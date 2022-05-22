13 area athletes qualify for CIF State Track and Field Championships

It was a banner day for Kern County track and field athletes on Saturday, with five capturing Central Section Masters titles, and nine individuals and two relays qualifying for next weekend’s CIF State Championships.
Frontier junior Avianna Carrillo qualified for state in four events to make the biggest splash at the event at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
She won the 100 with a 12.06, finished second in the 200 at 24.65 and was part of the 400 relay and 1600 relay teams that qualified for the state meet.
In the 1600 relay, Carrillo ran the anchor-leg for the Titans, who finished second in 3:57.18. She teamed with Kenahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel and Cyan Haslip. Frontier’s 400 relay placed third with Carrillo running the second leg. Natalia Carrillo and Kenahdi and Cyan Haslip were the other members, finishing in 48.47.
“Her competitive spirit is by far her best trait as she simply never gives up with the task at hand,” Frontier coach Justin Evans said. “(She’s) only a junior with a ton of potential, (and) currently has a shot at making CIF State finals.”
Highland sophomore distance runner Mia Torrecillas qualified for the state meet in two events, winning the 1600 and placing second in the 3200, eclipsing her previous-best times in both events.
Torrecillas, who won the section Division III cross country championship and was seventh in D-III at state, knocked more than 5 seconds off her PR with a 4:50.51 in the 1600 and more than 4 second off in the 3200 with a 10:35.45.
“It means so much to me to win a section title since I’ve been working so hard to really show what I’ve got,” Torrecillas said. “It makes going to practice everyday with my coach so worth it, and I’m happy that everything came all together at the right time to be able to qualify for state. This is going to be my first track and field state experience, but I’m going in knowing that I can compete with some of the best, which is super exciting.”
Shafter senior Nicholas Godbehere led the way for the boys by winning both throwing events, edging out Clovis North freshman McKay Madden by a quarter-inch to win the shot put at 57-6.75 and then taking first in the discus with a 182-7.
It was the Cal-commits second straight Masters title in the shot put. He won the event last year with a 60-11.5, but there was no CIF State meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Godbehere was eighth in the discus at Masters as a freshman in 2019.
Godbehere will be joined by Generals teammate Devon Sundgren at the state meet, a two-day event scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The senior, the section Division II champion in the 100 and 200, finished fifth in the 100 on Saturday, but still qualified for the state meet with a personal-best 10.62. Sundgren, who has committed to run at Fresno State, did not qualify in the 200 after placing 10th, but also recorded a PR in the event with a 22.02.
The Shafter seniors are joined by another South Sequoia League athlete, Taft senior Bronson Ortlieb.
Ortlieb, who has also committed to run track for the Bulldogs, won the boys long jump with a personal-record 23-7.5, giving the SSL three of the seven boys state qualifiers, which include Liberty’s Christian Edwards and Andrew Trottier, Shane Carr from South High and North High’s Noah Wright.
Carr won the triple jump with a 46-8, a mark more than 3 feet further than his previous best.
Edwards also PR’d in the triple jump with a 45-10 and added a personal-best 22-0.75 in the long jump, placing third in both events and qualifying for state. His Patriot teammate Trottier was third in the shot put with a 54-1, with Wright placing second in the high jump with a 6-2.
