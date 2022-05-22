 Skip to main content
13 area athletes qualify for CIF State Track and Field Championships

It was a banner day for Kern County track and field athletes on Saturday, with five capturing Central Section Masters titles, and nine individuals and two relays qualifying for next weekend’s CIF State Championships.

Frontier junior Avianna Carrillo qualified for state in four events to make the biggest splash at the event at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

She won the 100 with a 12.06, finished second in the 200 at 24.65 and was part of the 400 relay and 1600 relay teams that qualified for the state meet.

In the 1600 relay, Carrillo ran the anchor-leg for the Titans, who finished second in 3:57.18. She teamed with Kenahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel and Cyan Haslip. Frontier’s 400 relay placed third with Carrillo running the second leg. Natalia Carrillo and Kenahdi and Cyan Haslip were the other members, finishing in 48.47.

“Her competitive spirit is by far her best trait as she simply never gives up with the task at hand,” Frontier coach Justin Evans said. “(She’s) only a junior with a ton of potential, (and) currently has a shot at making CIF State finals.”

Highland sophomore distance runner Mia Torrecillas qualified for the state meet in two events, winning the 1600 and placing second in the 3200, eclipsing her previous-best times in both events.

Torrecillas, who won the section Division III cross country championship and was seventh in D-III at state, knocked more than 5 seconds off her PR with a 4:50.51 in the 1600 and more than 4 second off in the 3200 with a 10:35.45.

“It means so much to me to win a section title since I’ve been working so hard to really show what I’ve got,” Torrecillas said. “It makes going to practice everyday with my coach so worth it, and I’m happy that everything came all together at the right time to be able to qualify for state. This is going to be my first track and field state experience, but I’m going in knowing that I can compete with some of the best, which is super exciting.”

Shafter senior Nicholas Godbehere led the way for the boys by winning both throwing events, edging out Clovis North freshman McKay Madden by a quarter-inch to win the shot put at 57-6.75 and then taking first in the discus with a 182-7.

It was the Cal-commits second straight Masters title in the shot put. He won the event last year with a 60-11.5, but there was no CIF State meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Godbehere was eighth in the discus at Masters as a freshman in 2019.

Godbehere will be joined by Generals teammate Devon Sundgren at the state meet, a two-day event scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The senior, the section Division II champion in the 100 and 200, finished fifth in the 100 on Saturday, but still qualified for the state meet with a personal-best 10.62. Sundgren, who has committed to run at Fresno State, did not qualify in the 200 after placing 10th, but also recorded a PR in the event with a 22.02.

The Shafter seniors are joined by another South Sequoia League athlete, Taft senior Bronson Ortlieb.

Ortlieb, who has also committed to run track for the Bulldogs, won the boys long jump with a personal-record 23-7.5, giving the SSL three of the seven boys state qualifiers, which include Liberty’s Christian Edwards and Andrew Trottier, Shane Carr from South High and North High’s Noah Wright.

Carr won the triple jump with a 46-8, a mark more than 3 feet further than his previous best.

Edwards also PR’d in the triple jump with a 45-10 and added a personal-best 22-0.75 in the long jump, placing third in both events and qualifying for state. His Patriot teammate Trottier was third in the shot put with a 54-1, with Wright placing second in the high jump with a 6-2.

Kern County track and field girls athletes qualifying for next weekend’s CIF State Championships: Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, 100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay; Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 400 relay; Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 400 relay, 1600 relay; Adeline Rangel, Frontier, 1600 relay; Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 400 relay, 1600 relay; Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 1600, 3200.

Kern County track and field boys athletes qualifying for next weekend’s CIF State Championships: Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, long jump; Christian Edwards, Liberty, long jump, triple jump; Nicholas Godbehere, Shafter, shot put, discus; Andrew Trottier, Liberty, shot put; Devon Sundgren, 100; Shane Carr, South, triple jump; Noah Wright, North, high jump.

Masters results

High school track and field

Central Section Masters Championships

At Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis; Saturday; Results from Kern County athletes

Girls 

TEAM—5. Frontier 48; 7. Highland 23; 8. Liberty 22; 18. Independence 7; 21. Bakersfield 5; 29. Ridgeview 2; 32. Stockdale 1; Taft 1.

INDIVIDUAL—100: x-1. Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, 12.06; 5. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 12.39; 13. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 12.65; 16. Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, 12.91.

200: x-2. Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, 24.65; 15. Alaysia Liggons, West, 26.67.

400: 6. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 58.06; 15. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 1:01.40.

800: 5. Trinity McLean, Independence, 2:16.98; 17. Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, 2:32.30.

1600: x-1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:50.51; 6. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:04.33.

3200: x-2. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 10:35.45; 7. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 10:55.55; 16. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 11:38.74.

100H: 7. Bella Turner, Liberty, 15.46; 8. Tiana Grady, Independence, 15.77.

300H: 4. Bella Turner, Liberty, 44.77; 7. Tiana Grady, Independence, 46.28; 9. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 46.96; 14. Regan Cole, Frontier, 48.47.

400 relay: x-3. Frontier (Natalia Carrillo, Avianna Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip, Cyan Haslip), 48.47; 6. Liberty (Emma Fredrick, Alyssa Mariscal, Julia Bayne, Bella Turner), 49.75; 12. Stockdale (Adeife Adekoba, Kasey Navarrete, Chizitere Okey Dike, Chinazo Okey-Dike), 51.04.

1600 relay: x-2. Frontier (Kanahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel, Cyan Haslip, Avianna Carrillo), 3:57.18; 6. Liberty (Brynn Phillips, Bella Turner, Alyssa Mariscal, Julia Bayne), 4:01.82; 12. Independence (Zurich Alexander, Tiana Grady, Amya Amey, Trinity McLean), 4:09.49.

SP: 7. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 35-0.25; 9. Grace Shelton, Frontier, 34-4.75; 11. Jasmine Herrera, McFarland, 33-3.25; 14. Paige Merickel, Highland, 33-0.5.

DISC: 5. Ariyah Ford, Bakersfield, 124-2; 6. Paige Merickel, Highland, 121-2; 14. Isabel Vichel Santana, Ridgeview, 103-3; 17. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 101-2.

LJ: 5. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 17-3.25; 7. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 16-9.5; 8. Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield; 16-7.5; 9. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 16-7.25.

TJ: 5. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 35-10.5; 8. Nyli Greer, Stockdale, 34-8.25; 14. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 33-10.25; 15. Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, 33-8.5.

HJ: 6. Keira Wilkins, Frontier, 4-11; 7. Jaylynn Dowden, Taft, 4-11.

PV: 6. Amelia Heisey, Frontier, 10-9; 9. Jillian Block, Frontier, 10-9.

Boys

TEAM—5. Liberty 33; 6. Shafter 24; 11. Frontier 13; 13. North 13; South 13; 15. Taft 10; 23. Stockdale 5; Bakersfield 5; 32. Garces 1; 38. Kern Valley .5.

INDIVIDUAL—100: x-5. Devon Sundgren, Shafter, 10.62; 8. Jarrell Rogers, South, 10.74; 9. Isaac Fabelina, Frontier, 10.79; 12. Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, 10.91; 13. Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, 10.98.

200: 9. Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, 22.01; 10. Devon Sundgren, Shafter, 22.02; 11. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 22.14; 17. Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, 22.64.

400: 4. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 49.59; 9. Mallik Bolton, Bakersfield, 50.96; 10. Trejon Fulton, Liberty, 51.25; 13. Trey Franklin, Independence, 51.57; 16. Curtis Franklin, Independence, 52.64.

800: 5. Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, 1:56.35; 10. Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, 1:59.19; 14. Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, 2:01.73; 15. Grant Middlekauff, Liberty, 2:01.97.

3200: 8. Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, 9:19.72; 18. Nathanael Rodriguez, East, 10:07.40.

110H: 6. Verquel Turner, North, 15.23; 10. Demani Sweeney, West, 15.61; 11. Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, 15.67; 13. Zephan Stevens, Highland, 15.77.

300H: 4. Colby Miller, Stockdale, 40.67; 5. John Appleton, Frontier, 40.95; 8. Travis Plugge, Garces, 41.55; 9. Brock Turner, Liberty, 41.73; 10. Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, 41.76; 11. Verquel Turner, North, 41.88; 16. Zephan Stevens, Highland, 44.79.

400 relay: 5. Liberty (Christian Edwards, Ethan Mahanke, Cole Boutros, Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, 42.51. 6. Frontier (Brycen Tablit, Isaac Fabelina, John Appleton, EJ Flores), 42.54; 10. Garces (Nixon Rebuck, Travis Plugge, Andrew Tobias, Nathaniel Wallace), 43.35; 14. Shafter (Elijah Espericueta, Devon Sundgren, Koa Rhodes, Ernesto Guerrero), 43.62.

1600 relay: 9. Frontier (Andres Avelar, EJ Flores, John Appleton, Isaac Fabelina), 3:28.61; 13. Independence (Curtis Franklin, Nathan Ayala, Anthony Evens, Trey Franklin), 3:29.56; 14. Stockdale (Antony Acosta, Sean Sullivan, Obinnaya Okezie, Amire Maher), 3:30.18; 17. Delano (Carlos Rangel, Miguel Lorenzano, Omar Gutierrez, Andrew Carrasco), 3:33.17.

SP: x-1. Nicholas Godbehere, Shafter, 57-6.75; x-3. Andrew Trottier, Liberty, 54-1; 13. Ifeanyichukwu Mbagwu, Stockdale, 45-8; 14. Guy Katz, Taft, 45-6.

DISC: x-1. Nicholas Godbehere, Shafter, 182-7; 5. Grant Buckey, Liberty, 166-10; 7. Andrew Trottier, Liberty, 160-6; 9. Walker Maino, Shafter, 151-11; 18. Ethan Guzman, South, 129-8.

LJ: x-1. Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, 23-7.5; x-3. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 22-0.75; 6. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 21-5; 8. John Appleton, Frontier, 21-1.5; 11. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 20-6.5; 13. Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, 20-4.5; 15. Shane Carr, South, 19-10.5.

TJ: x-1. Shane Carr, South, 46-8; x-3. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 45-10; 12. Aamir Smith, Independence, 41-10.5.

HJ: x-2. Noah Wright, North, 6-2; 7. Kai Wilkins, Frontier, 6-0; 8. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 5-10; 10. Stefan Evans, West, 5-10; 11. Andrew Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 5-10; Koa Rhodes, Shafter, 5-10.

PV: 12. Bryton King, Frontier, 12-5.

x-Qualified for CIF State Championships

