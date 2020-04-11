Player of the Year

Ben Yurosek, Bakersfield Christian, center, senior: First-team All-South Yosemite Leaguer averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship. BCHS was 23-1 with him in the lineup, 4-5 without.

Coach of the Year

Garrett Brown, Bakersfield Christian: First-year head coach guided the Eagles to the South Yosemite League and Central Section Division 3 titles before advancing to the CIF State Division IV final, which was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

First team

Larry Atkerson, North, center, senior: Southeast Yosemite League player of the year averaged 27.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 3.8 assists a game, leading the Stars to their second straight SEYL title and a berth in the Central Section Division 3 quarterfinals.

Josh Codamon, Independence, guard, senior: First-team All-South Yosemite League performer averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals to help the Falcons capture the Central Section Division 2 championship.

Josh Geary, Bakersfield, point guard, senior: Co-player of the year in the Southwest Yosemite League averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 steals and took 15 charges to lead the Drillers to their fourth straight SWYL title.

Lendl Henderson Jr., Bakersfield Christian, forward, junior: South Yosemite League player of the year averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship.

Seth Marantos, Bakersfield Christian, point guard, junior: First-team All-South Yosemite League performer averaged nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals a game to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division 3 title and Southern California Regional championship.

JJ Uphold, Garces, center, junior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the Rams to the South Yosemite Conference tournament title and a berth into the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

Noah West, Centennial, shooting guard, senior: First-team All-Southwest Yosemite League selection averaged 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division 2 quarterfinals.

David Whatley, Bakersfield, forward, senior: Southwest Yosemite League co-player of the year averaged 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the Drillers to their fourth straight SWYL title.

Second team

Jerrick Alestre, Delano, senior

Sam Ackerman, Bakersfield, senior

Adan Arredondo, Chavez, senior

Cameron Brown, Independence, sophomore

Fernando Carranza, Chavez, junior

Lawrence Duru, Stockdale, senior

Michael Gentry, North, senior

Jack Hatten, Garces, senior

Gabriel Iruh, Shafter, junior

David Revecho, Bakersfield, senior

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Ryan McGee, senior

Bakersfield Christian: Zach Hiebert, sophomore; Levi Latu, junior

California City: Kelvin Bowen, senior

Centennial: Ryan Redstone, junior; Max Richey, senior; Elijah West, freshman

Chavez: Noly Mercado, senior

Delano: Angel Mendez, senior; Thomas Perez, junior; Tony Ponce, senior; Isaac Quiroz, senior

Desert: Emil Rogers, senior

East: Jesus Ramirez, senior

Foothill: Chaun Davis, junior

Frazier Mountain: Douglas Farthing, senior

Frontier: Lucas Murray, senior

Garces: Dom D’Amato, junior; Ipreye Egbe, junior

Golden Valley: Marquel Bruley, junior; Jermaine Dabbs, sophomore

Highland: Josh Henry, senior

Independence: Tyron Tyler, freshman

Kern Valley: Davin Lee, senior; Kaden Preston, junior

Liberty: Justin Yasukochi, sophomore

McFarland: Leo Fernandez, senior; Marcos Ramirez, senior

Mira Monte: Diego Garcia, senior

North: Cashawn Christopher, senior

Ridgeview: Kenny Eggleston, sophomore; Josh Esparza, senior; Deshon Williams, senior

Rosamond: Colby Adams, senior

Shafter: Tim Ramirez, senior

South: Prince Ellis, freshman

Stockdale: Joaquin Rios, freshman

Taft: Craig Popejoy, junior

Tehachapi: Nathanael Betz, senior

Wasco: Andre Cordova, junior

West: Adrian Daniels, senior; Kobe McCollough, senior

