senior; Deshon Williams, senior
Rosamond: Colby Adams, senior
Shafter: Tim Ramirez, senior
South: Prince Ellis, freshman
Stockdale: Joaquin Rios, freshman
Taft: Craig Popejoy, junior
Tehachapi: Nathanael Betz, senior
Wasco: Andre Cordova, junior
West: Adrian Daniels, senior; Kobe McCollough, senior
